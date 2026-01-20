BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

A few months back, Brownstone Institute opened its supper-club model to a wider geography. We had sensed the demand after so many events had sold all tickets. Sure enough, it has taken off. There are now a dozen in operation with more on the way.

You should attend one. You will find friendship, collegiality, and intellectual stimulation. It’s all about the effort to rebuild community after so many institutions were brutally attacked in the Covid years. Have a look at the map and get your tickets.

There was more drama last week concerning injury from Covid shots. A major peer-reviewed paper appeared in association with the Covid shot that millions were forced to accept with an increase in cancer. It’s been a taboo topic for years but this paper broke it. The journal was immediately hit with a DDOS attack that took down the site for longer than a week. Brownstone then hosted the paper, served 5,000-plus downloads, and we too were hit.

This is where we are these days, fighting to air legitimate research in a time when industry has captured large swaths of government and academia.

Brownstone Institute’s new weekly show has kicked off with major thinkers and doers behind the growing community of resistance.

More on this appears in the pages of Brownstone Journal. Please see the links below.

What Autism Is Not By Sinead Murphy. Appreciation of structures and arrangements requires precisely the same baseline aptitude that is required by appreciation of thoughts and feelings – and it is this baseline aptitude that autistic people lack.

Scott Adams and Intellectual Courage By Jeffrey Tucker. Adams was an early dissident and among the most famous. He showed the way. To make sure that he is not an example for others, reliable ruling-class venues made sure to attempt to humiliate him in death.

Big Law Is Yet Another Problem By Brownstone Institute. There are myriad institutional problems in this country that trace to the manifestations of Leviathan in media, tech, pharma, and other industries among which is the legal profession. They have in common an intractable desire to preserve the administrative status quo.

CDC Quietly Rewrites Its Vaccine–Autism Guidance By Maryanne Demasi. The shift may prove to be one of the most consequential public health developments of the decade, and it suggests that something significant is moving behind the scenes in the federal agencies that once seemed immovable.

Germany’s Latest War on Freedom By James Bovard. There is no censorship here in Germany,” according to Steffen Meyer, a top spokesman for the German government. In reality, Germans have freedom of speech except for ideas that politicians and government contractors and nonprofit activists don’t like.

When Physicians Are Replaced with a Protocol By Joseph Varon. Artificial intelligence has not been licensed to practice medicine. But medicine is being quietly reengineered around systems that do not bear moral weight. We may one day discover that the physician has not been replaced by a machine, but by a protocol.

Trump’s Withdrawal from 66 Organizations By Roger Bate. A global climate, health, or development system that depends on the continuous escalation of crisis narratives is structurally incapable of declaring success. Trump’s decision confronts that reality directly. That, more than the budget line, is what has changed.

Five Years in the Defense of Freedom, Critical Thinking, and Human Dignity By Thomas Harrington. Brownstone is an organization dedicated to the unfiltered observation of the reality that surrounds us. We took note and learned a great deal, always keeping alive our faith in the essential value of freedom and human dignity.

The Week to Start the Revolution By Brownstone Institute. There we have it: three gigantic wins. We’ve learned over five years that the threats to our lives come from strange and often unexpected sources. They can only be defeated with expertise, integrity, and bold action. This is the model that works.

WHO’s New Pandemic Approach: Expediency over Evidence? By REPPARE. Pandemics will happen. The world will benefit from an international health organization that can help coordinate rational responses, whilst also assisting in managing other public health priorities. The WHO risks making the latter worse by abandoning a robust evidence-based approach.

Meritocracy vs. Credentialocracy By Steven Kritz. We need to decouple meritocracy from credentialocracy, and we must return to a state in which meritocracy can flourish. This will require unlearning the progressive garbage that’s replaced critical thinking, and an economic environment that fosters individual initiative.

How a Techno-Optimist Became a Grave Skeptic By Roger Bate. The central question in the AI debate is not just whether machines can be aligned with human values, but whether modern institutions can be trusted to manage uncertainty without amplifying it.

