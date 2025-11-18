BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

This past week, Brownstone Institute foiled a major plot against health freedom that had been ongoing for at least six weeks and was likely funded at the highest levels. The scheme was to fob off a major piece of fake science while bamboozling leaders in health freedom into believing it was real. The plan was to deploy emails, interviews, and videos designed to discredit the scientific prowess of major leaders, including Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

They did not get away with it. The story of how all of this unfolded, including a direct confrontation with the team of pranksters, is below.

There are larger lessons. First, yes, the bad guys are out to get us – out to get you. Second, what they fear more than anything is the deployment of expertise that exposes them and their fakery. Third, the best method of fighting back is to rally around the integrity of research, analysis, and journalism.

Brownstone Institute has worked for years to build a community of resistance and truth. This is precisely why we have become a leading target of the establishment that gave us lockdowns, mandates, surveillance, and soul-crushing despotism.

Why are the bad guys so worried? Because noncompliance is growing and threatening their power. Trust in the medical systems – and the machinery surrounding that including journals, academia, and media – is in free fall. Meanwhile, it appears that Obamacare is imploding in real time.

Huge changes are necessary now. Brownstone’s work is central to providing guidance.

On Wednesday, November 19th, the famous Brownstone West Hartford Supper Club is pleased to welcome Alex Sullivan, author of She Didn’t Start the Fire: The True Story of One Mother’s Journey from Apolitical to Activist. She co-founded New Canaan Unplugged, a parent-led initiative helping families cultivate a more mindful relationship with technology. Get tickets here.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, the Brownstone Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Dr. Adam Urato, a Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialist. Adam has taken a leading role in opposing ineffective drugs and harmful approaches to care in pregnancy and is currently petitioning the FDA to add a boxed warning to SSRIs regarding pregnancy risks. Get tickets here.

On Monday, December 8th, the Brownstone Midwest Supper Club welcomes Ann Kreilkamp, who will share the remarkable journey of creating Green Acres Village, a thriving community nestled in the heart of suburban Bloomington. Ann will walk you through how she conceived and built this unique neighborhood, where three homes with gardens, a shared compost area, greenhouse, chicken coop, patio, and community stage come together as a living laboratory for intentional, regenerative living. Get tickets here.

On Thursday, December 11th, the inaugural Brownstone Austin Supper Club welcomes Jackie Schlegel, Founder and Executive Director of Texans for Medical Freedom. Her success in relationship-building laid the foundation for the 2025 legislative session—where Texans for Medical Freedom passed five of its eight priority bills, marking a historic victory for medical freedom in Texas. Get tickets here.

Why ObamaCare Is Failing and How to Replace It By Michael Walters. Its architects meant to appeal to the public, promising what the old system could not fully deliver – guaranteed access to affordable health cover and coverage for pre-existing conditions (PECs). But they were wrong about being able to keep your doctor.

Was Covid Always a CIA Plot? By Brownstone Institute. Where are the investigations, hearings, commissions, and courts? Baric and members of the Intelligence Community must testify under oath about their role in gain-of-function research, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and the cover-up that began in 2020.

Administration Announces Vague Help for Ranchers By Meryl Nass. By relaxing USDA regulations and allowing the states to use their own inspectors to inspect “custom” meat processing facilities (which are currently not allowed to sell meat but only process it for personal use), this bottleneck could be eased quickly.

Murray Rothbard Unpacks the Meatpacking Myth By Brownstone Institute. The usual story of the nation’s first major food safety regulation posits a corrupt industry cleaned up by government. The deeper history offers a different story of an industry in trouble with consumers that went to government to shore up its market share.

The Grapes of Wrath By Charles Eisenstein. Politics is a lagging indicator of consciousness. Maybe the consciousness behind organic, regenerative, and permaculture practices—tracing a lineage from indigenous and traditional roots through Steinbeck and Steiner—is strong enough now to alter the soulless juggernaut of agricultural policy.

Exposed: The Hoax That Targeted Health Freedom By Jeffrey Tucker. It’s a dangerous world. No question that Brownstone Institute was on the target list, maybe at the top of the list. That such an elaborate and well-funded scheme was hatched in the first place proves we are over the target.

The Unmasking of Vaccine Science By Maryanne Demasi. This is not conjecture or conspiracy — it is sworn testimony. Now, as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. reopens long-dismissed questions about aluminium adjuvants and the absence of long-term safety studies, Plotkin’s once-untouchable legacy is beginning to fray.

Escape the Digital Purse Seine By Lori Weintz. Like Fortunato, will we walk willingly into our demise because we can’t imagine the evil intent of others? Will we go along with digital ID or biometric scans because we want to travel in Europe or take that next cruise?

