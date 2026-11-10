BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

The election results come with mixed verdicts, some very bad but some possibly very good. For two years, we have been told to trust the plan, but the plan failed. The political gamesmanship, the consultant class, the strategic maneuverings, the quid pro quos, and the insider deals and connections came to naught.

This is an opportunity finally just to say what is true and demand what is right, without filters and disguises. One stage is over and another begins. There is every reason for hope. The upheavals in White House staffing are just the beginning.

Let’s get to the big news. Our book Cries for Help has rocked the world. Never before have we had such a powerful indictment of the medical complex and all that is associated with it. People have been getting the physical books in homage to the physical injuries and death. It’s a terrifying read but it is also reality.

As a reminder, this is the log of text entries of the injured as sent to the CDC in the words of the victims themselves. The government worked for years to keep you from seeing this. It took time and money but they finally had to cough them up and the results landed with Brownstone.

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That book has been rendered into a searchable website with additional databases. We revealed it at the Brownstone gala this past weekend. It is Openvsafe.org. Please have a look. It’s a work of genius by the same hands that made Openvaers.com. This kind of information out there is the way we win over the long term.

And speaking of banned books: we now have all three volumes of Anthony Fauci’s diaries in print. You can get them now.

In another publishing miracle, Brownstone has made available all four novels of Garet Garrett in a single volume. He was one of the most popular and greatest writers of the interwar period but is now forgotten. This is your chance to discover his genius.

Speaking of reading, we have struck up a partnership with Storyaliz, the wonderful tool to inspire and guide reading great literature. Join and add the words BROWNSTONE to find free editions of our publications. More are being added each week. It’s a community that reengages the literary imagination.

We are coming up to year-end fundraising. Please consider putting Brownstone on your list of worthy charities. Our existence and growth are funded entirely by our readers. We cannot count on legacy foundations – they never gave us permission to exist in the first place – nor will we ever accept government money. We eschew normal strategies in fundraising like digital trickery and expensive development offices. Instead, we simply trust that our readers back the work we do.

Tune in to episodes of the Brownstone Show. The episodes are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise. Go to the Brownstone Show. You can also find our recent livestream episodes on X with Cries for Help, readings from released v-safe data.

View the Brownstone Conference livestream from this past weekend with all the sessions, including talks, panel discussions, keynotes, and more. Visit the Brownstone YouTube Channel, or view on X or Rumble.

We now have all of the videos from Polyface available for viewing. You can see the entire playlist here: YouTube Playlist.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books, especially the Brownstone publication Cries for Help, Parts I and II.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

All of the Errors Forgotten By Charles Krblich. I wondered, if things had gone differently, would the pandemic’s superstitions have hardened into folklore the way baseball’s did? Over time, the silly superstitions building themselves into a mythic narrative?

Sex Differences: Perspectives from Biology, Medicine, and Psychiatry By Aaron Kheriaty. We should not be surprised that treatment approaches based upon false ideas about gender identity, and a faulty anthropology, are ineffective.

The Brilliant but Neglected Novels of Garet Garrett By Jeffrey Tucker. May the appearance of this volume resurrect his legacy as one of the greatest writers in 20th-century American history. How long has it been since you read a great novel, much less four back to back? This is your day to begin.

Flu Vaccine Studies: Pseudo-Randomized or Untrustworthy Results? By Eyal Shahar. I often wondered why the effectiveness of the flu vaccine has been consistently mediocre, usually below 50%. The usual explanation is mismatching with the circulating strains, but is it possible that much of what is being estimated is a compilation of biases?

VSD Is the Vault with the Secrets By Jeffrey Tucker. The VSD systems of statistical investigation might work beautifully. In which case, it needs to be opened immediately. This proprietary data needs to be confiscated, anonymized, and distributed to not only competent experts but also to the general public.

The Fauci Diaries: Three Volumes, Fully Indexed By Brownstone Institute. Fauci’s entries are reproduced as written and uncorrected. What remains is his own account of his work, his schemes and worries, his excuses and fears, his contacts and psychological state, and the identities of many people around him, recorded as events unfolded.

Why Weren’t We Warned? By Alan Cassels. Shockingly, the US FDA has yet to require a specific warning about persistent post-SSRI sexual dysfunction (PSSD), revealing even further how much the US system has been captured by the drug companies it allegedly regulates.

Blood Clots and the Death of Common Sense By Joseph Varon. Medicine doesn’t need fewer scientific advances. It needs doctors who know how to use them wisely. It needs the courage to investigate when warranted, the discipline to know when not to, and the humility to accept that there will always be uncertainty.

Equity with Accountability in Pandemic Preparedness By Ramesh Thakur, Roger Bate, David Bell, and Garrett Brown. In many low-resourced countries, earmarked finance, externally selected priorities, imported program designs, a growing non-state and donor-dependent workforce, and donor reporting requirements have weakened the link between national choices and national accountability.

The Medical and Ethical Atrocity of “Perioperative Vaccination” By Clayton J. Baker. The atrocity of “perioperative vaccination” must go the way of pre-frontal lobotomy, the continued victimization of children on the altar of vaccination must be put to an end, and those responsible for this outrage should be held accountable.

How the CDC Lied about Shot Injury By Jeffrey Tucker. The CDC never sounded the alarm, not early, not late, not anytime in between. We now have evidence that they were being notified the entire time by their contractor, who could not even process all the reports because there were too many.

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