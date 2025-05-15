BY JEFFREY TUCKER

View original article at Brownstone.org.

Yet another report just appeared about how HHS has contracted with Moderna to produce a Bird flu vaccine. The contract is worth $176 million. The latest report dated May 1, 2025 runs in something called Endocrinology Advisor.

Similar stories have run in U.S. News & World Report and Infectious Disease Advisor.

Here is where things get odd. You can search the sites of HHS, NIH, and ASPR and will not find anything about this contract. That’s odd because government announces all these things unless they are classified.

So what’s the credible authority for this huge breaking news?

Each of these stories links to the cited authority as HealthDay and its report. However, that story is from July 2, 2024, fully nine months old. HealthDay in turn cites the Associated Press, which also has a story from July 2, 2024.

Moderna itself announced the reward last July.

In other words, this supposed breaking news was old news, suddenly resurrected by U.S. News as if it were new. For no apparent reason. The supposed journalists who wrote the story, Robin Foster and Stephanie Brown, are said to work at HealthDay. They have no contact information and my email to the site has not been yet answered.

So far as I can tell, if such a contract did exist, it is now cancelled or on pause.

What the breaking news stories did do was circulate widely in the health freedom movement, cited as an example of how RFK and Trump are betraying their base. I personally received probably half a dozen contacts from people who sent the U.S. News story to me.

Several mentioned it on the phone without recalling the source.

It is now widely believed that the Trump administration has approved $176 million for Moderna even though there is no credible or new source on this at all. The canard is already burrowed into the brains of the people who matter.

Is this how medical news works?

The story gets even better. The $176 million number from last spring was upped in January 2025 to an incredible $600 million. The widely reported story appeared on January 17, 2025.

This was just before the Trump inauguration.

If you go to HHS now, what you find is a dead web page.

The announcement used to live here. You can try the link. The page has been archived. Kaput.

So far as anyone knows, this contract is on pause or cancelled. Not just the $600 million but the $176 million contract too.

It was archived by RFK following the Trump inauguration. Pretty obviously, the old HHS tried to sneak in a huge contract to Moderna just before Trump arrived. It was quickly nixed by the new administration.

There is not one word either way on the Moderna site itself.

Meanwhile, Moderna’s stock price has been devastated, down a shocking 75% in one year. You can also observe how the stock briefly blipped upwards when the big contract was announced in January.

It had previously reached a high of $454. Now it stands at $27. That’s what is called a freefall. No government money is there to rescue the stock. Nor can the company rely on forced consumption in the form of vaccine mandates, all of which have been repealed.

What’s shocking is to realize that this kind of shabby journalism might not be unusual. Take it as a case in point. You cannot believe what you read in legacy media. It is just as likely to be designed to manipulate your sense of things, to goad you into thinking a certain way in order to achieve some surreptitious scheme. In this case, it is all about the goal of undermining RFK with his base, thus preventing future reforms.

Already in such a short time, HHS under Trump has closed Fauci’s gain-of-function lab in Maryland, newly required placebo-controlled trials for vaccines, and said that private interests will no longer share in royalties for new vaccine products. Further, he has worked with NIH to fund new research into the cause of autism in addition to working out agreements with food producers to stop putting petroleum dyes in their consumer products.

These are the first major steps toward eliminating a deeply corrupt system. Do you see why the controlled media – 70% of the advertising for which comes from pharma – might want to undermine RFK?

