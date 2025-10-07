BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

A filmmaker and a novelist had an idea. How about a movie that creates an allegory with a central figure modelled on one of the geniuses who stood up against the madness? The subject is Jay Bhattacharya, who will be with us in Salt Lake City at our annual gala that we hope you can attend.

The director is Alex Moyers and the screenplay is by the legendary critic and essayist Walter Kirn. The name of the film is The Rash. It features one scientist who dared to ask questions when they were most needed.

Share

The film could be an enormous commercial success. But it still needs to be made, with funding from none of the usual sources. This is why Brownstone Institute has stepped up to be a fiscal sponsor. We are looking to raise the money to make this possible, simply because it promises to be great and because it is consistent with our mission.

If this interests you, please write to Jeffrey Tucker (tucker@brownstone.org) and he can set up a meeting with you.

We are headed toward fundraising season in any case, the time that makes or breaks our capacity to sustain and expand the work we do. We are ever grateful for those who make this work possible, namely our 17,000 donors. We of course hope you will join with your support. Please join us with a generous donation.

Meanwhile, it is time to get your tickets for the annual gala.

Jeffrey Tucker’s new book is available. “A blueprint for psychological resistance disguised as cultural commentary,” says a review. It’s short but inspiring with 15 original pen-and-ink drawings, which is why the physical book is the way to go.

On Tuesday, October 7th, the Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Kevin McKernan and Jessica Rose. Kevin will cover the radical mutagenesis that has occurred in bioethics as it pertains to the incarcerated CRISPR baby Scientist to mandated gene therapies that appeared only a few years later. Jessica will have a great conversation with Kevin about their new paper’s data. It’s all about DNA contamination/SV40. Get tickets here.

On Thursday, October 16th, for the first time in Chicago, the Midwest Brownstone Supper Club welcomes Brownstone Institute Founder and President Jeffrey Tucker. Jeffrey will talk about the social meaning of the loss of trust. The commanding heights of society have betrayed the public trust, making serious institutional rebuilding necessary. Jeffrey and Brownstone Institute look to guide the rebuilding by generating new ideas in public health, philosophy, scientific discourse, economics, and social theory. Get tickets here. Don’t miss your chance to hear the founder of Brownstone Institute in Chicago!

Here is some content since our last email.

The Lost Vocation of Medicine: From Calling to Commodity By Joseph Varon. Medicine will either be a vocation or it will be nothing. We can remain cogs in a machine that processes patients like widgets and rewards obedience above conscience. Or we can rediscover the courage and compassion that defined medicine for centuries.

To Yearn for Sincerity Amidst Doubts By Thomas Harrington. A population filled with defensive, hyper-sensitive, and fear-corseted young is the tyrant class’s fondest dream. One made up of young people possessed of a sense of their essential worthiness is that same group’s biggest nightmare.

Antidepressants Increase 130% for Teen Girls, Drop 7% For Boys By Roger McFillin. Every teenage girl convinced that her emotions are symptoms is being severed from power that terrifies those who would control us. Every dose of SSRIs is a vote for a world where human intuition is replaced by expert opinion.

Strategy over Optics: Trump’s Most Favored Nation Status on Drug Prices By James Lyons-Weiler. Yes, it feels like a deal with the devil. But taking the broader view, unlike the past decade of pharma supremacy, this time the devil didn’t write the contract. Trump did.

WHO Pandemic Accords Are Badly Flawed By Ramesh Thakur. The WHO Pandemic Accords, as the two documents are known, are a good example of the type of global governance initiatives on which there is a consensus among technocratic elites, but against which there is a rising populist revolt.

A Giant in Medicine: Tribute to Drummond Rennie By Peter C. Gotzsche. Drummond wrote to the Cochrane Breast Cancer Group that “Cochrane commits to having only one version, which is tantamount to saying that in an area of debatable science there is only one correct answer…and that other versions are wrong.”

The Coup, the Calamity, and the Conspiracy By Jeffrey Tucker. The battle we kicked off with the Great Barrington Declaration is hardly over. Make no mistake: it’s the ideas held in the public mind that drives this narrative of history, not ultimately industrial profits and not government power.

Withheld: Real-World Infant Deaths from RSV Antibody Shot By Yaffa Shir-Raz. It is no longer tenable for either product to remain shielded from full scrutiny. Both nirsevimab (Beyfortus) and clesrovimab warrant a thorough re-evaluation by ACIP – this time with complete data on the table.

A Step Forward but Still in the Mud: The New United States Global Health Strategy By David Bell. The overall intent of the US global health strategy seems good – it just reads as if not all their writers and strategists are on board with it. If it is to work, a more cohesive approach will be needed.

To Lock Death in a Dark Room By Thomas Harrington. Until consumerism, the elderly were seen as a precious resource, providing us all with wisdom. So what eventually happens to a culture that has worked overtime to keep the key human realities of death and diminishment locked in the closet?

Zombie Bioethics By Aaron Kheriaty. A bodyoid’s value for science and medicine lies precisely in what it would be, which is not a zombie, not a dead person, not a mannequin that mimics the human form. It would be a profoundly disabled human being.

The Perception of Reality By Russ Gonnering. We the people must demand that the illumination of The Truth be ignited, and Postmodernism be banished, if not completely, then at least from science. Science must be objective and follow The Truth and not Subjective Opinions of Truth.

More articles

Donate