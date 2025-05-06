It happened last week: the HHS and NIH announced that vaccines will now be subjected to placebo-controlled trials. The industry and its spokesmen blew up in a fury, which is strange. If you have complete confidence in your product and the methods by which it comes to be administered to the public, you should welcome such a tightening of standards.

This wasn’t the only change. Petroleum-based dyes in foods are slated to end, with agreements with producers that are so far voluntary. Nor will taxpayer dollars be subsidizing junk food in the name of helping people, a move that has caused enormous industry protest too. The secret is out of the bag: food stamps have always and mainly been an industrial subsidy.

Share

This is just the beginning. Dramatic changes are on the way, many of them representing a huge correction from the fake science that came to rule the world five years ago. The New York Times is panicked about the upending of government as we know it. It’s a wild exaggeration but there is no question that the ground is shifting.

When you deploy fake science backed by agency power to lock people in their homes and cancel religious holidays, what did you think would happen?

Registrations for Brownstone’s big event at Polyface Farm – named “Reclaim Your Independence, taking place Sept. 12-13 in Swoope, VA – are far beyond our expectations. Get your tickets now for early bird pricing. See all the details at our event page.

Meanwhile, our most recently published book is available. Clayton Baker is a brilliant physician who has chronicled what the experience means for the medical profession. His book is now out: The Medical Masquerade: A Physician Exposes the Deceptions of Covid.

“Just read Clayton Baker’s book,” writes Dr. Drew Pinsky. “SO good: congratulations. It’s all there. I felt validated seeing it all laid out.”

The need for a support system for those who fight the intellectual battle for freedom is more apparent than ever. It is showing fruit. Please support our work if you are able.

The Greater Boston Supper Club has its first meeting on Tuesday, May 6th. Incredibly, it is already completely sold out. Watch the site for the next meeting.

The West Hartford Supper Club welcomes reporter and famed author David Zweig on Wednesday, May 21st. Zweig’s bestselling book, An Abundance of Caution, tells the story of not only school closures but also the hellscape of the whole Covid period. Get tickets here.

On Thursday, June 5th, the Philadelphia Supper club welcomes Steve Salchow and Laura Matika, who will speak about the “Reinhabited Republic.” Why has our government’s focus become so far removed from the Constitution and the Bill of Rights? Do you know the 6 branches of government? Learn about the brand new UCC filing that will change everything. Get tickets here.

The Midwest Supper Club welcomes Brownstone Institute Fellow Bret Swanson on Monday, June 9th. Bret will talk about how the Internet unleashed expertise and scrambled the brains of the experts, as well as how artificial intelligence will amplify the Internet’s power for good and ill. Get tickets here.

We depend entirely on your financial support to grow our work. You can help here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Perfidy of 60 Minutes By Brownstone Institute. When asked about the Great Barrington Declaration, Collins said he “regretted” using certain words like “fringe” to describe the position and the authors – Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard, Dr. Sunetra Gupta of Oxford, and Bhattacharya himself (Stanford).

Why California Matters By Sofia Karstens. It’s never as easy as “blame” or “fault” or stringing up the bad guy, and then we can all go home. This is a policy and system problem, which is way bigger than any one individual in that system.

The Shabby Media’s $176M Canard By Jeffrey Tucker. Already in such a short time, HHS under Trump has closed Fauci’s gain-of-function lab in Maryland, newly required placebo-controlled trials for vaccines, and said that private interests will no longer share in royalties for new vaccine products.

Making Sense of Trump’s Tariffs By Ramesh Thakur. Trump’s instinct may well be right that globalisation had shifted the trading balance to America’s net disadvantage, and the new equilibrium that settles after his rupture of the existing world trading order will reposition the US to recover lost ground.

Is This the Man Who Created Covid-19 in Fauci’s US Lab? By Will Jones. Ralph Baric engineered the Covid-19 virus SARS-CoV-2 in his lab at the University of North Carolina as part of his work in connection with the 2018 DEFUSE funding proposal. That’s the story that’s been going round the internet for months.

“White Rural Rage” and Modern Catharism By Craig Pirrong. It is about control, control, control. Period. The current chapter in this very long-running saga is particularly Orwellian because the war against the rural Other is waged in the name of “democracy”– i.e., self-government–when in fact what the “elite” desires is antithetical to true self-government.

Is “Freedom” a Non-Word? By Gerardine Hoogland. It is my hope that one day soon our nation will wise up enough to do the heavy lifting which is required to reclaim what is rightfully ours, and what is absolutely a word unto itself – Freedom.

IMF and World Bank: Crony Covid Crackdown Enablers By James Bovard. Bessent announced that Trump will be “doubling down” on supporting the largest foreign aid gushers on earth. “Far from stepping back, ‘America First’ seeks to expand U.S. leadership in international institutions like the I.M.F. and World Bank,” Bessent declared.

Epidemiology Lecture from the Year 2040 By Eyal Shahar. Twenty years ago, the world faced a viral pandemic called the Covid pandemic, which mainly affected the elderly and was blown out of proportion. The virus was created in a laboratory as part of foolish and dangerous gain-of-function research.

What Must Modern Top-Flight Education Look Like? By Gigi Foster, Paul Frijters, and Michael Baker. To realign tertiary education with its classic mission, we advocate a return to small campus colleges and the creation of environments in those colleges that are socially open, technologically experimental, and radically honest about humans and our society.

The Insularity of the Academic Elite By Thomas Harrington. The humanist’s fundamental job is, or at least should be, one of synthesis, of taking a wide-angle approach to the many things he observes in culture and seeking to explain how its moving parts work in relationship to each other.

The False Claims of WHO’s Pandemic Agreement By David Bell. The hope is that erosion of trust will catch up with the global health industry and too few countries will ratify this treaty. To fix the underlying problem, we need to rethink the whole approach to cooperation in international health.

More articles

Donate