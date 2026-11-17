BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Dear Brownstonian,

There is a moment to which we keep returning.

It was a Wednesday evening this spring, in a restaurant’s back room in West Hartford, CT. Forty people were at long tables, passing plates of food family style.

At one end sat an emergency physician who had been pushed out of her hospital in 2021 for questioning the mandates. Across from her was a father who spent two years fighting to get his children’s school reopened, and another year keeping her from getting jabbed. Next to him, a retired FDA reviewer. Next to her, a small business owner who lost the restaurant his family had run for 30 years.

Most of them had never met. By dessert they were trading phone numbers, planning a private dinner, and arguing happily about the growing financial surveillance. This type of experience is happening nearly every night of the week in some town in the US, all sponsored by Brownstone Institute.

Six years ago, a gathering like this was illegal in much of the country. Restaurants faced capacity restrictions and everyone was told to stand six feet from everyone else. The people in that room had been told they were dangerous, selfish, anti-science, and a threat to public health. They had been isolated on purpose, so that each would believe he was alone.

They were not alone. They never were. And now they know it.

We want to tell you what you made possible this year, what we intend to do next, and why we are asking for your help now in a way we have not before.

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Where we came from

Brownstone was born in 2021, out of the rubble of the worst policy disaster of our lifetimes. Governments shut down schools, churches, businesses, and hospitals for elective care. They closed playgrounds. They told us not to visit dying parents. They censored doctors and scientists who said what is now widely admitted: that the lockdowns did not work, that the harms were vast, and that the people who paid the highest price were the poor, the young, and the working class.

The institutions that should have stood against this — the universities, the medical journals, the professional associations, the great foundations, the major press — did not. Most of them led the charge. Those who dissented inside them were silenced and purged, especially if they refused the shot.

We started with a simple idea. If the old institutions would not tell the truth, we would build a new one that would. We became a home for the displaced, a publisher for the censored, a sanctuary for the vaccine-injured, a place where scholarship, journalism, and courage could meet. We named it after the stone that builds a house that lasts.

Five years later, the house is standing. This year, it got a great deal bigger.

The year of the supper club

When we held our first supper clubs, we thought of them as a nice way to bring readers together. We had no idea what they would become.

In 2026, the supper clubs exploded. We now have 20-plus clubs meeting in cities coast to coast. Every month, hundreds of people sit down together under the Brownstone name. Most clubs began because one reader wrote to us and said, “Can we have one here?” The answer was yes, and the tables filled almost immediately.

What happens at these dinners is hard to put on paper. People who lost careers find new work through each other. Doctors meet patients who need them. Parents find allies for school board fights. Writers find their subjects. Local candidates find volunteers. Friendships form that will outlast every one of us.

The supper clubs are, we believe, are among the most important things we have done. Ideas matter enormously, but ideas need communities to carry them.

The architects of lockdown understood that. Their whole strategy depended on breaking the bonds between people: separating families, closing churches, making neighbors suspicious of neighbors. The supper clubs are the direct answer. They rebuild what was broken, one table at a time.

We receive requests for new clubs every week. We cannot meet them all, because each one needs coordination, support, and someone on our side to help it start. That is one place your gift goes.

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Cries for Help

There are also the many books, the first one of which came to print immediately upon our founding. It was a sweeping reconstruction of the Covid era. It was a global bestseller. Twenty more books followed.

This year Brownstone published a book we believe will be read for many decades in the future: Cries for Help: Injury and Death Buried in V-Safe Data.

You may remember v-safe. When the Covid vaccines rolled out, the CDC built a smartphone system and invited millions of Americans to report how they felt after their shots. Millions did. And in the free-text fields, many of them described what was happening to them, in their own words. Some described serious injuries. Some described the deaths of loved ones. Many asked, plainly, for someone to help them.

Those reports went into a federal database. Meanwhile, the public was told the shots were safe and effective, and those who raised questions were called liars and cranks.

Cries for Help puts that record before the public. It is not speculation. It is the government’s own data, in the voices of the people who submitted it. We released it under a public-domain license so that any journalist, physician, attorney, legislator, or grieving family can use it freely, without permission and without paying a cent.

No commercial publisher would have touched this book. No university press would have risked it. No foundation-funded think tank would have gone near it. It exists because Brownstone exists, and Brownstone exists because of you.

Brownstone also just published the complete diaries of Anthony Fauci, fully indexed in three volumes. Fauci will never get justice but having these in print sets the record straight for the ages. We sent a copy to his offices at Georgetown University.

Holding the agencies to account

For five years, a small band of writers has done what the medical press refused to do: examine the FDA and CDC with a critical eye. They have read the trial data the regulators waved through. They have traced the money from industry to the professional associations that write the treatment guidelines. They have documented the revolving door between agency jobs and pharmaceutical boardrooms. They have exposed product failures that were quietly buried.

Many of these writers paid dearly for it. Some lost medical licenses. Some lost faculty positions. Some were driven off every major platform. Brownstone gave them a home, an audience, and, in many cases, a way to pay the bills.

