Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

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salience's avatar
salience
11h

"Not a single major media venue has covered our book or its contents,

Not one think tank... Not one. No professional society has bothered to reach out..."

This is surely proof that "word from the top" is in play, the same word that promoted the abomination worldwide.

And the "top", the BigBigMoney, knows that public admission of COVID TRUTH would - step by step - sink BigPharma for a start, then End-Stage Free Market Capitalism itself. BigBigMoney will fight with all its resources to prevent their treasured system from faltering.

I often think, rather humorously if black humor can be so marshaled, that the only thing that can save us now is rapid climate meltdown. At least that'd be better than nuclear war...

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