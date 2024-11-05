BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

In the name of public health, P’Nut the Squirrel and Fred the Racoon, famous the world over, have been seized from their caretakers and euthanized. The outrage is rightly palpable, but not just because of the facts of the case. It also serves as a metaphor for the last four and a half years. Disease control is the cited reason for the imposition of a sadistic state.

The carnage is all around us, and the passion to stop the insanity is more intense than ever. Whatever happens on Tuesday will not change that.

This drama unfolded during Brownstone’s annual conference and gala, which was a success beyond what we could ever have imagined. If you attended, thank you for coming. If not, you can watch all the proceedings, including the evening keynote by Dr. Drew Pinsky, at our Rumble channel.

What Should Be Done for Student Victims of the Shots? By Lucia Sinatra. There have been few wins for college students that were stripped of their fundamental right to bodily autonomy, but the fight for justice continues, and it finally feels like justice might be on its way.

Jeff Bezos Is Right: Legacy Media Must Self-Reflect By David Thunder. We should thank Jeff Bezos for highlighting the crisis of trust in the media. But his dismissive attitude toward “alternative sources” of news and information is part of the reason why many people are losing respect for the legacy media.

How Effective Are Vaccines Targeted to Respiratory Viruses? By Ian Miller. Public health agencies rely on contradictory data that contain profound uncertainties, and then use that data to create mandates or policies. It’s a vicious cycle, and one that the “Experts” refuse to acknowledge at risk of undercutting their public pronouncements.

Did Government-Sponsored Disinformation Worsen Covid-19? By Robert Malone. The Fors Marsh campaign deployed fear-based messaging to influence public behavior to comply with CDC and other USG recommendations. The intentional promotion of fear of death from an infectious disease disproportionate to actual risk of death is psychological bioterrorism.

Policy Founded on Distorted Evidence By Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan. So the answer to the initial question of how decision-makers can justify promoting the mammoth undertaking of annual influenza vaccination is: by distorting and cherry-picking the evidence, if they ever cared for it.

Election 2024: Analysis and Predictions By Josh Stevenson. The goal of this modeling project was to predict the outcome of the 2024 election using public health, demographic, and historical data. The approach relies on predictors that are a proxy for support for the Democratic Party within a population.

Reclaim the West By Lori Weintz. Eric Metaxas explains that the Spiral of Silence is “the idea that as the price to speak rises, fewer speak out, which further causes the price to rise, so that fewer yet will speak out, until a whole culture is silenced.”

Alison Morrow Files Free Speech Lawsuit By Aaron Kheriaty. Morrow was instructed by her employer to remove the interview with me. When she refused, the State fired her—a clear violation by a government employer of an employee’s First Amendment rights. Now she is fighting back in court.

If Trump Wins By Bret Swanson. The 2016 and 2020 elections were close even though Clinton (5%) and Biden (8%) had solid polling leads at this point. We need to contemplate a Trump win not only in the Electoral College but also in the popular vote.

They Are Scrubbing the Internet Right Now By Jeffrey Tucker and Debbie Lerman. Archive.org has stopped taking images of content on all platforms. For the first time in 30 years, we have gone a long swath of time since this service has chronicled the life of the Internet in real time.

A Question of Standing By John Beaudoin Sr. The legislative and executive branches will have unlimited power over The People if The People cannot bring cases against those branches because judges allow Standing Doctrine as an excuse to avoid hearing a case involving controversial subject matter.

Lessons from the Zombie Genre By Daniel Nuccio. Despite the flaws with the concept of zombies, one shouldn’t throw the undead baby out with the bathwater. Zombie films and shows can have a lot to say. At its best, The Walking Dead was a thought-provoking meditation on how societies organize and evolve.

The Biden-Harris Administration Wasted Nearly $1 Billion on Misinformation By Ian Miller. A new, massive 113-page report from the US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee has detailed the remarkable abuses from the Biden-Harris administration and the manner in which they communicated during Covid.

Dissent: Gaps in the Regime By Bert Olivier. It is true that dissent need not appear in publicly conspicuous ways; it manifests itself in households, virtually on a daily basis, for instance where subordinated women engage in dissent regarding the oppression or abuse they experience.

The Hidden RKI File By Robert Kogon. When the leaked “RKI Files” were unveiled in Berlin, Aya Velazquez declared that the documents constituted the complete unredacted minutes of the RKI’s Covid-19 “Crisis Group.” However, entire passages from the official versions were missing from the “Aya” versions.

Us Classical Liberals Versus Them Populists By Daniel Klein. One of the features of populism that (Nils) Karlson posits is framing political groups as Us versus Them. It is ironic because Karlson does that too—Us classical liberals are necessarily at loggerheads with Them populists.

