BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Why are people so unwilling to speak about vaccine injury? You know why: it would undermine one of the most powerful global industries, the one that drove 194 countries to smash civil liberties to prepare for techy new shots forced on everyone. Sounds like a dystopian movie but it really happened, as much as people want to forget about it.

A new report just leaked that documents something worse than mass vaccine injury. It chronicles the inability of existing surveillance systems to track them. There are currently no means even to dispute the worst speculations on how injurious the shot was. The report appears in the articles below.

Brownstone is not anti-vaxx. What we want is what everyone should want: for these shots to be normal market products without liability shields, subsidies, mandates, pressure at every level of the system, propaganda, captured journals and universities, and media coverups. Wouldn’t that be nice?

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The poll we released last week received a flurry of media attention this week and rightly so: it documents that 80 percent and more of people agree with the basic postulates of medical freedom. This is not a message the industrial elites want to see spread.

Last week we also released a wonderful new site: CovidJustice.org. It now has 30,000 signatures. Please add yours to show that what happened was wrong and should never be allowed again. It’s urgent that you sign and send to others. It’s the best means we have to assert the absolute right to freedom and bodily autonomy.

As you can see, we’ve been very busy, with many new projects coming over the rest of the year. If you are interested in helping fund anything we do, we invite your support. We truly need it.

As for the film we are backing, The Rash by Walter Kirn, if you are interested in helping financially, email us directly: contact@brownstone.org. The insufferable international press just got wind of this and they are already trying to tank it with attacks – which only means they are scared witless of what this can achieve.

The Brownstone Show is up and running. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest two from this week with one with Leslie Manookian of Health Freedom Defense and then Jeffrey Tucker’s review of the 6-Year Anniversary of the Lockdowns. BROWNSTONE SHOW

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

If you have a speaker suggestion for any of our current or future supper club locations, please contact us at operations@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Leaked Report to Federal Advisers Calls for Urgent Recognition of Covid Vaccine Injuries By Maryanne Demasi. A leaked report prepared for the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) finds that many people with long-term illness after Covid-19 vaccination have gone largely unrecognised by the medical system meant to monitor vaccine safety.

What Covid Policy Did to Doctors Who Refused to Stay Silent By Joseph Varon. The real lesson of the pandemic is not about a virus. It is about the courage required to defend the integrity of medicine itself. Physicians must remain free to question, to debate, and to innovate in the service of their patients.

The Sludging of Rural America by Paula Yockel. Each year, as our primary means of sewage disposal, millions of tons of toxic sewage sludge, labeled as “biosolids,” are spread as agricultural fertilizer across our nation’s farmland, where rural Americans call home.

Is Free Speech Maximalism Just for Young Men? By Gabrielle Bauer. Even with carte blanche to express ourselves, it’s impossibly difficult for us humans to lay bare our true thoughts. Self-censorship is baked into our DNA. Free speech maximalism serves as a counterweight to this force.

Who Needs Glyphosate? By Joel Salatin. President Donald Trump’s executive order invoking the Defense Production Act of 1950 to ensure US glyphosate production and availability is neither necessary nor helpful. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s endorsement of the order has created a firestorm in that health-interested base.

Is the UK Still a Liberal Democracy? By Ramesh Thakur. Instead of trying to understand the grievances of their base, the major parties join the elites’ contempt in condescendingly dismissing populist parties as grievance vehicles, holding fast to the belief that their voters will have nowhere else to go.

Observe the Economic Fallout Six Years Later By Jeffrey Tucker. There’s never been a better time to sign the resolution at CovidJustice.org. There is every intention on the part of elites to try lockdowns again under some other excuse. They can and likely will, whether for infectious disease or some other justification.

What Does the Fifth Doctor Think about Ozempic? By Alan Cassels. This is a slightly shortened version of a New York Times article where Katrin Bennhold interviews Dani Blum of the Times’ “Well Team” about Ozempic and GLP-1 drugs. The Fifth Doctor snoops in on the conversation and adds his two cents’ worth.

How to Build a Post-WHO Global Health Architecture By Roger Bate and David Bell. If policymakers focus on separating normative functions from emergency authority, designing time-bound compacts instead of permanent command structures, and tying funding to measurable outcomes, global health cooperation can be rebuilt without recreating the structural distortions that weakened it.

The Three Big Lies about Mammography Screening By Peter C. Gotzsche. In invitations to screening, women have been told that by detecting cancers early, screening saves lives and leads to less invasive surgery. I shall demonstrate that all three statements are wrong.

271 Teenage Cardiac Reports Buried in a File Labeled “Garbage” By Yaffa Shir-Raz and Yaakov Ophir. Our analysis reveals an unusual and temporally concentrated cardiovascular signal among adolescents. Until these findings are fully examined, serious concern remains that the vaccination campaign may have exposed children to risks that were not adequately evaluated at the time.

The Quiet Crisis of Procedural Medicine By Joseph Varon. The solution is not opposition to technology, but advocacy for balance. It is not anti-progress, but in favor of prudence. Medicine is not about doing more, but about doing what is right. Sometimes, this requires the courage to do less.

Covid of the Past: Smallpox in Yugoslavia, 1972 By Eyal Shahar. They did not tell me about favorable time trends in the natural course of other infectious diseases for which there was no vaccine, nor about the correlation of those trends with improved living conditions, sanitation, personal hygiene, and nutrition.

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