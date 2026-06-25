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salience
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"The hype is therefore not about a real threat, but about market creation."

"Over the past two decades the pharmaceutical industry has moved very far from its original high purpose of discovering and producing useful new drugs. Now primarily a marketing machine to sell drugs of dubious benefit, this industry uses its wealth and power to co-opt every institution that might stand in its way, including the US Congress, the FDA, academic medical centers, and the medical profession itself.

"What does the eight-hundred-pound gorilla do? Anything it wants to."

The above is an excerpt from a 2004 article in the New York Review of Books by Marcia Angell, formerly editor of the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, (New York Review of Books JULY 15, 2004 ISSUE)

Read more here:

https://peterwebster.substack.com/p/pandemic-the-next-big-thing

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