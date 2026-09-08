BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

If you have time, please watch our interview with virologist Richard K. Burt, formerly of Northwestern University. He tells of his personal history of knowing with near certainty that the Covid virus was manufactured. It had all the signs and the contracts that made it possible were all public. He knew from January 2020. He tried to alert the media. Silence followed.

Dr. Burt provides the clearest explanation we’ve yet seen, which he also lays out in a new book.

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The implications of this entire scenario are profound. We have a bioweapons industry that has been hacking the microbial kingdom. The major media, ruled by revenue streams from pharmaceutical companies that benefit from this, know not to say anything about it and pretend it doesn’t exist. The profession of virology and epidemiology is also captured into silence.

Realizing the scale of this creates a genuine shift in one’s understanding. Good people have done their best to put an end to these dangerous experiments but it is unclear whether and to what extent they have had success.

This is an extremely serious matter. The word existential is overused but it literally applies in this case. Meanwhile, the pharma industry stands ready with more injections, more potions, more pills, more costly and patented therapies.

We can see how this is all unfolding as a political split. Some people within the Trump administration want to put an end to this madness. They face an uphill battle.

Because Brownstone has been and remains at the forefront of these issues, we truly need your support right now. Please join us. The cause of freedom and health needs your commitment today. Our low amount of spending on development means that what you contribute goes to programs that matter.

The Brownstone Show is thriving. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Patrick Newman. The episodes are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise. Stay tuned for live-streamed shows with Jeffrey Tucker on X, starting with the first one on September 3rd.

Go to the Brownstone Show.

Polyface videos are coming. We have Joel Salatin’s keynote and Jeffrey Tucker’s keynote available for viewing now, and Robert Malone’s talk as well.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Fairy Tales of Empire By Toby Rogers. The violence and exploitation that used to be directed from the First World outward to the periphery in the Third World is now directed inward toward enslaving the middle class in the US and Europe via iatrogenic illness.

September 9th Is International Falsely Accused Day By Wendy McElroy. Lies and mistakes in the application of justice harm men, women, and children who deserve to grow up in a just society. On September 9, celebrate the better future offered by International Falsely Accused Day.

More Access. More Choice. Less Cost. By Margaret Hampton. Secretary Kennedy is right to question the cost and power of the American Medical Association’s Current Procedural Terminology monopoly. But eliminating CPT would solve the wrong problem—and could create a much larger one.

Saving Lives Should Not Require Permission By Joseph Varon. Will we repeat actions simply because the correct institution has ordered them? The Humane Societies asked whether the apparently dead could be resuscitated. Our question is now more unsettling: can medicine recover its courage before its conscience is gone?

Pfizer and the CIA Privately Cited High Population Immunity in May 2020, Unclassified Document Reveals By Jeffrey Tucker. The latest Fauci-focused document tranche released by Senator Rand Paul contains a surprising nugget buried as part of a CIA report. On May 7, 2020, CIA Chief Operating Officer Andy Makridis led a briefing with Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

Human Rights in the Post-Pandemic Era By Michael Tomlinson. Any decision to override the fundamental rights of populations should be resisted and at a minimum must be robust and defensible. It should not rest on the basis of opinion, especially opinion that can be controverted.

A Nothing Burger By Joel Salatin. People are emailing right and left about this proposed Executive Order from President Trump giving farmers and ranchers the right to process their animals on their own properties for their consumption. Duh, that is already legal.

Beware of Starship Captains Who Bear Gift Cards By Sofia Karstens. Next time you see one of those scammy Medicare ads, write to your elected officials and demand that brokers present all options to the seniors that they serve and abide by the same fiduciary standard as if they were recommending financial investments.

The Herd Immunity Fallacy By Jennifer Smith. Even under idealized assumptions of highly effective or “sterilizing” immunity, maintaining herd immunity in practice is complicated by continual population turnover, global migration, and the ease of international travel, all of which allow for repeated reintroduction of pathogens into communities.

Does the Flu Vaccine Prevent Death? By Eyal Shahar. My letter is concerned with the effect of the flu vaccine on flu-related death. That’s the ultimate endpoint of interest for vaccine effectiveness (VE) research, yet it is not captured in most studies that employ the test-negative design.

America’s Drug Shortage Is a National Security Crisis By Joseph Varon. A nation that cannot supply its hospitals with essential medicines is not merely experiencing an inconvenient drug shortage. It has discovered a strategic vulnerability, and the next time that vulnerability is exposed may be precisely when we can least afford it.

Game Theory and the Push to Go Along By Brownstone Institute. The final kill switch is transparent noncoerced consent. Instead of taking “a share of the loot” from the drug-DOPE game, we need our universities, the National Institutes of Health, and our medical system to enshrine the principle of non-coerced consent.

Four Forms of Numericide By Alan Cassels. Four targets — blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and BMI — the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, four ways to medicalize you, four ways to apply a disease-mongered label to you, and four avenues for you to start living under a dark cloud.

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