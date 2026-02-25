BY JOSEPH VARON & REVEREND JOHN F. NAUGLE

View original article at Brownstone.org.

Imagine a world where hospitals brim with cutting-edge technology, yet the surrounding community’s health deteriorates. Despite the availability of advanced tools to manage human life, societies are seeing spiraling rates of illness, loneliness, and anxiety, with resilience on the decline. This alarming paradox highlights a troubling contradiction that has become increasingly apparent in the face of significant progress.

While medicine has achieved greater precision, it has become less personal.

Public health systems are increasingly centralized, yet often lack a humane approach. Institutions claim to protect, but frequently contribute to harm. These challenges stem from a fundamental misunderstanding of the human person, rather than operational shortcomings alone. The root cause lies in the degradation of moral ecology, understood as the network of moral, social, and communal factors shaping human well-being. Failure to integrate these elements perpetuates systemic failures in health and society.

Share

The central premise is that human flourishing is ecological in nature. It depends not only on physical health or material needs, but also on moral, social, and communal factors that, when disrupted, produce tangible consequences. Such disruptions affect individuals, families, and communities at multiple levels. For example, in the small town of Meadowville, the closure of gathering spaces and decline of community events led to increased chronic health issues and greater isolation. This decline in morale and resilience illustrates the profound interconnection between health and social environments.

Science can describe the resulting damage, whereas theology provides explanations for its underlying inevitability. This essay facilitates a dialogue between two disciplines that are more recently considered in isolation. Medicine observes breakdowns that quantitative data alone cannot fully explain. Theology identifies foundational principles that science cannot measure, but often corroborates. Collectively, these perspectives demonstrate that when moral ecology deteriorates, technical expertise is insufficient to restore what has been lost.

Humans Are Social Before They Are Statistical

“Man is a political animal. A man who lives alone is either a Beast or a God.” ― Aristotle, Politics

Contemporary medicine now acknowledges a principle recognized by earlier societies: social connection is essential for health, not merely advantageous.

Extensive and consistent data now demonstrate that social isolation is associated with increased all-cause mortality, with an impact comparable to that of smoking 15 cigarettes a day or suffering from obesity. Loneliness is correlated with elevated rates of cardiovascular disease, immune dysfunction, depression, cognitive decline, and metabolic illness. These effects are substantial and are observed across various age groups, disease states, and socioeconomic strata.

However, quantitative data alone do not capture what clinicians observe daily: the human body perceives isolation as a threat rather than a neutral condition.

Prolonged social disconnection activates stress systems intended for emergencies. Persistent activation disrupts hormones, weakens immunity, and increases inflammation, accelerating disease. Over time, this stress raises blood pressure, impairs blood sugar control, disrupts sleep, worsens mood, and slows healing.

Clinicians observe that patients lacking stable relationships experience poorer outcomes, whereas those with support from family, faith groups, or local communities demonstrate improved recovery and greater resilience. Community involvement mitigates stress in ways that medical intervention alone cannot accomplish. Proven community buffering factors include regular participation in community activities, having a network of supportive peers, and engaging in volunteer work that fosters a sense of belonging and purpose. Practices such as communal meals, shared rituals, and regular check-ins with neighbors can strengthen these support networks, leaving individuals better equipped to handle health challenges.

The harm from social breakdown is not uniform. Older adults, those with chronic illness, children, and individuals with mental health issues are most affected. Isolation increases their vulnerability, and fear further weakens them. Removing support systems for safety disproportionately harms those least able to cope.

Contemporary systems often treat individuals as interchangeable components, which is a significant error. Human beings are not meant to be isolated or controlled without consequence. The human body evolved within social environments, and the removal of these contexts adversely affects health.

Medicine is increasingly able to quantify these effects, yet it cannot fully account for their significance beyond statistical analysis. At this juncture, the limitations of scientific inquiry become apparent.

Theological Anthropology and the Limits of Systemic Control

Religion and theology address aspects that reductionist approaches overlook, positing that individuals are not merely biological mechanisms or economic units, but moral beings created for relationships with one another and with God. Community is fundamental to human identity. It is important to recognize that different theological traditions interpret community and moral identity in diverse ways. For example, for Catholics the idea of Communion is essential to self-identity; the reception of Holy Communion is both an expression of the hierarchical and horizontal bonds of a community and a means by which such bonds are strengthened. These interpretations offer valuable perspectives on how moral beings should interact and coexist within their communities, thereby enriching interdisciplinary dialogue.

