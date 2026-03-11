BY JOSEPH VARON

In recent years, I have observed a concerning trend in clinical practice. Patients often present not at the beginning of their diagnostic journey, but after undergoing multiple procedures. Many have already experienced numerous tests, interventions, injections, ablations, endoscopies, and even surgeries, frequently within a brief timeframe and sometimes without a clearly defined, stepwise rationale.

In many of these cases, I find myself asking a simple but uncomfortable question: Why was all of this done?

Procedures are essential and life-saving. Interventional medicine has markedly improved outcomes in cardiology, oncology, critical care, trauma, and other specialties. With decades of experience in resuscitation medicine, I fully support decisive intervention when clinically indicated. However, the prevailing challenge is not under-treatment, but the normalization of reflexive intervention. Medicine has shifted from a discipline rooted in thoughtful clinical reasoning to one increasingly driven by algorithmic escalation, often to the detriment of patients.

The Procedural Cascade

There is a phenomenon in modern healthcare that is rarely discussed openly: the procedural cascade. A patient presents with symptoms of back pain, reflux, mild arrhythmia, knee discomfort, and fatigue. An imaging study is ordered early. An incidental finding appears. The incidental finding triggers a referral. The referral triggers a diagnostic procedure. The diagnostic procedure reveals a “borderline” abnormality. The borderline abnormality leads to intervention.

Each step in this process may appear justified when considered in isolation. The MRI revealed a finding. The specialist aimed to avoid missing a diagnosis. The procedure was technically indicated.

However, when we examine the entire sequence, it often becomes apparent that no one paused to assess whether the patient was improving, deteriorating, or genuinely required intervention. Each step in this cascade carries risk: infection, bleeding, anesthesia complications, nerve injury, medication side effects, psychological distress, financial strain, and, in some cases, permanent harm.

In the intensive care unit, clinicians are trained to evaluate the risk–benefit balance of every intervention. Each line placed, medication administered, or procedure performed must be justified by its potential benefits relative to its risks. Outside of critical care, however, this discipline of restraint often diminishes.

When “More” Becomes the Default

Modern healthcare systems reward activity. Activity generates revenue. Procedures are reimbursed at higher rates than conversations. Interventions are billable. Observation is not.

This is not a moral critique of individual physicians. Most enter the profession with a genuine desire to help. However, clinicians function within systems that shape behavior. When compensation models prioritize procedural throughput, hospital systems depend on service-line revenue, and time constraints limit nuanced discussion, the pressure to act intensifies. In many clinical environments, the most challenging decision is not which action to take, but whether to refrain from intervention.

Defensive medicine also contributes significantly. Fear of litigation often compels physicians to order additional tests. This approach is understandable, as it is generally easier to defend action than inaction in legal settings. However, defensive ordering introduces its own risks, including radiation exposure, false positives, unnecessary biopsies, and further invasive procedures.

It is essential to ask: when a procedure is performed, is it primarily driven by patient-centered benefit, or by systemic pressures unrelated to the individual patient?

The Training Question

Another concerning possibility is a decline in the art of clinical judgment. The older generation of physicians was trained in an era when diagnostic imaging was limited, and laboratory testing was less expensive. Clinical acumen—history-taking, physical examination, pattern recognition—was paramount. You learned to observe. You learned to wait. You learned that not every abnormality requires correction.

Contemporary trainees are highly skilled and technologically adept. However, they practice in environments dominated by rapid imaging, frequent consultations, and protocol-driven pathways. While protocols are valuable for standardizing care and reducing variation, they cannot replace individualized clinical reasoning.

Medicine is not engineering. The human body does not always behave in a way that is algorithmically predictable. Overreliance on protocol can create an illusion of certainty that discourages critical thinking.

A subtle yet significant shift occurs when medicine prioritizes following pathways over exercising clinical judgment.

The Psychology of Intervention

There is also a psychological dimension affecting both physicians and patients. In my clinical experience, patients frequently equate action with care, often asking, ‘Doctor, are you going to do something?’ In many cultures, effective medicine is perceived as an active intervention. Prescriptions feel tangible, procedures seem decisive, while recommendations for observation may be interpreted as dismissive.

