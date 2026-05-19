BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

In the private communications of Big Pharma, revealed this time last year by Brownstone Institute, Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana was tagged as a crucial ally. Indeed, he used his powerful position in the Senate to block excellent appointees for health agencies. He has spent a full year exercising maximum power to stop accountability and keep the status quo alive.

He has been defeated in a primary election. This is extremely rare in US history. His pharma funding was a major part of that defeat.

This is not about the political career of one man. He will surely go on to occupy a lucrative job as a lobbyist/consultant. What this symbolizes is a shift in American public life. A massively powerful industry that has controlled elections and outcomes for decades has been dealt a serious blow. More than that, the public has a heightened awareness of the problem and the culprits.

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The revolt is on, even if it is a painfully slow one in real time. In the sweep of modern history, this is taking place rather quickly. The fight over the future – and this involves a range of issues that directly affect human health – has become dramatically polarized. It’s freedom or industry hegemony.

Years of skirmishes and battles are ahead of us. Remember that political outcomes are downstream from cultural awareness, which traces ultimately to information flows that affect the public mind. This is the realm in which Brownstone Institute thrives, with books, articles, fellowships, shows, and events.

Make your plans to come to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for our annual conference and gala, November 6-7, 2026. It will likely sell out long before, so you might as well take advantage of early-bird pricing and get your hotel reservations now.

Another key achievement is live on the site right now: in the lower right-hand corner, you will see a question mark. It’s our new widget that indexes nearly 4,000 articles to provide an outstanding summary of content on the site. Try it once. You will be hooked, in good ways!

Brownstone truly needs your support right now. We invite your support. The cause of freedom itself – deeply rooted in the culture as such – needs your commitment today.

The Brownstone Show is going well. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Dan McCarthy. The interviews are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise.

Go to the Brownstone Show.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

May 19, 2026 — Brownstone Pittsboro Supper Club: Dianna Lightfoot — Get tickets

May 19, 2026 — Brownstone Puget Sound Supper Club: Cancelled.

May 20, 2026 — Brownstone Ashland, OR, Supper Club: Jennifer Margulis — Get tickets

May 20, 2026 — Brownstone West Hartford Supper Club: Charlotte Kuperwasser — Get tickets

May 20, 2026 — Brownstone Phoenix Supper Club: Aaron Siri — Get tickets

A grace note: 100 copies of Vaccines, Amen will be available for cash purchase at the event, with all proceeds generously donated by Aaron to Brownstone Institute.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Biggest Breast Cancer Advance in the Last Twenty Years By Alan Cassels. Some clinicians and public-health researchers would argue that the media narrative minimizes known and proven downsides of these drugs, often trivializing or ignoring serious harms, including risks of stroke, blood clots, gallbladder disease, and increased breast cancer risk.

George Washington, Father of the Country, Killed by Doctors By Jeffrey Tucker. George Washington’s terrible fate ought to have sounded a national alarm to ring through our long history. The lesson should be never to replace epistemic humility in medicine with institutionalized dogma. That lesson did not stick.

Political Psychiatry and the Genesis of the Trans Epidemic By Max Dublin. Unlike the scientists who fabricated the Covid-19 virus, those who introduced Gender Dysphoria to the world did not do so by altering an existing biological organism, nor did they discover anything that until that time had remained hidden in nature.

Don’t Be Locked Down By Brownstone Institute. Brownstone Institute’s work needs your support. So many institutions have failed over these six years but the work of Brownstone, that only you make possible, stands out for credibility, integrity, and effectiveness. In our times, your support is more important than ever.

AI and the Sublime By Bert Olivier. Think of ChatGPT, or Claude. How many millions of people consult them daily, talk to them, confide in them, ask them for advice, and so on, without reflecting on the undeniable fact that they are not human? They are transhuman.

Return of the Next Pandemic Script By Yaffa Shir-Raz. The question is whether the public and policymakers will rush to embrace this familiar script, or whether they have become more capable of recognizing how it is used to expand the power of institutions in which public trust has eroded.

Hantavirus, the WHO, and the Conflicts in Weighing Mortality By David Bell. As this plays out, public health messaging becomes increasingly incoherent and detached from reality until several cases of hantavirus among tourists on a cruise ship, out of up to 100,000 expected this year, appear as an international crisis.

George Bush’s 2005 Fowl Play By Jeffrey Tucker. I can recall my shock that George W. Bush gave a presser in which he pushed for lockdowns. I wrote the following article reprinted below. So far as I know, I was alone in raising protest against this insanity.

The Hantavirus Panic Machine: When Rare Diseases Become Media Theater By Joseph Varon. If there is a lesson from the current hantavirus hype, it is not simply that the media exaggerates risk. It is that societies must relearn proportional thinking. Public health should inform, not terrify. Journalists should contextualize, not sensationalize.

Is This Hantavirus a Bioweapon? By Clayton J. Baker. If this Hantavirus outbreak proves to be a genuine threat, the key research will be to examine the genome of the virus in question for evidence of gain-of-function manipulation. This is by far the most likely reason for any human-to-human transmission.

Divided by Contagion: Health as Sovereign Responsibility By Ramesh Thakur. After three years of negotiation under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pandemic Agreement was adopted. In reality, the vote was a provisional outcome of an incomplete treaty which postponed decisions on a number of contentious articles.

The Ozempic Paradox By Alan Cassels. The same week that our drug regulator, Health Canada, approved the first generic version of semaglutide—the active ingredient in weight-loss drug Ozempic—a major medical journal published findings highlighting the medication’s troubling connection to eating disorders.

Hantavirus: Stop the Spread Is Back By Brownstone Institute. Who precisely is directing and producing this sequel? All the ingredients are here for an Academy Award: rodents, long latency, spread through casual contact with the dead, workers in hazmat suits, no known cure, a vaccine in rushed development.

Cruising Toward Enslavement By Steven Goldsmith. We have bought the lie that anything that makes our lives easier is good, and that includes letting others do our thinking for us. We have admitted this Trojan horse through the gates, not recognizing the evil enwrapped within its glittering package.

The Pandemic Agreement Fails Again By David Bell. The global health workforce needs to cease its subservience to vested interests and stop blocking progress. We need international health cooperation based on sovereignty, ethics, and integrity, not a continued slide back to the failures of a bygone colonial era.

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