Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
6hEdited

Our New Normal is definitely our New Abnormal. For those who value freedom, does anyone think we have MORE freedom than we did five years ago or 20 years ago? Who is the “threat” to our freedoms? Which government?

I covered some of the same points in my recent piece, “The Vital Importance of ‘controlling the narratives.”

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/re-the-vital-importance-of-controlling

Note: I tried to cross-post this article and share with my subscribers, but couldn’t do it. I get this message:

“This post could not be recommended.”

This is about the fourth time in two or three weeks where I couldn’t share an article via the Substack cross-post.

UPDATE: I tried again to cross-post this article and on the fourth attempt, it seems to have gone out to my subscribers (I think).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brownstone Institute -- CC-Attribution
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture