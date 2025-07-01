Last week was a wild one.

Many Brownstone-affiliated scholars and writers are now ensconced in high positions of seeming power but with little actual power. They are directly confronting an entrenched elite desperate to hold onto their power. The media elite are panicked that their house of cards is collapsing.

Is it really? We do not know. In any case, there is a very long way to go should it happen.

The Supreme Court paved the way for the president to actually function as the president, with authority over the agencies labeled “executive.” But if this actually happens, government as we know it will fundamentally change. For one thing, agencies headed by agency heads can actually be the heads of agencies without court intervention.

Meanwhile, some of our friends like Thomas Massie (who will be at our September event at Polyface) are seriously under fire from both sides. He refused to support the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which has many great features but adds massively to the national debt. So of course he is being singled out for defeat.

This is happening even as the powerful Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which includes several of our writers, removed shots with thimerosal from routine shots, which has the establishment panicked for the future of their business model. That said, we don’t know how far ACIP is willing to go with its critique of prevailing practices.

This is precisely why Brownstone, the gold standard of research institutes, is so important right now. We don’t get support from any pharmaceutical company or government so we are in a position to tell the truth. We are only supported by you.

Our Polyface Farm conference September 12-13, 2025, will sell to capacity. Registration will shut down at some point. Many of the hotels that are listed on the Polyface page are full, but there are still plenty of other hotels in the Staunton area that have availability. However, we recommend that you don’t delay making your hotel reservations when you register for the event!

The Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Selena Fitanides on Tuesday, July 1st. Selena is a Massachusetts-based, constitutional rights attorney focused on free speech, religious freedom, and due process rights. She’ll talk about Unconstitutional Information Control during the Covid Operation. Get tickets here.

The Midwest Supper Club welcomes Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliot on Monday, July 14th. Treasurer Elliot will touch on topics such as what is being done to prohibit Central Bank Digital Currency in the state, to ensure that Hoosiers’ personal data remains private, and to fight against banks that debank individuals based on their political actions and speech. Get tickets here.

The West Hartford Supper Club welcomes Brownstone Fellow, evolutionary biologist, and podcaster Bret Weinstein on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bret will share insights on what it is like to be in his position as a voice of clarity with independent media, and what he has learned over the last several years in his role. Get tickets here. Note: About half of the available tickets are already sold for this supper club. Don’t delay if you want to join us for this event.

Surviving Psychiatry By Rebekah Barnett. Anyone whose life has been touched by emotional, mental, and addiction struggles, particularly of the type that psychiatry has labels and medications for, and maybe of the type that proves ‘treatment resistant,’ will find comfort and insight in this book.

The Coward’s Bargain By Josh Stylman. We’re not just living in fear—we’re teaching our children that fear is the price of participation in society. And a society built on fear isn’t a society at all. It’s a comfortable prison, one where the guards are ourselves.

FDA Exposed: Hundreds of Drugs Approved without Proof They Work By Maryanne Demasi. The FDA has approved hundreds of drugs without proof they work—and in some cases, despite evidence they cause harm. That’s the finding of a blistering two-year investigation by medical journalists Jeanne Lenzer and Shannon Brownlee, published by The Lever.

A Blueprint for NIH Reform By Martin Kulldorff. Both scientists and the public are frustrated with the scientific enterprise. Change is needed, and this Perspective presents a blueprint for NIH reforms with the dual goal of ensuring scientific integrity and innovation.

From the Sublime to the End of the World By Richard Kelly. If Man’s “conquest” of Nature is a one-way ticket to tyranny and finally annihilation, then perhaps what we need is more deference to the Civil, the Human, the Spiritual, and the Supernatural.

Fractured Realities By Josh Stylman. Reality has been shattered into billions of pieces, each one perfectly tailored to fit someone’s worldview. The same event triggers different movies in our heads. The same evidence proves opposite truths. We’re not just disagreeing—we’re living in different universes.

New Covid Wave Scare Campaign: A Massive Flop By Rebekah Barnett. Sticking with tradition, health authorities, experts, and media are playing the ‘cases, cases, cases’ angle, as the latest variant “sweeps the nation” with what I calculate to be Australia’s twelfth Covid wave since the pandemic scare series kicked off.

Did AI Almost Start World War III? By Jeffrey Tucker. Bad modeling, bad data, and bad science had once again conspired against freedom and peace, the ideals that Trump had come to office to protect. Thus did he flip and go the other way fast: no more attacks on life.

The RFK Effect By Clayton J. Baker. While not nearly complete, the efforts and successes of the Kennedy-Trump alliance are real and significant. The recent confusion, mixed messages, and bloviations of Bernie and Bill are evidence that we are moving in the right direction.

Washington’s Fiscal Doomsday By David Stockman. If Washington does nothing except leave current tax, spending, and structural deficit policies in place, the publicly-held debt will grow by $102 trillion over the next three decades, reaching 154% of what would be $85 trillion of GDP by 2054.

When the War Came Home By Aaron Kheriaty. How did government vigilance against lethal attacks like 9/11 culminate in the claim that critics of public health measures were terrorists? The bulletin ignored the possibility that trust in our governing institutions had been undermined by the policies themselves.

How Specialization Enables Systemic Evil By Josh Stylman. Be the generalist. See the system. The truth depends on it. The future won’t be saved by the most credentialed. It’ll be saved by those who can see clearly—and refuse to look away.

