BY ALAN CASSELS

View original article at Brownstone.org.

I like to add a mildly amusing quote from Mark Twain at the end of my conference lectures, when I post a slide showing a few photos of my book covers: “Be careful of reading health books,” Twain once famously warned, “you may die of a misprint.”

If Mr. Twain were around today, he might agree with an update of his warning for our modern pharmaceutical era: “Be careful of taking federally recommended, multi-billion-dollar stockpiled antivirals. You may die of the treatment.”

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After 30 years of wading through the cherry blossoms of Victoria and the murky swamps of pharmaceutical policy, raging on about the medicalization of ordinary life, it’s rare for me to have an “I told you so” moment.

A repeated refrain in my writings is that “disease mongering”—the fine art of widening disease definitions to turn healthy people into patients—is alive and well. This activity turns many of us “worried well” into lifelong paying customers of the pharmaceutical industry, all on the basis of drugs we are often told are to “prevent” a bad outcome.

Before Covid, if there was ever a poster child for the grand social experiment in trying to prevent disease (ie: doing something medically to prevent future illness) it is the drug oseltamivir, better known as Tamiflu.

Come with me and let’s travel back a little in time.

In 2009, during the H1N1 swine flu panic, I was among a few vocal health policy critics remarking that public health officials were strangely and repeatedly invoking the terrifying spectre of the 1918 Spanish flu. Why? We had no idea what was going on, but in hindsight the game being played was quite clear: Evoking the worst infectious outbreak in living memory was pretty much a corporate-backed push to justify the stockpiling of an antiviral known as Tamiflu (generic name: oseltamivir).

The company in question is Roche, who manufactured Tamiflu under license from Gilead Sciences, which, to refresh your memory, had to pay over $3 billion to resolve allegations involving health care fraud and the failure to report safety data related to a bunch of drugs. But I digress.

Thanks to GSK’s clever medical propaganda, er, I mean “education” campaigns, governments around the world—including our own—spent oodles of billions of our tax dollars to stockpile this particular drug. Why? Because Roche, the drug’s manufacturer, assured us that it would prevent flu complications, reduce hospitalizations, and stop transmission. Those are the bad things we hoped Tamiflu would help us avoid.

The global gastronomic appetite for Tamiflu came with a bit of heartburn: the manufacturer hid the data which supported its approval and licensing. Not only hid it, but kept it under lock and key so no one could see it.

A guy who I would consider a friend and comrade-in-arms (we both served in peacekeeping missions while in uniform) is Dr. Tom Jefferson, the Cochrane Collaboration’s indefatigable “flu guy.” Tom spent five years fighting Roche to get access to the full Clinical Study Reports, documents which were essential to understand how Tamiflu performed against a placebo, in whom, and to what effect.

After five years of embarrassing pharma draftdodgery GSK was finally required to cough up the tens of thousands of pages of raw data and the truth struck like a hammer blow: When this came to light in 2014, Tamiflu not only didn’t prevent complications, or stop viral transmission, its modest ability to shave about half a day off flu symptoms was outweighed by serious side effects like psychiatric events, vomiting, and other complications.

Back then, I wrote and lectured about this. I told anyone who would listen that the world had been bamboozled by laundered clinical trials and a public relations machine selling an antiviral that barely worked. I felt the world owed a debt of gratitude to Tom Jefferson, who had the intestinal fortitude to go after one of the biggest drug companies in the world.

But alas, there was pushback against skeptics like me, usually delivered with a solitary defensive line: “Yes, it (Tamiflu) barely works, but it saves the lives of the most critically ill, hospitalized patients!”

Oh good. We thought. All is not lost. Until, hmmm, a month ago—late July 2026, when against the anvil of hard science, that theory was fully whacked to pieces.

A major, independent, multi-year international randomized trial evaluating Tamiflu in critically ill patients with severe influenza respiratory infections was just published. This wasn’t some quick observational study or a mathematical modelling exercise—(stuff which we hate, but which typically pollutes medical literature). No sirree, this was a gold-standard, randomized comparison study, ie: “Science” in its best form.

The trial had to be stopped early because of two key things: inferiority and harm. These independent researchers found a staggering 98% probability that Tamiflu actually causes harm in these critically ill patients.

Looking closely at the absolute numbers finds this: By day 90 of the trial, 13.7% of the patients who received no antiviral had died. Those receiving the standard 5-day course of Tamiflu, the death toll jumped to 19.8%. For the 10-day course, it was 19.4%. The odds of dying practically doubled for those swallowing the drug.

This tragedy represents a profound abnegation of medical trust, but it is not without precedent. Tamiflu may have “made the viral load look normal,” but it killed patients.

The waste! The Waste!

The world spent billions of dollars stockpiling a drug that has now been shown to double the rate at which seriously ill people died, the very patients it was supposed to save.

We have to rank this Tamiflu disaster high up in the list of drug disasters, up there with thalidomide or Vioxx.

The lesson here is not to take antivirals.

The lesson is to stop letting pharmaceutical money write the rules of medicine. Whenever someone is trying to hand you a prescription for a drug that will “prevent” a bad outcome, you have to look them in the eye and ask the single most important question in modern medicine: “What happens if I do nothing?”

Because as the Tamiflu disaster proves, doing nothing might just save your life. And just to reiterate, and to cite again that sage of American letters, Mark Twain: “Beware of reading health books, as you may indeed die of a misprint.”

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