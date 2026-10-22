BY JEFFREY TUCKER

View original article at Brownstone.org.

Sure, I’m frustrated. After years of litigation, deep audits, and some extreme dedication by the vaccine-injured, we now are in possession of a 1,048-page bookthat details ghastly and widespread injury from shots people were forced to get. Many died. Many have lifelong suffering. Many have seen their lives, finances, and families shattered.

These are not statistics on a preprint server awaiting the arduous process of slogging through anonymous peer-reviewers. This is not another model that conjures up possible scenarios. This is not some dry dashboard with probabilities and possibilities.

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These are the life stories of real people as reported to the CDC through its own vaccine-safety monitoring system called V-safe. These people were not anti-vaxxers; just the opposite. Many were thrilled to step up and do their part.

Authorities said the potions were effective (they were not) and safe. Injuries were “very very rare” and far outweighed by the benefits, which is that you would not get and spread Covid, which was never true. It was a horrible lie.

Tens of millions stepped up. Then came the migraines, screaming pitches in the ears, rashes on the back and neck, welts on legs, crippling pain in the arms, racing heart and volatile blood pressure, blindness in one eye then two, numbness in the face, often followed by a full body decay that no specialist could explain.

The text of the system promised a callback. No one called back. Suffering people were left to languish alone, screaming into the void for help. None ever came. The CDC – on the receiving end of a tsunami of human suffering – tried to keep their stories quiet. They only released them once forced by a federal judge.

There were groups on social media at the time where the injured and surviving populations could gather and speak. Social media companies censored the groups and removed them. The Biden White House called true stories of vaccine injury “malinformation” because they would increase hesitancy.

They were forced to suffer alone, unable to walk to get groceries, bankrupted by medical bills, too blinded to see the TV, hearts racing at a pace that prevents sleep and causes months of deep sleep deprivation.

Now, at last, these people – friends, neighbors, family members, fellow citizens – have been given voice. This book alone chronicles a scandal for the ages. A good society would have maximum focus on revealing the truth, finding the culprits, figuring out how and why they lied, and seeking justice so nothing like this would ever happen again.

Remember that these shots were supposed to be the way out. Governments at all levels had tortured society for nearly a year with shutdowns, insane protocols, the destruction of millions of businesses, the denial of education to children, the stopping of travel, the banning of holiday celebrations, and cruel masking that could never stop a respiratory infection.

After all this came the magic shots, made by companies that had been given a liability waiver for any harm done. Many resisted taking them. The government wasn’t having it. The Biden administration forced every company with more than 100 employees to impose them on their workers, again, without liability. The courts had to intervene to block that but preserved the mandates on the military, government, and health-care workers.

Five cities were segregated by vaccine status. In Boston, Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and New Orleans, no one without proof of vaccination was allowed into a bar, restaurant, theater, or library. The churches were spared the mandate but many imposed segregation in any case.

When the first round of shots failed – the virus mutated – the manufacturers released a booster. Then another. And another. With each round, the injuries grew and spread, and so did the death. Excess deaths rose following the shots that were supposed to save us from Covid. They did the opposite, taking down sports stars, influencers, musicians, and many other public figures. Those were the ones we saw. There were millions we did not see.

When we released Cries for Help, a free version online plus two volumes plus a Kindle and audio version, I set out to read the entire book in a series of videos. After 10 hours of reading, I could feel something was going wrong in my mind and heart. I had to stop. It was too painful.

In any case, I had every confidence that this release would rock the news. I quickly shared the full file with my network of media contacts. This would hit the headlines, I thought. There would finally be a reckoning. Whatever debates stemming from conflicting reports and uncertainties would be over.

Maybe even the shots would be pulled. After all, in this form, the pain, injury, and death would be undeniable. There is just no way that the FDA and CDC could continue to back these after all this data. As for babies, don’t even go there. It’s wicked even to think of such a practice.

Where are we today?

Not a single major media venue has covered our book or its contents, all words straight from victims as reported directly to the CDC. Not one word of coverage. Not one think tank of the old legacy establishment has mentioned the book. Not one. No professional society has bothered to reach out or otherwise amplify this content. Not one.

There has been near total silence. The only mentions have come from our partner organizations, underfunded and very much on the outside: IMA, ICAN, CHD, HFDC, React19, Feds for Freedom, and some Substackers and X accounts. Otherwise, it’s been crickets.

As for the CDC, the site has been updated to broaden the recommendations, even denying (despite mountains of evidence) that there is any fertility risk.

At this point in the debate, we need an open discussion about the role of the lie in a society such as ours. We experienced the closest thing to totalitarianism in our lifetimes from 2020-2023 (if it actually ended). I took a moment to examine what F.A. Hayek had to say about this in his 1944 book The Road to Serfdom.

The famous chapter “Why the Worst Get on Top” speaks about the inevitable failure of totalitarian plans to materialize as promised. In this case, the totalitarian schemes for jabbing the entire population did not achieve their goal. They did not stop the spread. They did not prevent infection. They were not safe. They left millions injured and countless lives extinguished in the womb.

What, according to Hayek, happens now? He says that the people who hatched the plans have to choose between admitting failure and rejecting common morality. They choose to lie and press on. Those who are very good at lying advance and gain a foothold on power. The system needs the lie to survive. So it becomes entrenched and spreads from institution to institution.

“Advancement within a totalitarian group or party depends largely on a willingness to do immoral things,” writes Hayek. “The principle that the end justifies the means, which in individualist ethics is regarded as the denial of all morals, in collectivist ethics becomes necessarily the supreme rule. There is literally nothing which the consistent collectivist must not be prepared to do if it serves ‘the good of the whole,’ because that is to him the only criterion of what ought to be done.”

Since the late 19th century, a firm nation of utilitarianism has taken hold of vaccinology. A maximum number must be injected in order that herd immunity be obtained, even if it comes at some cost in the form of injury and death. It’s a calculation we must make, never mind that the Covid shots in particular were never sterilizing, never useful in stopping transmission, never broad or lasting even under the best scenario.

Still, the raw ethics of utilitarianism is still invoked here. Individual rights have to go, and the truth has to go too, else the collective goal of maximal vaccine uptake be compromised. Nothing about this philosophy fits with any notion of freedom as we hold it in the West.

This book should end the debate forever. I dare any man of good conscience to pick it up, turn to a single page, and be just fine with what you read. These people were being poisoned, screaming in pain, crying for help, begging for truth, aching spiritually from deep betrayal at the hands of the leaders of industry and government. The promise of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” was stomped dead in the name of science.

And yet here we are, shots still on the market, still highly recommended by our own government agencies, the makers of them still protected from all liability, the companies and schools still imposing them on people avoiding all legal consequences. This is our world today as we swim and drown in the lie.

What is to be done? We do all we can do. We tell the truth. Help us get the word out .

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