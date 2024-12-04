BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

It’s nearly five years after the hell of lockdowns and all that followed. This man-made trauma was shared by everyone but some suffered more than others. Governments and their partners did fine. It’s the rest of society that was robbed of freedom and prosperity.

The pandemic response resulted in damage and despair on a scale we’ve never before experienced.

It was all predicted. We fought the policies every step of the way. Brownstone Institute now asks for your support to carry this institution, its mission, and our society to the next stage.

We are enormously pleased – and you feel it too – that the light seems to be dawning. It’s not just political trends, though that plays a part. It is also the lifting of illusion, the exposure of lies, and the ferreting out of foolishness.

The winter of despair might indeed be turning to the spring of hope. But the damage is incalculable. The powers that did this are still in charge. The dangers are all around us, from mighty bureaucracies to captured industries to the surveillance state generally.

Our work is far from over. People are still being de-banked. Some of the best scholars have been purged from academia. Excellent doctors are fighting for their rights. Top journalists have lost publishing venues and scientists have lost grant money. The march toward central bank digital currencies continues. Injury from shots is ubiquitous.

Goliath is still alive and well, though scared and with less confidence than before.

The challenge before us is on a scale we’ve not seen in many generations.

The “epoch of incredulity” – a phrase from Charles Dickens – might be on its way out but we struggle to find that in which we believe. The once-trusted sources of the fallen: media, academia, pharma, political leaders, legacy institutions, and experts. We cannot trust Google or Facebook or any tech giants.

They were all in on it. We know that now. In such times, we can only turn to truth: facts, evidence, ethics, and the core belief that drives Brownstone Institute: freedom itself.

Since our founding in the darkest days, we’ve supported the dissidents, the contrary ideas, published real research, and somehow made it around the censors to gain many millions of followers the world over.

To keep the flame burning, and turn it into a roaring fire of justice, please consider an investment in our work right now. It’s never been more important. We must keep the pressure on and make it clear that we will not comply: not intellectually and not physically.

We’ve learned this much: we cannot count on the system to fix itself. It requires citizen involvement, contrarian voices, serious community involvement, and a large share of risk-taking. It also requires alternative means of support for those willing to speak out in hard times.

It’s the only way, and notice how relieved many people in the world are that the US seems to be trying to right itself. The Covid lockdowns were global in scope. The whole world is now clamoring for justice and freedom. It might be coming, with the US leading the way.

Your past donations to Brownstone have made possible what seemed impossible just a few years ago. Our research has been cited in court cases, a major book by a Supreme Court justice, major media like the Wall Street Journal, and has been reprinted on viral alternative media sources, in addition to countless reprints in all major languages.

Much of the research we pushed for years is now discussed daily in the news. Our website, Brownstone.org, stands as a mighty tool for writers the world over, having documented every crime and every bad actor.

We see now the difference it makes. It’s our view too that our alternative model of institutional structure has been key. We have a tiny staff and the lowest-possible operating costs. The priority is on the mission, the message, fellowships, and reach: as a result every dollar of our budget goes toward the mission.

It’s a new model of nonprofit structure – realizing the vision rather than constructing a fat institution – worthy of attention in every business journal.

Our society and country – really all countries – have been granted a chance to rebuild and fix what’s gone wrong. We dare not pass it up. We cannot sit back and rely on the politicians to make things better. There is no one hero in which we can vest all hope. Rebuilding freedom is the work of everyone.

New voices have emerged, and they come from people who are battle-hardened and utterly committed to the task. Brownstone Institute has adopted many of the bravest voices, and supported their work for years. Your support for this work makes it possible to continue it. We simply cannot walk away now with the hope that all will be well. The road to recovery is long and arduous but it can be done.

It was only a few years ago that certain elites in high places began to disparage freedom, even misspelling it as “freedumb.” Your rights to live freely were said to be contrary to public health, security, and science. It was like a dystopian novel come to life, fiction made real before our very eyes.

Brownstone blasted onto the scene with huge literature reviews proving that lockdowns are only damaging, that masks don’t work, that every nostrum from Plexiglas to mass testing systems have no effect, and that the shots were always based on a forlorn hope of sterilizing a respiratory virus with a zoonotic reservoir.

It was all fake science, every bit of it from the very beginning. It was deployed for purposes of a power grab by the national security state. They still hold that power, and the target was and is your liberty.

It needed correcting. Everything about the experience needed exposure and resetting.

Brownstone Institute literature reviews rattled the establishment, no question, and we came under heavy fire from the usual suspects. So did our scholars, researchers, and working groups on pandemic planning, censorship, and financial centralization.

We were called every name, and subjected to libelous smears along the way. Some people have said Brownstone is the leading source for “misinformation” on the Internet – the very center of a web – but you know what this means. It means we are independent of the media cartel and report inconvenient truths.

Despite it all, here we are, not only surviving but thriving. This is entirely thanks to generous donors, without whom nothing could happen.

In the meantime, we’ve published thousands of studies and 18 books including a suppressed history of medicine by the great historian Harris Coulter. His own publisher took the books out of print during the Covid years but his family stepped up and permitted the reprinting. Now they are available as guides to reform in the years to come.

Brownstone is on every social media platform, with special emphasis on those that do not censor.

We held around 50 public events too, and you know the spirit if you have attended. There is warmth, community, intelligence, and confidence in the future. We’ve formed new friendships in darkest times that will carry us many years in the future.

So many trends are headed the right way, with many Brownstone writers and scholars leading the way. You surely know the names by now. Some are on all your podcasts and videos and some appear on the nightly news.

Others are headed now to high positions in the next administration. You know this and you know the names so there is no reason to reprint them all here. Look through a list of our Fellows, scholars, and authors and you will see.

Responsible giving is always a challenge. When you look where the fortunes of Bill Gates, George Soros, and Jeff Bezos go, it is completely shocking. This is not philanthropy but malanthropy, doing bad rather than doing good.

But it can be defeated. It’s remarkable to watch the trajectory and power of good ideas as pushed by Brownstone Institute, its Fellows, and partners, with a budget of a tiny fraction of the big players out there, many of whom are government-funded.

Your contribution to our work – tax deductible to the full extent allowed – permits a continued flourishing of truth. It worked in the darkest times and it can work even more now that we have begun to see the dawn.

We only do this push once per year, and much of our plans for next year are determined by the extent of your generosity, without which we could do nothing. If you believe in the cause of human freedom, and its capacity to overcome even the most powerful obstacles, please join us as a donor and supporter.

Your investment in Brownstone Institute is an investment in the future of a civilized life itself.

Will you donate with your most generous contribution now? Thank you so much for considering. They used to say during the lockdowns that “We are all in this together.” It was propaganda then, but true now: the cause of freedom is something for all of us.

We truly are all in this together: getting the truth, realizing justice for the wrong done, restoring health, and fighting through the thicket of lies to secure the blessings of freedom now and in the future.

This is the meaning of your investment in the work of Brownstone Institute.

