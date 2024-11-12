BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

It was the landslide that very few expected and the ruling class dreaded the most.

Trump’s last term in office was cut short by the revenge of the administrative state that imposed itself on American rights and liberties at a reach and scale never seen before. All those policies were made worse by the successor regime, complete with mandatory masking and dangerous shots.

The results were catastrophic for everyone but the elites. In a remarkable turnabout, the coup that wrecked Trump's last term has mutated over four years into the closest thing an industrialized democracy will ever see to a revolution. It was the ultimate repudiation of the despotism to which many people in the world have been subjected.

This is clearly one for the ages. There is plenty of time to analyze the dynamics but let’s observe the undeniable. This was the fulfillment of a class war: the overlords vs. everyone. The Covid years – followed by the endless wars against health, wealth, and freedom itself – were conducted by a tiny elite of government and corporate millenarians cheered on by a credentialed class of experts who had never faced any real-world test.

They have been found out.

The machine has been symbolically toppled in one beautiful plebiscite. The signs of this coming were showing up all over the world but events in the US have echoed the world over. It could be a new dawn for freedom and human dignity but it is too early yet to say for sure. Fulfilling the promise of the revolution is going to take unrelenting work and focus. Meanwhile, there is still vast work to do in unearthing the depredations of the last several years.

A new generation of writers, thinkers, and intellectual leaders is being built on the ashes of the old. No question that Brownstone Institute has played a large role in this, as even our trolls freely admit. And there’s no question that Brownstone will continue to shepherd the necessary rebuilding. As our name suggests, the building material must be accessible, malleable, and durable.

There’s never been a better time to support our work. Our focus is support for dissident intellectuals who need a bridge to a better and more influential future. We also host many public and private events, and support teams of researchers on particular topics from censorship and pandemic planning to monetary reform.

If you came to our conference and gala in Pittsburgh, you know what a spectacular event it was for everyone. If you could not make it or just want to relive the magic, you can go to our page that hosts images and videos.

The next West Hartford supper club is Wednesday, November 20. We’ll hear from a brilliant medical historian and current homeopath, Sarah Thompson, whose knowledge of the work of Harris Coulter is unmatched. Someday we’ll tell you the remarkable story of how we manage to get these once-banned books into print. It’s been quite the ordeal.

Here is some content since our last email.