Theology addresses aspects that reductionist approaches overlook. It posits that individuals are not merely biological mechanisms or economic units, but moral beings created for relationships with one another and with God. Community is fundamental to human identity. There is something more important than an individualistic and atomistic existence, but rather true health and happiness occurs with the context of a greater sense of belonging. According to Pew Research, 13% of Americans report a decrease in church attendance after lockdowns, which indicates that both individuals and communities were directly harmed by lockdowns.

From the perspective of religion and theology, harm resulting from isolation and coercion is predictable rather than incidental. When systems treat individuals as means to an end, even with noble intentions, they violate moral reality, resulting in both ethical and practical failures.

Traditional moral philosophy maintains that human flourishing depends on virtue, conscience, and freely chosen relationships. For example, Aristotle uses the word eudaimonia for happiness, a word which could also be translated as “human flourishing,” “living well,” or “spiritual satisfaction.” These qualities cannot be externally imposed; rather, they develop within families, faith communities, and local organizations. When rules supplant conscience and obedience replaces virtue, the moral environment deteriorates.

Contemporary governance, perhaps in response to a merely rules-based moral order, often relies on consequentialism, which evaluates actions based on projected outcomes. While this approach appears neutral and efficient, it removes essential moral boundaries. If outcomes consistently justify methods, coercion and harm to vulnerable populations become permissible. Once one identifies a desirable outcome, all one has to do is assign a greater value to the desired outcome than the potential cost of the means to achieve it and it is thereby justified.

This concern is not merely theoretical; it serves as a safeguard against systemic overreach documented throughout history. For example, the Tuskegee Syphilis Study demonstrated how the pursuit of data justified unethical treatment of African-American men, illustrating how consequentialist thinking can result in profound ethical violations. Such historical episodes highlight the necessity of maintaining robust moral boundaries to prevent similar abuses in contemporary institutions.

When institutions lose sight of the nature of the human person, they inevitably shift from serving individuals to managing them. At this stage, even well-intentioned policies can result in harm. The system may continue to operate, but the well-being of individuals declines.

Where Observation and Meaning Converge

At this point, medicine and theology converge on a shared conclusion, though from distinct perspectives. Science documents that isolation, fear, and loss of agency are detrimental to human health, while theology explains the depth of these harms. Human well-being depends on trust, meaning, and relationships as moral beings, not solely on social interaction.

What medicine now documents statistically, theology has warned about for centuries.

Both disciplines resist reductionism, though through different frameworks. Each recognizes that centralized control, when disconnected from local moral realities, fosters fragility rather than resilience. Both affirm that health, like virtue, is cultivated within communities rather than imposed by external systems.

This convergence does not obscure disciplinary boundaries; rather, it clarifies them. Science identifies the factors that undermine human well-being, while theology articulates the significance of these disruptions.

The consequences of neglecting moral ecology became evident during the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, metrics showed a gradual decline in community well-being, with rising but relatively stable levels of loneliness and anxiety. Post-pandemic data revealed a marked acceleration in these trends, including increased mental health issues and community disconnection. During the pandemic, institutions relied on isolation, fear-based messaging, and coercive authority, measures justified as temporary and necessary. However, their cumulative effects exposed a deeper failure of understanding, not merely of strategy. The contrast between pre- and post-pandemic conditions highlights the costs of neglecting moral ecology.

Communities were regarded as vectors, and relationships were redefined as liabilities. Human presence itself became suspect. Clinically, this constituted a significant miscalculation. Fear is not a neutral motivator; prolonged uncertainty and loss of agency intensify stress responses known to be detrimental to health. Isolation does not indefinitely preserve health; rather, it undermines it. There is a reason why Scripture forbids fear and commands assembly so frequently!

Measures frequently presented as protective often adversely affected the very populations medicine is intended to safeguard. Elderly patients experienced cognitive and physical decline when separated from their families. Children internalized anxiety in the absence of relational structures necessary for processing it. Patients with chronic illnesses suffered setbacks not only due to delayed care, but also from the psychological burden of extended disconnection.

