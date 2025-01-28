BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

This is a huge week for public health and government.

It was November 2021, a full year and a half after lockdowns had begun and vaccine mandates were wrecking lives. The dissidents were still few, growing but scattered and often censored. The population was being pummelled in ways we had never seen before.

A new book appeared by a famous person named Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.. It was a comprehensive expose of the public face of the pandemic response. The Real Anothiny Fauci rocketed up to the bestseller’s list, despite attempts and intimidation on the part of the government. The opposition felt emboldened and the resistance movement grew.

Here we are a little more than three years later and RFK, Jr. has been tagged to head the Department of Health and Human Services. His agenda is clear: stop the industrial capture of government and bring science and evidence to bear on the cause of human health.

Share

The hearings for his confirmation are this week. Prepare yourself: it’s going to be a sight to behold. They will throw everything at him, but they will be shocked at what they get in return.

Other extraordinary news: we managed to publish David Stockman’s book in a mere 10 days! The book is How to Cut $2 Trillion from the Federal Budget. Stockman is truly the world expert, the man who Ronald Reagan tagged as his first budget cutter. This book will be a powerful guide for the Trump administration.

Please buy as many copies as you can distribute. We have it priced as low as possible to inspire mass distribution and influence. It is available in physical and digital formats.

The plan is to send it to every Senator and Member of Congress. We need your help to make this possible: please donate here.

We are holding a book party for Stockman in West Hartford, CT, as a monthly supper club, February 19. You can sign up here (capacity limit 100).

Leah Wilson speaks at our Midwest supper club on February 10. By the way, this new Brownstone supper club is going extremely well!

The next Philadelphia supper club will be on Wednesday, February 12. Guest speaker is Executive Vice President Nico Perrino of FIRE (The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression).

Here is some content since our last email.

The State of Pandemic Preparedness, the WHO, and the US Withdrawal By REPPARE. On January 20th, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order “withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization.” The US will “cease” negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the International Health Regulations.

The Big Freeze at HHS, CDC, and NIH By Jeffrey Tucker. Something big and potentially wonderful is happening in the realm of public health. It is a turning point of some sort, and one can hope that the results are consistent with the health, well-being, and freedom of everyone.

Will Any Federal Officials Pay for What They Did? By James Bovard. The Biden administration banned the Wuhan Institute of Virology from receiving US government research funding for 10 years. But why did the Biden administration omit the same condemnation and prohibitions from any Americans who had any role in this debacle?

Don’t Ask for Government Support By Joel Salatin. Let’s dedicate ourselves afresh to flourishing and creativity outside government. Why corrupt our recipes? Keep them in the private sector, where voluntaryism, free choice, and individual accountability steer the cultural agenda.

The Algorithmic Age By Josh Stylman. Our liberation begins with recognition: these systems of control are not inevitable. By embracing creativity, fostering authentic connection, and restoring our sovereignty, we don’t just resist the control matrix—we reclaim our fundamental right to author our own destiny.

The Historic First Days By David Stockman. The Donald’s Day One thunder was superb but his blunder in ignoring the big issues—taming the Warfare State, reining in Federal spending and debt, and throttling the madcap money printers at the Fed—needs to be corrected soon.

Child Sacrifice and Our Desire to Ignore It By David Bell. Despite our trappings of technology, we have proven incapable of addressing even the most basic of society’s essential functions – protecting children. We are all part of the failure, and we have allowed it to become very deep.

America’s Fiscal Doomsday Machine Must Be Stopped By David Stockman. Lists of outrageous anecdotal items provide color about the waste that is rampant in the Federal government. But they have nothing to do with the fact-based analysis and philosophical U-turns that will be required to complete the DOGE mission successfully.

Final Report: Covid Select Concludes Two-Year Investigation By Robert Malone. The Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic concluded its two-year investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic and released a final report titled “After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward.”

The Demoralizing Downward Spiral of Algorithmic Culture By Thomas Harrington. Caught in the “measure-grab-and-control” tyranny of the algorithmic mind, they cannot imagine how those they see as lesser than them, might, if left to their own devices, be capable of generating greater efficiencies than their vaunted oh-so-rational systems.

The Un-Merry-Go-Round of Media, Pharma, and Government By Lori Weintz. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, most people gave little thought to medical journals, pharmaceutical companies, and government regulatory agencies. Any passing thought was likely to involve the idea that medical journals were credible. Now we know better.

Vaccine Injuries Don’t Wake Everyone Up By Rebekah Barnett. Some vaccine-injured people recognised what happened to them, accepted it, and joined the campaign for better research and vaccine safety. This has not uniformly been the case. Others remain in the dark, despite dealing with sudden and ongoing mystery illnesses.

The Deplorable Ethics of a Preemptive Pardon for Fauci By Alex Washburne. Anthony “I represent science” Fauci can now stand beside Richard “I am not a crook” Nixon in the history books as someone who received the poison pill of a preemptive pardon.

The Practicing Physician’s Case for Kennedy By Clayton J. Baker, MD. Medicine is in desperate need of thorough reform. It must be decoupled from the control of Big Pharma, governmental agencies, and other rich and powerful forces that currently dominate the industry. Patient autonomy and the doctor-patient relationship must be restored.

More articles

Donate