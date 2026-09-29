BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Josh Shapiro is the governor of Pennsylvania, currently making a second-term bid with the hope of eliciting huge donations from pharmaceutical companies. He is working for their dream: jabbing the Amish and Mennonites in the state, in hopes of eliminating the control group. As part of this, he has spread measles fears far and wide, calling two infants who died of other causes “unvaccinated” even though they were too young for a shot.

Wicked stuff.

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He clearly overreached with a massive 500-page regulatory apparatus that would have put all children in all schools under constant pathogenic surveillance and imposing forced quarantines for anything as minor as sniffles. The law required public comment. They came in fast and furious, exceeding 6,000 in a matter of days, 100% of them filled with outrage.

Panicking, the governor actually withdrew the entire cockamamie proposal. There it is: the power of the people speaking truth to power. It was a tremendous victory. But we’ve learned to be careful about celebrating such wins too much. What we consider glorious achievements, they see as temporary setbacks. The fight never ends.

The US had refused to sign a United Nations resolution in favor of a World Health Organization pandemic treaty. For good reason too: the dull and opaque language buried a continued push for lockdowns until vaccination, censorship, and a perpetuation of public-health dictatorship in the form the CCP pioneered. The US media has feigned fury at the Trump administration for refusing to go along.

As incredible as it seems, the establishment is doing its best to learn nothing from the Covid period except the wrong lessons: how to terrify the population into giving up liberty, property, and privacy when the ruling class demands it. We still have a very long way to go to reclaim the fullness of what we lost.

Have you made your arrangements yet for our national conference and gala? If not, do it now. It is in Chattanooga, Tennessee, November 6-7, 2026. Anyone who has attended our past events knows that these are thrilling occasions with all the writers and speakers you want to hear and meet, plus a growing community of people who know what’s what.

Who is speaking? The short list: Clayton J. Baker, Roger Bate, Ann Bauer, David Bell, Jeff Childers, Ryan Cole, Bobbie Anne Flower Cox, Aaron Day, Maryanne Demasi, Thomas Harrington, Aaron Kheriaty, Walter Kirn, Leslie Manookian, Jill Malone, Robert Malone, Chris Martenson, Kirk Milhoan, Elizabeth Mumper, Meryl Nass, Rev. John Naugle, Toby Rogers, Joel Salatin, Rob Schneider, Josh Stylman, Bret Swanson, Steve Templeton, Jeffrey Tucker, Joseph Varon, and Bret Weinstein.

The interviews and talks are exciting and informative, while the gala restores elegance where it should be in civilized life. The formal dinner on Saturday evening is a magnificent combination of high intelligence and decorum that is overlooked in public life. Above all else, we want to meet you!

We already have record attendance in our fifth year of operations.

There will be plenty of political topics – midterms are earlier in the week – but the bigger problem is even deeper. We’ve seen over two years how the system that gave us lockdowns and a massive epidemic of iatrogenic injury has a thousand tricks to forestall real reform. Every attempt is being subverted with fake science, judicial imperialism, and bureaucratic inertia. It’s frustrating but not debilitating.

Our existence and growth is funded entirely by our readers. We cannot count on legacy foundations – they never gave us permission to exist in the first place – nor will we ever accept government money. We eschew normal strategies in fundraising like digital trickery and expensive development offices. Instead, we simply trust that our readers back the work we do.

The Brownstone Show is thriving. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Rupert Darwall. The episodes are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise. Go to the Brownstone Show.

We now have all of the videos from Polyface available for viewing. You can see the entire playlist here: YouTube Playlist. And by the way, our follows on all platforms just hit new records. Our high website traffic is in the 0.01% of all sites.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books, especially the latest Brownstone publication by Thomas Harrington, Staying Human in a Soul-Shredding Age.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Treatment Was Worse Than the Disease By Joseph Varon. Washington’s doctors truly wanted to save him. They were trained, experienced, and sure that doing something was better than doing nothing. Now, more than 200 years later, we know that good intentions, common practice, and logical theories are not enough.

The Why of Food Emancipation By Jeffrey Tucker. Anyone can pontificate in peer-reviewed venues. To show how it is done is another matter. Salatin’s farm is an inspiration that would make even Jefferson blush. He and his farm are national treasures, and this book can be added to his legacy.

Never Trust Uncle Sam on Drugs By James Bovard. Generations of politicians and bureaucrats scorned the scientific evidence on marijuana to score “tough on crime” points. More than ten million Americans were arrested for marijuana to help prop up Washington’s campaign to demonize weed and anyone who touched it.

Time to Retire Slurs By Alan Cassels. Science—and society—benefit when people can ask questions without fearing character assassination. Real inquiry demands curiosity and courage. We need a much higher willingness to tolerate ambiguity, withstand criticism, and focus on the idea, not the person.

The Commodified Self and the Designed Collapse of Generation Z By Renaud Beauchard. Valentin has shown what a culture does to its young when it translates every sorrow into a diagnosis and every duty into a trauma. The rest is transmission: the slow work of teaching the next child that she is not a brand.

How Bill Gates’ Billions Shape US Medical Research By Paul Thacker. Bill Gates has long been one of the most admired people in the world, especially since he stepped down from his role running Microsoft to devote himself and much of his fortune to philanthropy. That reputation has been tarnished recently.

We Could, We Should, We Must By Josh Stylman. The lesson wasn’t “Trust your gut.” It was that the distance between a fringe academic exercise and a thing that happens to half a million people is shorter than it is comfortable to admit.

From Baric’s Blueprint to SV40 and Back Again By Jessica Rose. This work exemplifies dual-use (civilian and military) research of concern: the very same tools developed for pandemic preparedness and biodefense can be readily applied to engineer viruses with enhanced pathogenicity, transmissibility, or immune evasion.

Ebola in DRC: The Reality and the Media Hype By David Bell. We are to believe, according to some public health voices and media, that the Ebola outbreak in Ituri in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a threat to us all. It is a story full of obvious flaws.

The Spindle-Proofing Business By Sofia Karstens. There is a whole lot of seemingly coordinated panic right now around AI. I’ve written extensively about the legitimate, existential dangers we do need to address in technology. But my spidey sense tells me this current fever pitch isn’t that.

What Lessons Can We Learn from Wendell Berry? By Renaud Beauchard. The biosecurity State, which is too content to hover over an unhealthy population, thrives on abstraction and fear of the bodies that populate it. Berry’s counter is concrete and affectionate. Love a place…even when everything conspires to make it unlovable.

Food Labeling Should Not Be This Hard By Daniel Nuccio. Even more absurd though is the fact that this is happening in an era in which so much focus is placed on food freedom and so much attention is given to the relationship between what we eat and chronic disease.

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