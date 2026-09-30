Brownstone Insights

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PutativePathogen's avatar
PutativePathogen
5h

There was a certain innocent charm to Archie Bunker's descriptors, and an edgier tone to Walt Kowalski's - but neither was speaking from bigotry. Archie was never vitriolic. Walt wanted people to keep their distance - it created his boundary. It also fostered commeraderie between him and his equally colorful barber. Both men could respect someone capable of "returning fire". Both men judged by character, and the ability to stand your ground.

Not bad examples, on the whole, for our increasingly All-Sensibility-And-No-Sense society.

Gentlemanly behavior is an asset, indeed. Withstanding criticism within that framework is a preference. But a little spice now and then....;)

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