Acknowledging these outcomes does not require retrospective indignation, as they were foreseeable. Severing social bonds elicits physiological responses. When fear becomes pervasive, resilience diminishes. When authority replaces trust, compliance may temporarily increase, but overall health does not improve.

From a theological perspective, the deeper error was moral. People were reduced to risk profiles. Human dignity was subordinated to aggregate outcomes. The language of necessity displaced the language of responsibility. In such a framework, moral limits dissolve quietly, without the drama that usually signals danger.

The issue was not that harm was intended, but that it was justified by defective moral argumentation. Good intentions do not suffice to excuse away harm. Systems that allow the sacrifice of relational goods for projected benefits inevitably drift toward coercion. When moral agency is replaced by administrative mandate, conscience becomes inconvenient, and even well-meaning institutions lose the capacity for self-correction.

A familiar pattern emerged: centralized authority, disconnected from local realities, imposed uniform solutions on diverse human circumstances. The outcome was increased fragility rather than strength. Compliance was misconstrued as health, and silence was interpreted as success.

Medicine documented the consequences in the form of increased anxiety, delayed diagnoses, substance use, and despair. Theology identified this pattern as longstanding: the replacement of persons with systems, efficiency with virtue, and control with trust. Neither discipline was surprised by these outcomes, as both had previously cautioned against them.

The lesson is not that expertise is inherently dangerous or that institutions are superfluous. Rather, expertise becomes fragile when separated from moral foundations. Institutions that disregard the nature of the human person are incapable of sustaining human flourishing, regardless of the sophistication of their tools.

If there is a path forward, it begins with recovery rather than innovation. Human beings do not need to be redesigned. They need to be re-embedded. This re-embedding involves simple, concrete actions that empower individuals and communities to reclaim agency over their health and well-being. Engaging in communal practices like shared meals, neighbor check-ins, and community gatherings fosters a sense of belonging and mutual support.

These tangible steps transform philosophical ideals of recovery into practical solutions that readers can implement within their own contexts. Health arises from stable relationships, shared meaning, and sustained moral formation. Families, congregations, neighborhoods, and voluntary associations are more effective in regulating stress and fostering resilience than centralized interventions. These structures are not obsolete; they are both biologically and morally functional.

For physicians and other healthcare professionals, this requires humility. Medicine can treat disease, but cannot substitute for community. It can advise, but should not dominate. The clinician’s role extends beyond optimizing individual outcomes to fostering community connections as a cornerstone of health. For religion and theology, the responsibility is to resist abstraction and articulate moral truth in ways that address contemporary forms of idolatry, especially the elevation of systems that promise safety at the expense of human dignity, which is part of the original lie of the serpent in the Garden of Eden: “You shall not die.” Both philosophy and theology distinguish power from authority and efficiency from goodness, clarifying these distinctions to maintain moral boundaries while addressing human needs.

Together, science and faith affirm a shared principle: flourishing cannot be imposed, but must be cultivated. It emerges where moral order and relational life develop organically, within the boundaries of human nature rather than the ambitions of institutional systems.

The central question is not whether institutions, technologies, or expertise will persist, as they inevitably will. Rather, it is whether their fundamental purposes will be remembered and upheld. To facilitate a return to these purposes, institutions can engage in self-reflection through diagnostic questions such as: Are human dignity and moral boundaries prioritized in decision-making? How is community well-being considered in policy development? Is feedback from those affected by systems actively solicited and incorporated?

Institutions might also develop a checklist that includes:

Evaluate the alignment of current practices with foundational principles of human dignity and moral responsibility. Foster open dialogue with stakeholders to understand diverse human needs. Regularly review the impacts of implemented policies on community trust and resilience. Ensure that institutional measures do not replace community-based support systems but complement them.

By using such tools, institutional leaders can translate these insights into meaningful governance reforms that truly serve human flourishing.

When communities are regarded as expendable, public health deteriorates. When moral boundaries are disregarded, trust erodes. When individuals are reduced to variables, no analytical model can fully capture what is lost.

Human flourishing has always relied on a delicate moral ecology, which must be safeguarded not through coercion, but through fidelity to the truth of human nature.

More articles

Donate