Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Hopkins's avatar
Mark Hopkins
12h

I propose that science without art is transhuman and it is pulling us into the hive mind and making Borgs of us. The problem with Cracker Barrel or Gladiator II and the credentialed experts that control ideas is that they are not making art; they are coercing us with agenda-driven imagery made to follow an algorithm of power and profit. The technocracy is not interested in art or subjective experience other than as tools to deceive, dehumanize and disempower. Science with its white coated experts is a perfect tool for this as is academia which pops out credentialed CEOs and marketeers that tow the line. The CB redesign was not over confidence in subjective judgement. It was purposeful, following an agenda to strip humans of subjective qualities like comfort, nostalgia, culture, etc. Enter Art. Art, as Jeffrey rightly intuits has part of the answer to our problems. It is, by nature subjective, and can circumvent the perverse logic of captured experts and around agendas fronted by well researched propaganda. Art can communicate subtly and in ways that resonate with the 'human' in us. It works in the realm of our deepest values that keep us sane, whole, alert, moral, and happy. The technocratic paradigm of the CB CEO and the Gladiator scriptors cannot connect to human sensibilities and they will fail because of it. True artists can understand the magic in a powerful movie or in a homey logo and reproduce these qualities. I encourage everyone to support art... it may just save us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
V. N. Alexander's avatar
V. N. Alexander
12h

I established the Dactyl Foundation back in the 1990s with the hope of "bringing science into art and art into science" because I recognized the importance of fully grounded subjective interpretations in the process of discovering solutions to apparently intractable problems and, of course, in the process of creating original AND meaningful art. At first, I thought this article was going to denigrate subjective interpretations as "just art," but I quickly realized that was just the hook, and I should have had faith that Jeffrey Tucker would understand these things. He does, of course.

Of course, medicine is an art: bodies are complex systems that themselves "interpret" many signals: this is why we have unpredictable side effects and autoimmune disease.

This week I was interviewed by Bradley Miller about the necessity of our movement using art to reach more people. Reporting the facts only goes so far and the other side has degraded the devices of art -- using propaganda -- to do a lot of harm, which cannot be undone by reporting facts. Pardon the self-promotion but here's a short clip of the interview where I talk about my 9/11 novel, Locus Amoenus, and how I seek to overturn the official 9/11 narrative with an artistic narrative. https://www.instagram.com/p/DOJVjQAiYaK/

Apropos this article's theme, I'll mention there's a sequel to that novel called Orwell 2020 that's coming out soon with TrineDay, which did not focus group it. And music it very important to the story (initially the title was going to be "Covid-1984 The Musical"). In the final scene, a pianist plays Chopin's Marche Funèbre, which starts out somber and then switches to a ragtime tempo -- because the official narrative is dead, and we're winning this fight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brownstone Institute -- CC-Attribution
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture