Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
garret seinen's avatar
garret seinen
6h

Very well said, and your focus on what truly matters, informed consent, is the real suppressed cancer in our society. Every 'freedom of information' release validates my point. Our governments have long held the viewpoint that 'the citizen has the obligation to pay but not the right to know."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brownstone Institute -- CC-Attribution · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture