BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

It’s been nearly five years since the world shut down. Hardly anyone seems to remember that this happened by force with the approval of the first Trump administration. Trump’s personal decision to trust his advisors was catastrophic but hardly unusual. Nearly every country in the world pursued the same brutal methods of muscling the microbial kingdom.

The world has been burning ever since. There has been no serious reckoning and the “experts” still swear that they did the best they can.

Now Trump is back, and people are happy to assume that he deeply regrets this decision. He has never said so of course. Indeed he still defends Operation Warp Speed and the shots. And, to be sure, his successor not only ratified the lockdowns but added new layers of compulsion.

Share

Now we have a second inauguration and hopes are enormously high. Brownstone Institute has many friends and associates already in Washington, D.C., ready to take on the challenge.

There are deep economic, cultural, and demographic problems that no political leader can address. If the renewal is to come, it will need to be built from the ground up. This is happening but will it be enough in time to restore what has been lost?

Brownstone Institute enters the new year with energy and focus. We have set an impossible deadline to publish a blueprint for cutting $2 trillion from the budget, as written by David Stockman, Reagan’s budget director. The plan is to send it to every Senator and Member of Congress. We need your help to make this possible: please donate here.

The next Philadelphia Supper Club will be on Wednesday, February 12. Guest speaker is Executive Vice President Nico Perrino of FIRE (The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

Here is some content since our last email.

Biden’s Legacy: Covid Persecution, Censorship, and Across-the-Board Oppression By James Bovard. Biden helped turn Washington into an Impunity Democracy in which government officials pay no price for their crimes. Thanks in part to Biden’s efforts, Americans today are more likely to believe in astrology than to trust the federal government.

The Secular State Reinvents the Inquisition By Reverend John F. Naugle. With the censorship activities that even Mark Zuckerberg admits has happened, it is now abundantly evident that the people in control and in power are actively subverting and bypassing the “consent of the governed.”

What Should We Be Reading? By Brownstone Institute. Some of our Fellows, writers, and scholars have made some recommendations for insightful books that can help frame up some of the complexities of our time. They don’t explain everything but they can surely help us toward greater understanding.

In Praise of Brownstonians By Jeffrey Tucker. This is the Brownstone community: informed, intelligent, eloquent, passionate, far-seeing, and deeply engaged. We are all learning together what it means to make a difference in our own lives and others. This is the way to rebuild the world.

It’s Time to Retire ‘Misinformation’ By Pierre Kory. We have a proposal in this unfolding milieu. Let’s have a serious, nuanced discussion. Let’s retire labels that have been weaponized against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., nominated for Health and Human Services Secretary, and many people like him.

The Rise of Gambling Addiction: Another Cost of Covid By Roger Bate. Collateral Global is a group of scientists who have been assessing the costs of Covid. Yet Collateral Global can’t calculate the emotional cost of broken families and bankruptcies from all sorts of addictions run riot by enforced inactivity.

RIP DEI? By Laura Rosen Cohen. If the deep blue voters of California recognize the folly of their choices and the destruction-driven bent of their elected leaders, if they demand answers and repudiate their woke ways, perhaps there is hope.

The Cure for Vaccine Skepticism By Martin Kulldorff. Attempts by the public health and pharma establishments to derail the nominations of RFK, Bhattacharya, and Makary are the surest way to further increase vaccine hesitancy in America. To restore vaccine confidence to previous levels, we must support their nominations.

In Holland and Germany, Pandemic Response Was Biodefense, Not Public Health By Debbie Lerman. This table describes the conglomerate I believe was in charge – the Biodefense GPPP – including its numerous, world-encompassing components. The table shows how the biodefense complex scales up from national to international components. This is true not just in the U.S.

To Celebrate Simple Gifts By Robert Malone. I hope you will join me in celebrating the nobility of physical labor. To pass through this time of testing and their abusive psychological manipulation methods, my humble recommendation is to recommit to faith in something greater than yourself.

Lockdowns Were Never Mainstream By Josh Stevenson. As we celebrate the nomination and eventual confirmation of Dr. Bhattacharya, we will continue to hear “Fringe” describe him. This is nonsense. Lockdowns were a security state-driven pandemic response rooted in fear, panic, and authoritarianism. They were never mainstream.

Zuckerberg Vindicates Justice Alito By Brownstone Institute. Zuckerberg’s recent statements highlight the dereliction of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Roberts, Justice Kavanaugh, and Justice Barrett in their failure to uphold the First Amendment against the winds of political pressure.

More articles

Donate