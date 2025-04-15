BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

We are working this week to put the finishing touches on two hugely important books.

The first is The Covid Response at Five Years: A History of the End of Civilization, with Brownstone Institute listed as author because some 200 writers contributed to the overall product. It is readable, comprehensive, and devastating.

The second is The Deep State Goes Viral by Debbie Lerman, whose articles you know. This is her masterwork, and it digs deeply into the part of the story that is most taboo: the role of the national security state.

RFK, Jr. spoke without notes at the FDA this week. He plainly told the large staff that the deep state is real, and now it faces its end. Supposedly some employees walked out. Good.

There are people in government now determined to unearth the truth in search of justice. They face a gigantic machinery of resistance. At minimum, our hope is with more transparency and the unearthing of documents and data, the decentralized new media can take it from there.

Meanwhile, our most recently published book is available. Clayton Baker is a brilliant physician who has chronicled what precisely the experience means for the medical profession. His book is now out in physical form: The Medical Masquerade: A Physician Exposes the Deceptions of Covid. The Kindle is out now too.

For the Midwest Supper Club, Steve Templeton is our guest on Monday, April 14th. He is the genius author of Fear of a Microbial Planet, which you certainly should read. Register to hear him here.

The West Hartford Supper Club features Laura Delano, Wednesday, April 23rd. Her best-selling book, Unshrunk, is on her personal experience with psych meds and the dangers for an entire generation.

For the Philadelphia Supper Club, Dr. Brad Kershner, Head of School at Kimberton Waldorf School and an independent scholar, will give a talk on Thursday, May 1 about the key ideas around artificial intelligence and the totalizing ideology of TechnoFeudalism. Get tickets here.

The Greater Boston Supper Club meets for the very first time on Tuesday, May 6th, when they’ll welcome guest speaker independent researcher, writer, and Brownstone Fellow Debbie Lerman. She’ll discuss her upcoming book, The Deep State Goes Viral, encompassing her extensive in-depth research on everything related to Covid. Register here.

A First Step Towards Autonomy in Medical Education By Joni Ruller McGary. Last week a brief was delivered to Secretary of Education Linda McMahon’s Chief of Staff, urging inclusion of medical training schools in the implementation guidance for President Trump’s Executive Order, “Keeping Education Accessible and Ending Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates in Schools.”

The Limits of Immanent Critique By Toby Rogers. Immanent critique is the ultimate academic flex. It shows that you understand your opponent’s argument better than they understand it themselves. It disarms your opponent without a clash of swords (metaphorical or literal).

The Hidden Effects of Vaccines By Maryanne Demasi. If we want to restore trust in vaccination, we must move beyond the binary thinking of “pro-vaccine” versus “anti-vaccine.” Acknowledging the complexity of vaccines is the only way to ensure that public health policies serve the best interests of all.

The Rule of Efficiency over Truth By Jordi Pigem. The increasing rule of efficiency over truth is a sign of sliding into totalitarianism. And a sign of the decline of one of the key tenets of human dignity: the inner sense of truth.

The First Lady of Bad Ethics By Randall Bock. Christine Grady, HHS chief of bioethics (now retired, unless she chooses Alaska), and her husband, Dr. Anthony Fauci at NIAID, were central figures during the Zika virus controversy. Grady helped shape ethical guidelines, underlying those for a potential Zika vaccine.

The Regime Media versus Le Pen and the French By Brownstone Institute. Marine Le Pen is the most popular leader in France, yet the taxpayer-funded press corps ignores that salient detail while it smears her supporters as radicals amidst the lawfare campaign aimed at barring her from power.

How Richard Nixon Wrecked Free Trade By Jeffrey Tucker. If the US dollar would become the new gold, other countries could hold it as collateral. Those other countries had a secret weapon: low production costs for manufacturing, backed by wages for labor that were a fraction of the US.

Another Texas Child Dies After Recovering from Measles By Robert Malone. A Licensed Texas Physician with significant experience successfully treating measles during the current outbreak is reporting a second tragic death of a chronically ill child who had been previously infected with measles in a Texas hospital.

Generational Dialogue in the Age of Machines By Thomas Harrington. The act of becoming a mindful and hopefully ethical being has, for millennia, centered on a very simple dialogical process: one in which the child learns to view sensorial inputs in light of the wisdom of those who preceded him.

The Atlantic Insists on Covid Denial By Ian Miller. In a spectacular feat of reality-denying partisanship, the political left has convinced itself that they’ve somehow admitted wrongdoing on their extremist Covid policies. Nothing, absolutely nothing, could be further from the truth.

The Five-Year Anniversary of Covid Lockdowns By Jennifer Sey. The majority of people who led lockdowns at the state and local level are still in their jobs despite having failed. The majority of journalists who spread fear and failed to hold power to account are still in their roles.

Complacency Is Dangerous By Josh Stylman. While I love seeing DOGE upend the government and expose both wasteful spending and heinous criminal operations masquerading as bureaucracy, we can’t let our guard down. Traditional methods won’t work – the deep state has its claws in everything.

