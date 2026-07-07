BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

American elites celebrated the semiquincentennial with gritted teeth and shaded maledictions of our history and nation. Ten states even declined to participate in the Great American State Fair, on pressure from political leadership. Other urban areas cancelled parades on grounds that it was too hot so people should stay home and stay safe.

Heard that one before.

Regular people, in contrast, were trying their best to mark the occasion with renewed appreciation of the astonishing words of the Declaration of Independence. It’s a document that not only founded a nation; it reset political ideals for the world. That remains our moral barometer of freedom and justice.

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The half decade prior has challenged everything: the right to bodily autonomy, free speech, free association, and even the right to worship and seek education. It was a frontal attack on all our principles, and the fallout is still underway. It sparked a revolt that is not going away, no matter how much major media outlets pretend otherwise.

In contrast, Brownstone Institute has emerged as the go-to source for credible research and reporting, an actual independent voice. They are far too rare in our times and invariably under fire from the establishment.

In the interest of making this tool more accessible, we have installed a new engine on the site. You can find it in the lower right-hand corner of Brownstone.org. You will be delighted how it handles your every question and gives pointers to our deeper content.

This is just one example of how our work – thanks only to your generous support – is far ahead of the game. Another example concerns our growing network of Supper Clubs extending coast to coast. On most nights of the week, there is one taking place, bringing new communities together over the main issues of our time.

Have you made your plans to come to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for our annual conference and gala, November 6-7, 2026? It will likely sell out long before, so you might as well take advantage of early-bird pricing and get your hotel reservations now.

Brownstone truly needs your support right now. We invite your support. The cause of freedom itself – deeply rooted in the culture as such – needs your commitment today. We spend only 2 cents on the dollar for fundraising, which might be a world record for nonprofit organizations. That means that what you contribute goes to programs that matter.

The Brownstone Show is thriving. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Toby Rogers. The interviews are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise.

Go to the Brownstone Show.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Declaration of Independence at 250: What Does It Tell Us? By Clayton J. Baker. John Adams stated that “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Are we modern Americans composed of the stuff needed to save our Republic?

The Army ROTC Taught Me to Never Call Independence Day ‘The 4th of July’ By David Gortler. America was founded on a set of beliefs and convictions—what Thomas Jefferson described as self-evident truths that were proclaimed in the 1776 Declaration of Independence and then protected by the Bill of Rights and the Constitution.

Malflusiva and the Wheeking Guinea Pigs By Alan Cassels. The most infuriating part of the VRBPAC meeting was that the members actually acknowledged and discussed some of these concerns, but instead of postponing its recommendation, the committee simply recommended further studies be done after malflusiva’s approval.

A.J. Cronin on Medical Ethics By Russ Gonnering. We must form healthcare “Communities of Practice” that are composed of groups of vertically and horizontally integrated professionals. Those just entering, those in active practice, and those in retirement can utilize such a Community of Practice for the transfer of knowledge.

Accountability for the Vaccine-Injured: A Senator Steps Up By Christopher Dreisbach. That may become Senator Johnson’s greatest contribution, not simply exposing what happened, but demonstrating that the search for truth does not end when the headlines fade. For thousands of Americans, that renewed faith may prove to be the best medicine of all.

The US Should Exit the UN By Wendy McElroy. The US alone owes $2.196 billion to the regular budget and $1.8 billion to separate peacekeeping operations, which amounts to about one-quarter of UN funding. Without it, the UN will be sorely diminished in status.

The NIH Emails By Maryanne Demasi. A cache of internal emails obtained from within the US National Institutes of Health has exposed years of strategic planning for future pandemics involving governments, foundations, international organisations, and pharmaceutical companies. The documents, stretching back to at least 2016, show that Dr Francis Collins, Director of the NIH from 2009 to 2021, was at the centre of these efforts.

FDA Leadership’s “Blind Spots” Lead to a Surge in Medical Device and Drug Recalls By David Gortler. The FDA possesses the legal authority, institutional framework, and technical expertise necessary to solve this problem. What is missing is leadership’s willingness to demand the standards that once defined American drug regulation and legacy records of a low number of recalls.

The Empathy Weapon By Josh Stylman. Frame the debate so that only one conclusion is possible, then demonstrate some sense of open-mindedness about how people arrive at that conclusion. Be empathic about the journey. Just never, ever allow the destination to be questioned.

Reclaiming the Third Space By Mollie Engelhart. Third spaces offer something many of us are now missing: identity flexibility. They are places where we are not reduced to our roles. We are simply human among other humans. Without that middle space, identity collapses inward.

From Healing to Harm By Joseph Varon. Arguably, the most critical question for medicine is, “How certain are we that our actions are justified?” The response to this question may determine whether medicine continues to honor its commitment to healing or shifts toward the exercise of power.

The Pandemic Plan Needs to be Torn Up By Jeffrey Tucker. The closest thing we have in this country to a pandemic plan is called the Pandemic Action Crisis Plan or PanCap. It remains the prevailing unclassified document. It posits stay-at-home orders, testing, track-and-trace, and the creation of countermeasures called vaccines.

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