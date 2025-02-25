BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

We did it! Brownstone Institute hand-delivered two copies of David Stockman’s How to Cut $2 Trillion from the Federal Budget – published in record-breaking time – to every office of members of the US House of Representatives and the US Senate.

Only one office refused to accept it (the answer is surprising but we aren’t telling).

In any case, this master plan from the master himself is now out there circulating far and wide. The cutting requires purging waste, fraud, and abuse but far more than that: true reform must rethink the relationship between society, industry, and state, away from corporatist and statist managerialism and toward true trust in people and their rights and liberties.

These days offer a real chance for dramatic change, and the motivation is fueled by the issues that drove the founding of Brownstone itself. The shocking invasion of our homes, lives, and bodies during the Covid years guaranteed that there would be choice in the future.

We are at a crossroads: this will either be the new normal or we will force dramatic change to make sure nothing remotely like this would or could ever happen again.

There is still much work to do, and many great thinkers and writers still need your support.

Moreover, the trends in the US still await their spread around the world. This is why we are pleased to announce a European expansion. Please subscribe to Brownstone España, which is up and running and doing fantastic work.

Share

The next Philadelphia Supper Club takes place on March 13th, where we welcome Brownstone Fellow and independent journalist Debbie Lerman, who will talk to us about her upcoming book, The Deep State Goes Viral. Get tickets here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Party Is Over By Jeffrey Tucker. For all the messiness, our times present opportunity to reassert a foundational principle of the Enlightenment; namely that the people themselves should have some fluid and influential role in shaping the workings of the regime under which they live.

Bad Peace Is Better Than Good War By Michael J. Sutton. It is good news for peace that President Trump is setting the record straight on the West’s war in Ukraine and I hope that this war ends soon so reconstruction can begin. Bad peace is better than a good war.

Can Kennedy Save Kids from Psychiatric Ravage? By James Bovard. Kennedy’s commission will report to Trump on the “potential over-utilization of medication” and other unrecognized health perils. Hopefully, the commission will deliver a report that will help people recognize how psychiatrists have concocted labels that have Americans at their mercy.

Eleven Steps to Revitalize the Practice of Medicine By Allon Friedman. I believe instituting reform in the specific areas I outline would correct some of the worst problems that physicians are currently facing, reinvigorate the medical profession, and improve medical care.

Executive Orders Are Not a Panacea for America By David Thunder. Those who care about the long-term health and stability of the United States should favour more far-reaching structural reforms, that weaken both Congress and the presidential office, and return power to the State and local levels of government.

To Separate the Powers and Quash the Resistance By Bobbie Anne Flower Cox. Courts cannot order the President to stop using his agency workers where/how he is authorized to use them. This is not about political party affiliation. It should be about the Constitution and preserving the power of the people.

Speak Truth to Power…or Irrelevance By Ramesh Thakur. It’s the broad thrust of Vance’s two-pronged argument that I found attractive. ‘Free speech, I fear, is in retreat,’ said Vance. He called EU commissioners ‘Commissars’ and warned that ‘in Britain and across Europe, free speech is in retreat.’

Why Bird Flu? Why Now? By Joel Salatin. The industry position is that cage-free is harmful to laying hens, period. And the industry has a lot of money tied up in caged infrastructure, from housing to egg collection to feed distribution. This train doesn’t like to be derailed.

How USAID Assisted the Corporate Takeover of Ukrainian Agriculture By John Klar. Within months of US intervention, USAID assisted in the dismantling of protections in the name of “land reforms,” improved agricultural efficiency, and rescuing the Ukrainian people. In two years, over half of Ukraine’s farmland became the property of foreign investors.

The End of College Vaccine Mandates By Lucia Sinatra. President Trump accomplished what we have been fighting for over the last 4 years. He signed an executive order to halt federal funding to all schools, including colleges and universities, that still impose Covid-19 vaccine mandates on students.

Hope for the Healthcare System By Steven Kritz. The confirmation of RFK, Jr. as Secretary of the DHHS, and the expected confirmations of Drs Marty Makary and Jay Bhattacharya as head of the FDA and NIH, respectively, does give me hope that this ship can be turned around.

Bird Flu Is a Rerun of the Covid Playbook By Clayton J. Baker, MD. The “pandemic preparedness” racket isn’t as complicated as it seems. Once one comes to terms with the fact that the arsonists are running the fire department, we can recognize what is actually happening and apply the necessary solutions.

The Collectivist, Evolutionary Religion of the UN By Bruce W. Davidson. For countries like the US, which separate the religious and political spheres, an internationally imposed religious ideology certainly conflicts with their national sovereignty, not to mention personal freedom. The UN’s religious scheme warrants strong resistance.

More articles

Donate