Physicians are also susceptible to action bias. Taking action feels productive, while waiting appears passive. Inaction may be perceived as failure, even when it is the wiser choice.

The most mature form of clinical confidence is the ability to recognize when restraint is appropriate. Sometimes the best medicine is watchful waiting. Sometimes it is physical therapy before surgery. Sometimes it is lifestyle modification before medication. Sometimes it is simply reassurance. Such decisions require time, effective communication, and trust, all of which are increasingly scarce in high-volume healthcare systems.

Risk Is Not Theoretical

Every procedure carries risk. That statement is not rhetorical. It is a biological reality. Even minimally invasive procedures can result in infection, hematoma, nerve injury, chronic pain, adverse reactions, or complications that lead to additional interventions. Once the cascade begins, it can be difficult to stop.

I have cared for patients whose initial complaints were mild and manageable, yet who developed significant complications from interventions intended to resolve the issue. The irony is evident: patients who might have improved with conservative management instead experience worse outcomes due to aggressive intervention.

It is essential to remember the foundational ethical principle: primum non nocere(first, do no harm). This phrase is not merely a slogan; it serves as a warning.

Financial Toxicity

Another dimension rarely discussed openly is financial harm. Imaging studies, specialist consultations, hospital stays, anesthesia services—all accumulate. Even insured patients face deductibles, copays, and indirect costs such as time off work.

Unnecessary or premature interventions can result in severe financial consequences. Some patients incur long-term debt for procedures that may not have been essential. Financial toxicity is a tangible form of harm, affecting families, increasing stress, and diminishing overall well-being.

The Loss of Balance

This is not a critique of modern medicine, but a call for balance. Technology offers significant benefits, and interventional techniques are remarkable. However, when technology is applied reflexively rather than reflectively, proportionality is lost.

There is wisdom in stepwise escalation. There is strength in conservative management when appropriate. There is value in second opinions. There is dignity in honest conversations about uncertainty.

My primary concern is not any single case, but the broader pattern. When multiple patients present with similar histories of rapid procedural escalation, it is necessary to pause and examine the system itself. Are we measuring success by outcomes or by throughput? Are we incentivizing judgment or volume? Are we teaching young physicians that medicine is primarily technical or relational?

Reclaiming Clinical Judgment

Restoring balance does not require dismantling modern medicine, but rather recalibrating it. First, we must reinvest in clinical reasoning. Training programs should emphasize diagnostic thinking, risk–benefit analysis, and the courage to practice conservative medicine when indicated. Second, transparency in incentives is necessary. Patients deserve to understand that healthcare systems have financial structures that may influence decision-making. Sunlight fosters accountability. Third, patients must be empowered to ask questions: What happens if we wait? What are the risks of this procedure? What are the alternatives? How likely is the benefit in my specific case?

Informed consent should be more than a signature on a form. It should be a meaningful discussion.

Finally, physicians must reclaim the ethical center of their profession. Our loyalty must be to the patient in front of us—not to institutional revenue targets, not to procedural quotas, not to defensive habits born of fear.

The Courage to Pause

Perhaps the most radical act in contemporary medicine is the willingness to pause. Clinicians should pause before ordering the next test or scheduling another intervention, taking sufficient time to consider whether the current trajectory truly benefits the patient. Sometimes, doing less is not neglect; it is an expression of clinical wisdom.

Currently, healthcare costs are rising, patient trust is fragile, and technological capacity continues to expand. Without reasserting the primacy of thoughtful judgment, there is a risk of transforming medicine into a procedural marketplace rather than a healing profession. Patients deserve physicians who deliberate before intervening, who carefully assess risks and benefits, and who engage in meaningful conversations rather than impersonal processes. The solution is not opposition to technology, but advocacy for balance. It is not anti-procedure, but against reflexive action. It is not anti-progress, but in favor of prudence. At its best, medicine is not about doing more, but about doing what is right. Sometimes, this requires the courage to do less.

