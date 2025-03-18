BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

It’s been five years since the lockdowns were declared. We still have no reckoning. We barely have public consciousness of the trauma that affected everyone.

Many are in denial, as it happens. Many are furious and demanding answers that don’t come. Some top dissidents are in power at least cosmetically, but there has been no real coming to terms. It’s’ not even clear how much power they actually have.

All the government authority that locked down society is still in place. The perpetrators are hiding or working constantly to change the subject. Some are trying to reemerge and make a go of it again in public life. There are still too many secrets, too much buried information, too much in the way of pretend, delay, and deny.

The scars of this period are all around us. Shattered lives, wrecked communities, lost trust, seething anger.

Most churches went along, but did the pastors this weekend admit that they canceled services out of fear? Not many did. Most just hope that you forget.

Same with the politicians. The bureaucrats are incredulous that they are under fire.

The legacy media is running articles that pretend to wonder what went wrong, as if they had no part in it. Meanwhile, pharma funds their revenue base, and they are glad to lie to keep the money flowing.

A great pick for the CDC went down in flames last week because two senators in the pay of the machine said no. He twisted in the wind. While there, he wrote a memo for the ages, exposing all. Brownstone ran it. Hardly anyone else even covered it.

It should have been front-page news. Instead, the ruling class wants the whole subject buried, just like so many.

Don’t despair, we’ll get there. We are not letting up. Please support our work if you are able.

Clayton Baker is a brilliant physician who has chronicled what precisely the experience means for the medical profession. His book, published by Brownstone Institute, is now out in physical form: The Medical Masquerade: A Physician Exposes the Deceptions of Covid. Kindle appears in about one week.

Brownstone Institute hand-delivered two copies of David Stockman’s How to Cut $2 Trillion from the Federal Budget – published in record-breaking time – to every office of members of the US House of Representatives and the US Senate. The response has been outstanding, though the US Congress is nowhere near understanding the prevailing and intensifying public fury.

Moreover, the trends in the US still await their spread around the world. This is why we are pleased to announce a European expansion. Subscribe to Brownstone España, which is up and running and doing fantastic work.

The next West Hartford, CT, Supper Club is March 19th, and features Dr. Brooke Miller speaking on mRNA in livestock and the food supply and the implications thereof. He is a fellow of our associated organization, the Independent Medical Alliance. Get tickets here.

The next Philadelphia Supper club is April 3rd. We’ll be hosting guest speaker Laura Delano, a nationally recognized author and speaker focused on the problems with the American mental health industry. Get tickets here.

Do We All Have PTSD? By Jeffrey Tucker. We have lost our footing in knowing something that scientists long believed we could know: whether and to what extent an economy is growing and prospering or going the opposite way.

Statement of Hon. Dave Weldon on the Withdrawal of Nomination for CDC By Brownstone Institute. The following statement was issued by Dr. David Weldon following his withdrawal from being the Trump administration’s pick for the CDC. It is for the ages.

The Medical Masquerade: Introduction By Clayton J. Baker, MD. The world has changed in many ways since March 2020. And the world needs to change a lot more, especially our human institutions, if we are to prevent the tyranny of Covid from being repeated.

A Declaration of Independence for Alberta By Bruce Pardy. We reject Canadian deference to authority. We refuse to be subjects any longer. Whenever government becomes destructive of liberty, says the American Declaration of Independence, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it. Or to depart.

The China Covid Narrative: What We Missed in 2020 By Randall Bock. For Christakis, China’s drop in cases was “astonishing.” But beneath the awe, a question lingers for us: What was the real “virus” China was fighting—and why didn’t we, in the supposedly free West, push back harder on the narrative?

Has Team Trump Blinked? By Gigi Foster, Paul Frijters, and Michael Baker. From what we see, Team Trump seems to have blinked on its domestic regeneration agenda. The logic of the swamp has prevailed. Continued heroin addiction it is. At least we are getting rid of the censorious authoritarian globalists.

Maine Rules PREP Act Immunizes Caregivers from Traditional Legal Protections By John Klar. Strict scrutiny requires the government to demonstrate that the subject law is “narrowly tailored” to achieve its compelling purpose, and that it uses the “least restrictive means.” The Hogan Court skipped this analysis, eclipsing parental rights and bodily integrity.

The Medical Masquerade: Foreword By Jeffrey Tucker. Dr. Baker is a rare case, an Ivy-trained medical doctor who saw through the hoax. In a few years, he will be recognized as the prophet he is. You will soon agree once you finish his collection of essays.

Chorus of the Poodles By Thomas Harrington. Like Augusto Pérez, the European “leaders” were angry to discover that they were essentially fictitious figures who act daily at the mercy of their puppet masters in Washington. They have unleashed a grand concert of yips and yaps.

Remember Kerensky: The Failure of Reformist Regimes By Jeffrey Tucker. Can the reformist government in the US move hard and fast enough to please the fury at the grassroots? Can it stay focused enough to achieve the aim, overcoming obstacles? Or will it go the way of previous post-despotic reformers?

The Vital Force of a Nation By Sarah Thompson. In homeopathy, the practitioner matches the smallest dose necessary of the stronger similar disease in order to stimulate the vital force and initiate a healing process. The remedy is not the cure.

It’s Rescission Time By David Stockman. The so-called “clean CR [continuing resolution]” that Speaker Johnson is apparently cooking up will ratify the entirety of the runaway spending in the last Biden budget, thereby canceling virtually every single dime that the DOGE operation has purportedly saved.

