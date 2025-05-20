BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

This week, the Covid-19 shot is likely to be withdrawn from the childhood schedule. This is the first time in the postwar period any shot has been removed absent eradication (smallpox) or replacement (which has happened several times).

This is a huge concession to reality: infection with Covid for children is a vastly lower risk than the shots pose themselves. Imagine if that standard applied through the schedule.

Remarkable and worthy of celebration!

To be sure, these shots were long ago withdrawn from children in most countries. The US is the outlier. As for the UK itself, there are no mandates for any shots at all and yet the country is not wallowing in unrelenting plagues.

What’s more, everyone knows that, even under the best conditions, the formula cannot stay ahead of the variants and don’t last long in any case, thus requiring booster after booster and endangering the immune system itself.

There are other victories in our time, too.

Here’s an interesting question, however. Just how politically fragile is the new public health management in Washington? Much more than is normally supposed. It could vanish quickly, thus endangering all progress. It’s a terrifying thought to imagine what would happen next.

The Deep State Goes Viral by Debbie Lerman is the fullest and clearest documentation of the strangest part of the Covid experience. It shows how public health agencies were answering to national-security and intelligence sectors the entire time. That’s why the whole experience felt like martial law. The documentation in this book is rock solid.

The Covid Response at Five Years: A History of the End of Civilization by the editorial team at Brownstone is comprehensive, beautifully written, and provides the fullest and most coherent account yet written on what we’ve lived through.

These two books follow Clayton Baker’s The Medical Masquerade: A Physician Exposes the Deceptions of Covid. This book has garnered wide praise for its medical focus.

No Vaccination against Unlimited Political Power By James Bovard. Every regulatory invasion by officialdom should raise questions about the sovereignty of individuals over their own lives. What pretexts justify government transgressing the border of the individual’s life? Is there any way to hold political intruders liable under the law?

AHPRA: Public Health Watchdog, Big Pharma Lapdog, or Drug Enabler By Ramesh Thakur. The question addressed in this article to Australia’s medical regulator, as to whether the public health watchdog has been corrupted into a Big Pharma lapdog and drug enabler, is relevant for most countries.

There Will Always Be ‘Trouble in River City’ By Bill Rice. Trouble is always going to exist in River City. Modern-day versions of Professor Harold Hill will continue to present themselves as the savior of communities, and town citizens will place orders to protect themselves from the Fear of the Moment.

Experts Shred Australia’s Covid-19 Inquiry By Maryanne Demasi. The lengthy report was littered with bureaucratese and praised many of the government’s actions during the pandemic. The panel applauded the “agility” of the government to act early and lockdown to “buy time” before the vaccines were rolled out.

Why No Justice for Shot Victims? By Bert Olivier. Unless citizens start coming forward and insisting on justice in light of the numbers of studies and reports demonstrating that the very composition of these so-called ‘vaccines’ testify to them as dangerous, this episode will be swept under the carpet.

We Have Yet to Be Drawn and Quartered By David Bell. Several decades of rapidly increasing inequality in wealth within Western societies have given this a sense of inevitability. However, tempting as it is to seek victimhood, we still have the freedom to highlight it and push back.

The Drug Pricing Scramble By Jeffrey Tucker and Aaron Kheriaty. Trump’s executive order could put in motion a range of policy changes that will put consumers back in charge of the medical marketplace and begin to whittle away at the awesome power of the medical cartels.

The Pandemic Agreement: Symbolic Consolidation of a New Pandemic Industry By REPPARE. After three years of negotiation, the delegates of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) agreed on the text of the Pandemic Agreement, which now goes for vote at the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) at the end of May 2025.

How Public Health Wrecked Public Health By Eric Hussey. I hypothesized that if surrounding infants with people in masks interfered with the development of face detection in those infants, then impaired ability or desire to respond to faces might be considered a sign of autism.

The Manipulators’ Playbook By Gigi Foster. Initiatives like these help restore our societies by honouring our deep and powerful diversity. They help to fend off and thwart the constant manipulation attempts of elites hungry for power, while building respect and nurturing progress for all.

Do We Even Need a Surgeon General? By Bobbie Anne Flower Cox. Do we even need a Surgeon General? That answer is clear. With dozens of health agencies already flooding our federal government, I say we leave the Surgeon General’s seat vacant. We have enough “parenting” going on as it is.

The Deep State Goes Viral: Foreword By Jeffrey Tucker. This book is available for everyone brave enough to confront the facts. You will find herein the most well-documented presentation of answers to the core questions (what, how, why) that all of us have been asking.

