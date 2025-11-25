BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

The second part of the UK Covid commission report is out. You will not be shocked at the conclusion. The UK waited too long to lock down and it should have locked down sooner. Seriously. That’s what it says.

Do they believe it? There is reason for doubt. No one can actually be that stupid. No, this is nothing but an effort to protect the establishment against public fury. Will it work? Certainly not.

The report at least provides insight into what they will do next time there is a pandemic, real or imagined. They will do it all over again, with more ferocity. That’s essentially what they are promising.

To this day, there have been no real official apologies or admissions of wrongdoing. Meanwhile, we live amidst the rubble of their last attempt to save us from a respiratory virus that could never have been stopped.

The people of all nations must prepare for what is coming. That means gaining expertise, taking charge of our own health and lives, and gaining knowledge and insight sufficient to build parallel institutions.

Brownstone is assisting in these efforts, which is precisely why we (and you) are under such heavy fire. Another big attack made the rounds last week. “There are countless think tanks in the U.S. seeking to influence local, state, and national policy,” the pharma-funded article began. “A relatively new one is making its mark in President Donald Trump’s Washington: the Texas-based Brownstone Institute.”

If you know how the mainstream media works, the point is to put a target on Brownstone. It certainly has. Despite the attacks, our work must continue and grow. It can only do so with your support. Please consider a generous donation so we can continue to back top researchers and writers, expand the network of supper clubs, publish books that are rocking the debate, and serve as an effective foil to scientific corruption and attacks on truth.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, the Brownstone Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Dr. Adam Urato, a Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialist. Adam has taken a leading role in opposing ineffective drugs and harmful approaches to care in pregnancy and is currently petitioning the FDA to add a boxed warning to SSRIs regarding pregnancy risks. Get tickets here.

On Monday, December 8th, the Brownstone Midwest Supper Club welcomes Ann Kreilkamp, who will share the remarkable journey of creating Green Acres Village, a thriving community nestled in the heart of suburban Bloomington. Ann will walk you through how she conceived and built this unique neighborhood, where three homes with gardens, a shared compost area, greenhouse, chicken coop, patio, and community stage come together as a living laboratory for intentional, regenerative living. Get tickets here.

On Thursday, December 11th, the inaugural Brownstone Austin Supper Club welcomes Jackie Schlegel, Founder and Executive Director of Texans for Medical Freedom. Her success in relationship-building laid the foundation for the 2025 legislative session—where Texans for Medical Freedom passed five of its eight priority bills, marking a historic victory for medical freedom in Texas. Get tickets here.

On Wednesday, December 17th, the Brownstone West Hartford Supper Club welcomes L. Todd Wood, the CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of CDM Media, publisher of The Connecticut Centinal. Todd has been through heck and back over five years of running an alternative media venue…and survived. The paper has been censored, demonetized, attacked, banned, and otherwise targeted at all levels. He will describe his travails through it all, and how legacy media had become so absurdly one-sided and uncurious about everything that matters. Get tickets here.

On Tuesday, January 20th, the Chicago Supper Club welcomes Jeanne Ives. Jeanne will offer critical insights into IL SB 1560. This bill, signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker on July 31, 2025, makes Illinois the first state to mandate universal mental health screenings for public school students in grades 3 through 12, with the state providing “free” resources to districts for implementation. Get tickets here.

They’ve Learned Nothing — Because That Would Expose Too Much By Roger Bate. The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has finally released the core political chapters of its long-awaited report. After nearly three years, the conclusion is now unmistakably clear. They’ve learned nothing, as I detail in my latest research.

Steps Toward Fixing Health Care By David Stockman. Trump hit the nail squarely on the head. Above all other factors, the reason we have runaway health costs is that the fundamental payment mechanism for health care in the US is ass-backwards.

How CDC and FDA Defrauded the American Public about Serious Vaccine Harms By Peter Gotzsche. In a fascinating book released in September, Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines, lawyer Aaron Siri explains how the American public was systematically misled by the very institutions they are supposed to trust.

The UK and Canada Lead the West’s Descent into Digital Authoritarianism By Sonia Elijah. “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.” Orwell’s 1984 warns we must resist this descent into digital authoritarianism—through petitions, protests, and demands for transparency—before a Western Great Firewall is erected, replicating China’s stranglehold that polices every keystroke and thought.

The NY Times Acknowledges That Autism Is Not Primarily Genetic By Toby Rogers. For the last several decades, the official autism narrative was that ‘autism is genetic, a GIFT, and anyone who says otherwise is a NUTTER who must be banned from polite society.’ The mainstream media pounded this message into the public consciousness.

The Weaponisation of Science By Maryanne Demasi. If we can’t test claims, challenge data, or ask uncomfortable questions without fear of retribution, then we no longer have science — we have marketing. The weaponisation of science ends only when truth becomes more valuable than profit.

A Novel Analysis of the Pfizer Trial: Vaccine Effectiveness Was Nowhere Near 95% By Eyal Shahar. The natural home for this work is a biomedical journal. There is zero chance, however, that a paper would be accepted by any conventional journal. Why? Because the results are earthshaking, as stated in the title.

