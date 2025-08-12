BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

In Plain Sight By Julie Ponesse. One of the things we have learned is just how much regulatory capture factored into the Covid response, how economics turned vaccine technology into an industrial profit machine. One crucial piece of evidence for this came from the Pfizer report.

The Ninth Circuit Rules—Court-Sanctioned Authoritarianism? By Leslie Manookian. The Ninth Circuit has abdicated its power and authority to hold public servants accountable. When the courts cannot be relied upon to hold public servants accountable, who can? And where does that leave us?

What Autism Is By Sinead Murphy. Autism is advertised as a natural divergence. Autism is attributed to a range of causes, from childhood vaccination to the impersonal routines of metropolitan societies. Yet we do not know what autism is.

Embracing Ambiguity and Outliers in a VUCA World By Russ Gonnering. Medicine must learn to operate in a VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) world. The recognition of the importance of this is beginning, but it must be added to the clinical competencies at every step in the education of health professionals.

Reclaiming the Beauty of the Spheres By David Bell. Creating human substitutes with AI is technically clever and somehow deeply pathetic. More so when effort is made to convince us it is better than the real thing. Many will fall for it, and in the process, degrade humanity itself.

Why the Pesticide Liability Protection Act Threatens Our Food Supply and the Health of a Nation By Brooke Miller. The history of corporate liability shields teaches us a clear lesson: when companies are freed from accountability, public safety inevitably suffers. We cannot allow the same corporate immunity that transformed the pharmaceutical industry to be replicated in agriculture.

The Price of Speaking Truth By Trish Dennis. Dr. Feeley’s voice may be silent now, but what he stood for must continue to be heard. He recognised the true human cost, in relationships strained or severed, in connections broken, and in communities turning on themselves.

“Woke” Bioethics Tyranny By Robert Malone. The focus of this essay is the philosophical position that, in the case of public health, it is acceptable to mandate that members of society accept a medical treatment without granting personal informed consent, justified as necessary.

When “Dead Enough” Becomes a Metric By Josh Stylman. If “dead enough” becomes a metric, the countdown has already started—not just for the patient, but for our collective faith in medicine’s ability to serve something higher than its own efficiency.

Are We Over-Medicalising Menopause? By Maryanne Demasi. While relief matters deeply for those who need it, we should be wary of the growing trend to over-medicalise women’s health—turning a normal biological transition into a lifelong pharmaceutical dependency.

An Evidence-Driven Critique of the Allegedly Reassuring Study on Aluminum-Adjuvanted Vaccines By Yaakov Ophir. In this light, healthy vaccinee bias becomes the least concerning explanation. It offers a familiar, unintentional source of error. But rejecting it leaves us confronting the specter of contaminated science—exactly what Secretary Kennedy warned about.

