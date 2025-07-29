BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Washington is pushing changes in the way America’s food is produced. HHS is working with industry to eliminate artificial dyes, provide options to high-fructose corn syrup, switch from seed oils to animal fats, and clean up America’s addiction to junk food and colas via tax subsidies. Soon we’ll be getting new dietary recommendations from the government.

It’s all in an effort to make America healthy again, but such small efforts are not nearly enough to get the job done. It’s true: we live in a toxic soup of chemicals, not excluding the psychiatric meds consumed by 65 million adults and the 70-plus shots given to children that are now a top suspect for contributing to childhood ill-health.

The new incredulity toward the medicalization of everything follows in the wake of Covid that wholly discredited once-revered institutions. Now everything is coming into question, including the relationship of the pharmaceutical industries to agencies and media. Hardly anything shocks us anymore, including the official investigation in the organ harvesting from live patients that is apparently more common in the US than we ever knew.

It appears that Brownstone’s Polyface Farm conference September 12-13, 2025, is well-timed. There are only 60 spots remaining for over 400 tickets. Many of the hotels that are listed on the Polyface page are full, but there are still plenty of other hotels in the Staunton area (including Waynesboro and Jolivue) that have availability.

Mark your calendars for our 5th Annual Conference & Gala, to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah October 31 - November 1, 2025. More information about details will be forthcoming. There will be some big news on the main speakers. The registration site will be opening later this week.

The Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Brownstone Senior Brownstone Scholar, Brownstone Fellow, Founding member of Brownstone Spain, and Professor Emeritus of Hispanic Studies at Trinity College Thomas Harrington on Tuesday, August 5th. Tom will talk about the disastrous result following humanities practitioners’ abandonment of their historical mission to synthesize broad schemas in favor of aping the analytical approach of scientists. Get tickets here.

The Brownstone Midwest Supper Club welcomes Ashley Grogg, Founder of Hoosiers for Medical Liberty, on Monday, August 11th. Ashley will unpack why informed decision-making on vaccines is currently impossible in Indiana, what needs to change, and what we, as Hoosiers, must do to protect the right to question, research, and choose without coercion. Get tickets here.

On Wednesday, August 20th, The West Hartford Supper Club welcomes John Hart, an experienced investigator of government who has been on the front lines with one central question: where is the money going? John will share with us insights on what it is like to be in his position as a voice of fiscal sanity while working with DOGE in DC. Get tickets here.

Please remember Brownstone Institute in your charitable giving. We support many of the best writers and researchers in our focused area, and they are making a huge difference. Also, we get zero in government or pharma funding. We are only supported by you. Big or small, we deeply appreciate all donations.

Covid Lockdowns Devastated an Entire Generation of Children By Ian Miller. Really? It’s not well understood why and how the pandemic may be associated with development milestones for children? Not the pointless masking that hampered their ability to learn verbal cues? Not the school closures that stopped their learning?

Tuberculosis: Romance and Vampires By Steve Templeton. As long as societies maintain a system of ordered liberty, and encourage economic growth and unlimited human potential, TB will remain kept at bay, much as M. tuberculosis is contained in the lungs by our TB-adapted immune system.

Exposing the Lie That Antidepressant Withdrawal Symptoms Are Mild and Short-Lived By Peter Gotzsche. The bottom line is that over 100 million people worldwide are on depression pills; about 50 million will experience withdrawal reactions when they try to stop, and in 25 million, the symptoms are severe.

A Sceptic’s Take on the Nuclear Bomb By Ramesh Thakur. The only choice is between nuclear abolition or cascading proliferation and guaranteed use. Proponents of nuclear weapons are ‘nuclear romantics’ who exaggerate the bombs’ significance, downplay their substantial risks, and imbue them with ‘quasi-magical powers’ also known as nuclear deterrence.

More on Mapping Autism Causation Studies By Toby Rogers. There is no need for the NIH to conduct further fraudulent studies covering up the causes of the autism epidemic or for the MAHA Commission to produce further reports that will be watered down by Susie Wiles.

GOAT Becomes Scapegoat By Ramesh Thakur. Djokovic must be kept from our shores because he is a visible reminder of the failure of lockdowns and vaccines. Team Morrison wants to ensure that there is only a single source of Covid truth in Australia.

The Golden Idol Machine By Josh Stylman. We can remind ourselves, and them: we already belong. Not to the algorithm, not to the audience, not to the machine—but to ourselves, to each other, to the earth, to whatever rhythm once made being human feel like enough.

The Land of the Free…Until You Express an Opinion By Mike Fairclough. My book is your guide to living freely in a world gone mad. It’s about laughing in the face of censorship, ignoring the establishment’s nonsensical rules, and embracing the global fight for free speech with true grit and resilience.

Brilliant Eddington Plunges Viewers Right Back to 2020 By Jeffrey Tucker. If the purpose of Eddington is to bring some honesty to the table, I doubt it will work, despite the film’s astonishing brilliance. One can only hope that Eddington is the first of many more films along these lines.

Moderna Spikevax-FDA Postmortem By Robert Malone. I have had many requests to clarify what happened with the recent July 10, 2025, FDA general (non-EUA) marketing authorization of Moderna’s SpikeVax for children. The truth is that I do not know what happened at the FDA.

Wage-and-Tax Slavery as Emancipation? By Thomas Harrington. Isn’t it time we stop enticing our young females into the workplace on the idea that is the prime space of growth before they’ve even been exposed to the ideas that have animated female purposefulness and joy throughout the ages?

Florida Surgeon General Highlights Vaccine Injuries, Calls on NIH to Act By James Lyons-Weiler. At a press conference, Florida Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo made an urgent call for the NIH program funding to help Americans injured by Covid-19 vaccines and expressed support for the federal changes in the HHS’s restrictive Covid-19 vaccine recommendations.

