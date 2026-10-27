Starting in January 2021, people who followed guidance and media exhortations got the Covid shot. Thousands of them – eventually millions – came down sick as having been poisoned. Splitting headaches, rashes then boils, piercing ringing in the ears, heart palpitations, memory loss, new tumors, and sudden death.

One might have expected a national freak-out and an immediate halt to the shots. At any other time in modern history, that’s what would have happened. Instead, there was silence. The victims believed they were alone. When groups popped up on Facebook, the company deleted them and banned the accounts.

The same thing happened at Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn, and everywhere. People who publicly reported injury were deemed guilty of spreading “malinformation,” defined as true information that might have increased vaccine hesitancy. Mainstream media played along. Even now, they are silent on the topic.

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Some plaintiffs began to organize. The companies that made the shots, mostly Pfizer and Moderna, hid behind a liability shield. There was no suing them. Instead, the litigants tried to get information from the FDA and CDC. They balked and refused FOIA requests. Finally judges had to intervene to force them to cough it up.

Six years later, we now have access to tens of millions of pages, too much for anyone to fully examine. But at least we have some clarity about what actually happened: the biggest mass injury episode in history. Even now, people are largely unaware. It seems implausible that something like this would have happened in total silence.

Documentaries are being produced and several organizations are trying to cut through the silence. Brownstone’s effort here is mighty: our new book is Cries for Help. It’s all one needs to silence the critics and convince the skeptics. The book is nothing short of horrifying because it consists of 1,048 pages of messages from the injured to the CDC. The CDC tried to bury this. Now anyone can read.

Everyone should know about this, at least to own a copy to hand to anyone who is still claiming that public health did the right thing. In these pages we find the scandal of our age, shocking and brutal truths that make one doubt everything coming from these companies and the agencies that cover for them.

We’ve sent some copies to people in government. But we cannot do this alone. We might suggest that you send some to all your representatives in government. The power of the text in between these covers is that it is undeniably true and flies in the face of any common moral sense. In other words, no humane person can possibly defend what happened once they are confronted with the truth.

On other matters, our annual conference and gala, this year in Chattanooga, sold out completely and much earlier than we expected. You can sign up for the waiting list.

We are coming up to year-end fundraising. Please consider putting Brownstone on your list of worthy charities. Our existence and growth is funded entirely by our readers. We cannot count on legacy foundations – they never gave us permission to exist in the first place – nor will we ever accept government money. We eschew normal strategies in fundraising like digital trickery and expensive development offices. Instead, we simply trust that our readers back the work we do.

Tune in to episodes of the Brownstone Show, including the latest episode with Aaron Siri. The episodes are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise. Go to the Brownstone Show. You can also find our recent livestream episodes on X with Cries for Help, readings from released v-safe data.

We now have all of the videos from Polyface available for viewing. You can see the entire playlist here: YouTube Playlist.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books, especially the latest Brownstone publication Cries for Help, Parts I and II.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast-to-coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

When Vaccine Injury Research Becomes Political, Patients Disappear By React19. For the first time in a long time, Dr Bhattacharya is working to get politics out of the way of good science. The protocol, its implementation, the quality of the science, and the transparency of its findings all deserve scrutiny.

Statistical Bamboozlement with Shingles Vaccines By Alan Cassels. It’s straightforward to produce a plausible bit of vaccine cheerleading when you don’t have to actually critically examine the numbers someone hands you. Thus, the story follows a predictable direction honed to please the advertisers whose ads are keeping the Times afloat.

Launching a Second Scientific Revolution By Jay Bhattacharya. We can solve the nation’s health problems if we establish gold standard science. I mean science that is replicable, at the bleeding edge, and supports scientists with promising ideas wherever they are. Achieving these goals will amount to launching a second scientific revolution.

Accountability Is All That Matters Now By Steven Kritz. If you’re looking to the public health system, particularly the physicians, to take back the profession, don’t hold your breath! That’s because, first, do no harm has been irrevocably changed to, do as you’re told!

Competence and Capability in the Age of AI By Russ Gonnering. When dealing with the Complex Domain, the predictability horizon of actions is exceedingly short and frequent monitoring is crucial and adaptability to the reality is a necessity. This is where medicine failed during Covid.

Remember the Suffering, Remember the Dead By Reverend John F. Naugle. Lockdowns, effectively making the natural process of grieving illegal, hastened this erosion. Requiem Masses that should have a full Church now have maybe a few dozen, others have only immediate family and a few pious friends in attendance.

The Vaccinated Human Body By Bert Olivier. Given the signs that a more devastating kind of technology than the kind he was familiar with is in the process of asserting itself, it seems safe to say that Heidegger would have reiterated his remark: ‘Only a god can save us.’

Anthony Fauci’s Darkest Hours By Jeffrey Tucker. And where are we today? Fauci will talk with no one, no reporters, not even on background. His last public appearance consisted of 110 invocations of his right to remain silent under the 5th Amendment.

I’ve Rediscovered Why I Became a Doctor By Joseph Varon. I can remember, every time someone sits across from me, that the most important person in the room is not the physician. I did not abandon medicine during Covid. I rediscovered the reason I became a doctor in the first place.

The Epistemic Corruption of Biomedical Science By Josh Guetzkow. Recovering trust requires separating commercial and regulatory functions, enforceable trial transparency, and protection for dissent. Without such changes, calls to “trust the science” risk becoming little more than invitations to submit to one of the most powerful propaganda systems yet devised.

How a Flawed Covid Study Tried—and Failed—to Discredit the Amish By Sharyl Attkisson. I reported on my national television program that the largest Amish community in the US, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, had rejected masking, vaccines, isolation, testing, and all the other CDC recommendations for Covid…and apparently fared none the worse for having done so.

The Shot and the Lie By Jeffrey Tucker. This book should end the debate forever. I dare any man of good conscience to pick it up, turn to a single page, and be just fine with what you read. These people were being poisoned, screaming in pain, crying for help.

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