The crisis hitting medical costs right now is much worse than they admit. For people with private care, insurance is going up dramatically and quickly. For businesses forced to provide insurance to employees, the same is true.

Incredibly, the crisis is not even in the services themselves but in the right to use them at all. Once you do, the deductibles make matters worse. Bottom line: Obamacare is blowing up. Intentional or accident? Only a fool could have put that system together without knowing where it would end up.

Something has to change. Everyone knows it. Neither party seems able to get its act together to do something about it. That something could be a single-payer system, which would bankrupt the country, or a free market that would devolve choices and operations to doctors and patients.

In the backdrop of everything you read about this subject, or the related subject of the vaccine schedule, is the horrible pandemic response. It’s the elephant in the room about which no one wants to speak. Its effects are still with us and hitting the whole of economic life today.

The advisory panel known as ACIP is doing its best to trim the vaccine schedule. But even making small changes is fighting tooth and nail. The reformers are good-hearted but events are moving too fast for even the most perspicacious among them to keep up.

On Wednesday, December 17th, the Brownstone West Hartford Supper Club welcomes L. Todd Wood, the CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of CDM Media, publisher of the Connecticut Centinal. Todd has been through heck and back over five years of running an alternative media venue…and survived. The paper has been censored, demonetized, attacked, banned, and otherwise targeted at all levels. He will describe his travails through it all, and how legacy media has become so absurdly one-sided and uncurious about everything that matters. Get tickets here.

On Tuesday, January 6th, the Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Jeffrey Tucker, founder, author, and President of Brownstone Institute. He is also Senior Economics Columnist for Epoch Times, author of ten books, including Life After Lockdown, and many thousands of articles in the scholarly and popular press. He speaks widely on topics of economics, technology, social philosophy, and culture. His most recent book is Spirits of America: On the Semiquincentennial. Jeffrey will talk about the loss of trust in everything and the devastating consequences thereof. Get tickets here.

On Monday, January 12th, the Midwest Supper Club welcomes James Bopp, Jr., distinguished constitutional law attorney and Indiana University Trustee. James Bopp, Jr. is Principal Attorney with The Bopp Law Firm, PC in Terre Haute, Indiana, one of the most prominent First Amendment practices in the nation. Mr. Bopp will talk about “The Importance of the First Amendment to America and Higher Education.” Get tickets here.

On Tuesday, January 20th, the Chicago Supper Club welcomes Jeanne Ives. Jeanne will offer critical insights into IL SB 1560. This bill, signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker on July 31, 2025, makes Illinois the first state to mandate universal mental health screenings for public school students in grades 3 through 12, with the state providing “free” resources to districts for implementation. Get tickets here.

On Monday, January 26th, the inaugural Manhattan Supper Club welcomes Lucia Sinatra, Co-founder of No College Mandates, an internationally recognized organization that has courageously led the nationwide charge to restore individual medical autonomy in higher education. Get tickets here.

On Wednesday, January 28th, the inaugural Austin Supper Club welcomes Del Bigtree, the founder of the Informed Action Consent Network, host of a rapidly growing internet talk show The HighWire, and executive producer of the documentary An Inconvenient Study. Del will share insights from producing two documentaries, including the accolades and critical responses to help provide context for the current changes and discussions within the CDC around childhood vaccine schedules. Get tickets here.

Everyone Lost at ACIP By David Bell. ACIP was still erring on the side of Pharma, which they presumably have to due to the sponsored-Congress problem. They may have got it right, they may not have. Now the onus is on someone to do sensible prospective trials.

The First Big Lie of Vaccinology By Clayton J. Baker. Antibody production is not immunity to disease. The promotion of this false equivalency represents the first Big Lie of vaccinology. It should be rejected by regulators and patients alike as legitimate evidence of vaccine efficacy in the future.

Why Governments Prefer Cigarette Revenue over Safer Alternatives By Roger Bate. The POUCH Act is a beginning, not an endpoint. If lawmakers are serious about improving public health, they must resist the gravitational pull of the Sinclair Trap and design a nicotine policy that rewards switching rather than punishing it.

The Five Big Lies of Vaccinology By Clayton J. Baker. There was a time – very recently – when mainstream medicine actively promoted OxyContin and other deadly narcotics as safe and minimally addictive. Hundreds of thousands died as a result. The bloom is off the rose for the vaccine industry.

The Pandemic Revealed the Most Cowardly Society of All Time By Filipe Rafaeli. In terms of importance, the Covid-19 pandemic was the biggest event in human history since World War II. Since that time, nothing has caused as much fear across the entire planet as what began in 2020.

Justice Jackson’s History of Shilling for the Deep State By Brownstone Institute. Jackson’s verbose monologues reveal that she understands the importance of this struggle. She knows that her benefactors depend on her denying the President from obtaining “actual control” over the agencies that the Constitution designates to his realm.

Ditch the Subsidies, Grow What Actually Works By Joel Salatin. All farmers have a choice, and the faster our society respects them enough to put their choice consequences in their hands, the sooner farmers will make more creative and innovative decisions. The crop insurance safety net prejudices decisions.

BMJ and Cochrane Hype the HPV Vaccines in the Extreme By Peter C. Gotzsche. There is no such thing as an “anti-misinformation review.” What we have are systematic and unsystematic, also called narrative, reviews. And there is no such thing as a safe drug. All drugs, including vaccines, cause harm in some people.

