Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Brady's avatar
Pat Brady
3h

Francis Collins remains my personal favorite psychopath. One hopes that while he is waiting to be hanged, he will give one more ukulele performance from his prison cell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brownstone Institute -- CC-Attribution
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture