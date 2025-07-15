BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

This past week, the Supreme Court delivered an opinion that could change everything, if not immediately then eventually. It permits the elected president to control the composition of the executive workforce. This involves millions of people in hundreds of agencies who heretofore imagined themselves to be the true and permanent government of the US.

The administrative state has never been lawful by the words of the US Constitution. There is no fourth branch of government. There is no independent agency that operates on its own, responsive only to the corporations with whom it has a revolving door and working in tandem with the national media. That’s how the system has worked for one hundred years.

No more. The effects of this decision, and several others dating back only one year, is fundamental to the cause of freedom itself. It won’t be enough to protect the country against more despotic moves such as we have lived through, but it is an excellent start.

The turning point was of course Covid, when the deep state called the shots, invaded our communities and homes and then imposed experimental shots in violation of the Nuremberg Code. This was the turning point. No free people can live this way, not with the reality nor the threat that it could happen again.

Almost daily, we see some first steps at justice. In 2021, Dr. Kirk Moore of Utah had a bad feeling about these shots and made it possible for people to avoid them. He distributed saline shots and vaccine passports widely. The Department of Justice went after him, incarcerated him for 12 days, and put him on trial.

The good news came yesterday that the Department of Justice has completely dropped the case, mostly in response to pleas from lawmakers who cared and growing groups of protesters. The man is a hero, and is now free. The trauma, however, lasts and lasts for a lifetime. He is one victim of millions and there is much more to do.

Other legal progress is unfolding gradually, with several of our partner organizations prevailing in the long slog. Much more to do.

The Systematic Unraveling of the Administrative State By Jeffrey Tucker. We’ve wondered for many years what the revolution would look like when it came home. We got a glimpse of this last week, when iPhone cameras recorded thousands of State Department employees carrying their belongings out in bankers’ boxes.

The Return on Investment of Isolation By Joel Salatin. I’m grateful every day for those two months. I’ll never forget them or regret them. Solitude leveraged with strategic self-developmental learning beats TikTok and social media addiction any time of day. I recommend it as the best Return On Investment.

Update on International Health Regulation Amendments By David Bell. Much has been written on the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), which most countries are subject to after July 19th. Most are missing the main point; the stupidity and fallacy on which the whole pandemic agenda is based.

Response Rates in Psychiatric Drug Trials Are Statistical Nonsense By Peter Gotzsche. The psychiatric narrative, which speaks about effective and safe drugs, is misleading. And whether we have a psychiatric issue or a physical one, we want to be healed, which no psychiatric drug can accomplish.

Laura Delano’s Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance By Elisabeth Bennink. At a time when psychiatric drug use among children and adolescents continues to rise, Delano’s voice is not just important—it’s essential. Her story gives voice to the many others whose experiences remain silenced or dismissed.

There Has Never Been an Effective Vaccine for a Respiratory Virus By Lori Weintz. The Covid vaccine campaign was based on the faulty premise that a respiratory virus could be controlled through human behavior, including mass vaccination. Airborne respiratory viruses are not good candidates for vaccine treatments.

Ultra Processed Foods: Inflammatory and Addictive By Daniel Nuccio. However, beyond a small handful of basic measures that don’t cross the line into nanny-statism, it is best to diverge from the experts. At some point, individuals are responsible for what they put into their bodies and their children.

Ideological Firewalls Work Quite Well…Until They Don’t By Thomas Harrington. Our prime task is the unglamorous—and for many in this culture that worships action for action’s sake—unsatisfying task of circling back to things like love, compassion, friendship, touch, and sincere dialogue that lie at the core of being human.

Net Zero: The Mystery of the Falling Fertility By Tomas Furst. We are in the middle of what may be the biggest fertility crisis in the history of mankind. The governments of many European countries have the data that would unlock the mystery. Yet, it seems that no one wants to know.

Mapping the Entire Field of Autism Causation Studies in One Article By Toby Rogers. As I’ve continued to work in this space, I now realize that there are over 800 autism causation studies in the English language focused on the US. Most public health officials just grab a favorite study to justify their biases.

The Hippocratic Oath and the Covid Debacle By Bert Olivier. The discussion focuses on two things – first, the fact that, in the United States, most graduating medical students perform some form of the oath, and second, that in many quarters the relevance of this code of action has lately been questioned.

The Kids Are Not Alright By Jason Strecker. I want to address a new strain of an existing challenge – emotional regulation. Imagine a 15-year-old boy and the challenges he has with impulse control. Now imagine a 13-year-old brain in that body. What would be the expected result?

