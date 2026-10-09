Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

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mani malagón's avatar
mani malagón
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Well-thought out critique & analysis of iatrogenic hubris. The truisms that "the map is not the territory" & "all models are wrong, but some are sometimes useful" when coupled with the body's daunting physiological complexity is of the essence. As pointed out, humility & critical thinking are necessary in curing disease & restoring health. My late uncle, Dr Arnaldo Espaillat Cabral liked to say, "There are no diseases, only patients."

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