BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Have you made your arrangements yet for our national conference and gala? If not, do it now. It is in Chattanooga, Tennessee, November 6-7, 2026. Anyone who has attended our past events knows that these are thrilling occasions with all the writers and speakers you want to hear and meet, plus a growing community of people who know what’s what.

The interviews and talks are exciting and informative, while the gala restores elegance where it should be in civilized life. The formal dinner on Saturday evening is a magnificent combination of high intelligence and decorum that is overlooked in public life. Above all else, we want to meet you!

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We already have record attendance in our fifth year of operations.

There will be plenty of political topics – midterms are earlier in the week – but the bigger problem is even deeper. We’ve seen over two years how the system that gave us lockdowns and a massive epidemic of iatrogenic injury has a thousand tricks to forestall real reform. Every attempt is being subverted with fake science, judicial imperialism, and bureaucratic inertia. It’s frustrating but not debilitating.

The old guard is going to hang on as long as possible but change is coming one way or another. It took decades for the rot of the old Soviet empire to be exposed and collapse. It is happening much more quickly in the once-free world. The Covid experience was the trigger. Never again will we be locked down and forcibly jabbed. The people and systems that caused that calamity will be dismantled.

Our existence and growth is funded entirely by our readers. We cannot count on legacy foundations – they never gave us permission to exist in the first place – nor will we ever accept government money. We eschew normal strategies in fundraising like digital trickery and expensive development offices. Instead, we simply trust that our readers back the work we do.

Part of our job involves daily debunking of media lies. They are hitting like a tsunami these days. Whether it concerns measles in Pennsylvania, the latest and fakest mRNA cure for cancer, or the continued celebration of the leaders of the Covid caper, Brownstone is there with another perspective, one that is reaching millions.

The Brownstone Show is thriving. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Mary Talley Bowden. The episodes are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise. Go to the Brownstone Show.

Polyface video uploads are continuing. We have many of the videos available for viewing. You can see the entire playlist here: YouTube Playlist

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

From Baric’s Blueprint to SV40 and Back Again By Jessica Rose. This work exemplifies dual-use (civilian and military) research of concern: the very same tools developed for pandemic preparedness and biodefense can be readily applied to engineer viruses with enhanced pathogenicity, transmissibility, or immune evasion.

Ebola in DRC: The Reality and the Media Hype By David Bell. We are to believe, according to some public health voices and media, that the Ebola outbreak in Ituri in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a threat to us all. It is a story full of obvious flaws.

The Spindle-Proofing Business By Sofia Karstens. There is a whole lot of seemingly coordinated panic right now around AI. I’ve written extensively about the legitimate, existential dangers we do need to address in technology. But my spidey sense tells me this current fever pitch isn’t that.

What Lessons Can We Learn from Wendell Berry? By Renaud Beauchard. The biosecurity State, which is too content to hover over an unhealthy population, thrives on abstraction and fear of the bodies that populate it. Berry’s counter is concrete and affectionate. Love a place…even when everything conspires to make it unlovable.

Food Labeling Should Not Be This Hard By Daniel Nuccio. Even more absurd though is the fact that this is happening in an era in which so much focus is placed on food freedom and so much attention is given to the relationship between what we eat and chronic disease.

The Cocooning Racket Needs to End By Jeffrey Tucker. That the CDC even now would push out such propaganda with no basis in science is an outrage because it divides families, spreads lies, and robs people of the joy of observing new life.

A Hall of Mirrors of the Healthy Vaccinee Effect By Tomas Furst. All studies that use observational data to infer vaccine effectiveness and/or safety likely suffer from major distortions due to HVE. All claims about Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness and safety based on observational data are, therefore, probably misleading and should be revised.

Medicine Has Forgotten How to Touch the Patient By Joseph Varon. If someday a patient can pass through an entire medical encounter without being truly examined, we should ask ourselves: have we created the most technologically advanced medicine in history, while simultaneously forgetting how to practice medicine?

Why I Don’t Trust Legacy Media By Paul Thacker. Such explosive charges—a CIA coverup, Fauci’s complicity, and the misguided approval of Covid vaccines—should have ignited a media inferno; instead we got a cold frost. No front-page headline from the New York Times, no angry Washington Post editorial.

Inside the Safety Record Behind Israel’s Early Myocarditis Warning to Global Health Authorities By Yaffa Shir-Raz and Yaakov Ophir. Israel, the “world’s laboratory” of the vaccination campaign, sounded the warning by the end of February 2021. The CDC and EMA were warned. Pfizer received the detailed reports. More than five years later, the record is finally public.

Dear Colleagues: A Documentary History By Thomas Harrington. I received a note saying the department would be having a celebration of my career. I wrote that I was out of the country and would not be back on the date they proposed. They said that the celebration would go on without me.

The PREP Act: Unchecked Power, Zero Accountability, and a Path Forward By Robert Malone. Restoring accountability isn’t anti-vaccine or anti-healthcare—it’s pro-responsibility, pro-federalism, and pro-individual rights. It’s insisting that in America, no one operates above the law forever, and that emergency powers return to normal limits when emergencies end.

FDA’s Botched Review of Moderna’s Flu mRNA Vaccine By Maryanne Demasi. On the surface, the FDA says Moderna’s flu mRNA vaccine is “safe and effective.” Dig deeper, and the pivotal trial shows a statistically significant excess of participants experiencing SAEs. Dig deeper still, and you discover the statistical trickery Moderna used.

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