In 2026, that work went from forbidden to unavoidable. Our writers’ research has been read in hearing rooms, cited by officials, referenced in litigation, and discussed endlessly on podcasts and media. Ideas that were banned from social media in 2021 are now debated in the open. When the history of this period is written, the Brownstone archive will be among its essential sources. Take that, New York Times.

To deepen this work, we launched a pharmaceutical accountability working group this year. It pays contributors for rigorous, accepted pieces on drug trials, regulatory capture, product failures, and the industry’s grip on medicine. This is a deliberate choice. Serious research takes time and skill, and the people doing it deserve to be paid. We want the best minds in the field writing for the public, not for the industry.

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Everything else you made possible

The supper clubs, the books, and the accountability writing were the headlines. But they rest on a foundation of daily work that never stops:

Publishing. We published hundreds of articles this year, every one free to read, and brought our total archive past 4,500. Our work reached at leas 15 million readers and was translated into all major languages.

Polling . In January 2026, the conventional line was that the people were against medical freedom and politicians who pushed it would be punished. We smelled a rat, commissioned an objective poll, and it revealed supermajorities for medical freedom. Media ignored our poll but the propaganda stopped because we proved it wrong.

Books. Cries for Help joined 23 other titles this year, bringing the Brownstone library to 25 books.

Fellows. We supported a dozen Fellows — scholars, physicians, and writers whom the universities and institutions would no longer employ — so they could keep working.

Events. Beyond the supper clubs, we held conferences, retreats, and public events.

International. Our work in Spain and Europe generally continued to grow, carrying these ideas well beyond American shores.

The Brownstone Show. New this year, our podcast has brought new voices to the public square to discuss in depth topics no one else will touch.

Why this moment is more dangerous, not less

It would be easy to look at all this and conclude that the battle is won. Some of the officials who led the disaster are gone. Some reforms are underway. The public mood has shifted dramatically.

We want to be frank with you: this is precisely the moment when movements like ours are lost. People sit back and think the hard work is done and the historical trajectory is in place.

The interests that built the old system have not disappeared. The pharmaceutical industry still spends billions to shape what doctors hear and what regulators approve. The censorship apparatus has been rebranded, not dismantled.

The planners are already drafting the rules for the next emergency, and they are counting on one thing above all. They are counting on our exhaustion. They expect us to declare a small victory, or give up demoralized, go back to our lives, and let them quietly rebuild.

We will not let that happen. Reform without vigilance does not last. The record must be finished. The archive must keep growing. The people who were harmed must be heard. And the communities we have built must be strong enough to stand up the next time someone in power decides our freedoms are optional.

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What we will do in 2027

Here is our plan for the coming year, if we can fund it:

More supper clubs. We aim for 30 clubs by the end of 2027, including our first in many new cities, with real support for every new host. Expand the pharma accountability working group. More paid investigations, more trial reviews, more retreats with real and independent experts, and more pressure on the agencies. Publish epic books. Several new titles are in the pipeline. Our processes are now so refined that we beat old publishers by 90 percent in costs and time. See Cries for Help and The Fauci Diaries. Support more Fellows. Every year more talented people are pushed out of institutions for telling the truth. We want to say yes to more of them. Build the permanent record. We will keep documenting what happened, so that no future generation can be told it never did.

Why we need you

Brownstone takes no government grants. We take no pharmaceutical money. We have no university endowment and no billionaire patron dictating what we publish. We have no fundraising department; you are reading a letter from me, not from a consultant.

Our staff is tiny, consisting of top and experienced professionals wholly dedicated to this cause. Our costs are as low as we can make them. Almost everything we spend goes directly to the writers, scholars, books, and gatherings about which you have just read.

That independence is our strength. It is why we could publish Cries for Help when no one else would. It is why our writers can follow the evidence wherever it leads. But it also means we depend entirely on people like you. We ask only once a year, in earnest, and this is that letter.

Please donate today.

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What your gift does:

$100 helps a new supper club host get started in a city that has asked for one.

$500 funds a paid investigation from our pharmaceutical accountability working group.

$1,000 helps bring a new book into print and into the hands of readers for free.

$5,000 supports a Brownstone Fellow for a month.

$25,000 or more makes you a founding partner in our 2027 expansion. Please write to us directly so we can thank you personally.

A monthly gift, at any level, is the single most valuable thing you can give. It lets us plan, make contracts, and commit to writers and hosts with confidence. You can direct your gift to the Brownstone Fellowship Fund at checkout. All gifts are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.

A last word

We often think about that room at dinner. We think of the physician who had been told she was a danger to her patients, laughing with a stranger who turned out to share her story. We think about the father who fought for his kids’ school, now organizing a local club. About the sense, so strong in the room that you could almost touch it, that something had been taken from us and we were taking it back.

That is what you have built. Not just a think tank. Not just a publisher. A home for free people, and a force for truth that grows stronger every year.

They wanted us isolated, silent, and afraid. Instead, we are gathered, we are publishing, and we are winning arguments that we were once forbidden to make. Please help us finish what we started.

With deepest gratitude and resolve,

Jeffrey Tucker, President & Founder of Brownstone Institute

P.S. If you have given before, thank you; I ask that you consider giving a little more this year, because the opportunity in front of us is larger than ever. If you have never given, this is the year to start. Every gift, of any size, goes to work immediately.

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