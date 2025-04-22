BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

One year ago, if you went to Covid.gov, you landed on the familiar officious and condescending exhortations to obey the CDC, comply with every edict, take your meds, quarantine if exposed, mask up if in doubt, and otherwise defer to the experts in charge.

Nothing much had changed since those days five years ago when the world around us had fallen apart.

Today when you go to Covid.gov, you have an entirely different experience. The mad scientists, funded by your tax dollars, brewed a pathogen. It leaked. The government lied. To cover it up, they forced a crazy set of protocols of compliance that made zero sense because they made them up. They shut down the schools with zero evidence that they were the problem. Further, they took away from the public the actual means of getting well.

Share

To those of us who have fought this battle for all these years, this new website created by the White House is enormously satisfying. Not perfect, of course: it leaves out many pieces necessary to solve this puzzle, but Brownstone Institute has that covered with daily articles and important books forthcoming.

What’s not been noticed – and that is fine – is that the template for this new understanding largely came from a Brownstone project. The Norfolk Group of three years ago mapped out a line of inquiry that led straight to where we are today. It remains the main source document for those seeking answers.

This is how it works: put out credible information in an accessible way, push for dissemination, watch as public culture shifts, and see the systems adapt.

Five years is far too long. None of this should have happened. But here we are today: getting closer to the truth. This is precisely what we have been working for all these years.

Meanwhile, our most recently published book is available. Clayton Baker is a brilliant physician who has chronicled what the experience means for the medical profession. His book is now out in physical form: The Medical Masquerade: A Physician Exposes the Deceptions of Covid. The Kindle is out now too.

The need for a support system for those who fight the intellectual battle for freedom is more apparent than ever. It is showing fruit. Please support our work if you are able.

The West Hartford Supper Club is enormously honored to host Laura Delano, Wednesday, April 23rd. Her best-selling book, Unshrunk, is on her personal experience with psych meds. The book is a wild adventure in a strange land of experts, hospitals, toxic chemicals called cures, and gaslighting, all of which were interacting with a complex and brilliant person who eventually saw her way out. Her book is a rare look into the heart of a dangerous enterprise. You should not miss this chance to meet the author.

For the Philadelphia Supper Club, Dr. Brad Kershner, Head of School at Kimberton Waldorf School and an independent scholar, will give a talk on Thursday, May 1st about the key ideas around artificial intelligence and the totalizing ideology of TechnoFeudalism. Get tickets here.

Big news: The Greater Boston Supper Club meets for the very first time on Tuesday, May 6th, when they’ll welcome guest speaker independent researcher, writer, and Brownstone Fellow Debbie Lerman. She’ll discuss her upcoming book, The Deep State Goes Viral, encompassing her extensive in-depth research on everything related to Covid. Register here.

Here is some content since our last email.

RFK Junior Attacked for His Stance on Psychotropic Meds By Maryanne Demasi. True, Kennedy is not a psychiatrist. But as a lawyer who has spent decades exposing the failures of public health institutions, he understands where scrutiny is needed. Moreover, Kennedy is not issuing medical directives—he is demanding accountability.

The People’s Property and Income in the Hands of Bureaucrats By David Thunder. The only way to bring public spending back in line with citizens’ interests and ensure it is not hijacked by pet projects is to introduce constitutional and structural reforms that anchor public finances more firmly in local communities and governments.

Have We Lived through a Public Health Holocaust? By Steven Kritz. The revelations revolve around confirmation of clear conflicts of interest, deliberate data manipulation, and attribution of adverse outcomes to the virus rather than from its treatment; all of which were used to promote a false narrative and public health strategy.

Vaccines, Autism, and Brownstone By Jeffrey Tucker. It feels almost dangerous putting those three words in the title of an article. If science is simply a matter of evidence and causal inference, it should be fearless and not doctrinaire. It should go where evidence leads.

Fake Contagions Make Real Survivors By Joel Salatin. Killing survivors, which is the current USDA policy, is certifiably insane. But it whips the nation into a fearful frenzy, ready to buy eggs from Turkey so we won’t starve to death. The conventional narrative reeks of anti-science and fraud.

How Postmodernism Became Posthumanism By David Souto Alcalde. If there is one thing we should be clear on today, it’s that the origin of this plague of imbecility is the Enlightenment, a movement of civilizational annihilation in the service of predatory imperialism.

In Praise of Elegance By Thomas Harrington. Elegance matters, not only because it makes the world more aesthetically pleasing, but because it reminds us in these times when obscenely powerful elites are trying for their own nefarious reasons to convince us that we are all pretty interchangeable.

Voter Opinion about the WHO Driven by Party Affiliation By Roger Bate. At least 30% of Republicans (65% of Democrats) agree that WHO health professionals aim to help nations improve health and at least a third of Democrats (70% of Republicans) agree that the WHO is too close to nations like China.

The Trouble with Compulsory Globalism By Jeffrey Tucker. The balance between national sovereignty and freedom is delicate. To permanently detach governing structures from citizen control, even if only through a periodic plebiscite, courts disaster even on topics like trade, to say nothing of infectious disease and virus research.

America’s Hidden Transformation By Josh Stylman. What if the America you pledge allegiance to isn’t the one running the show? This investigation examines how America’s governance system fundamentally transformed since 1871 through a documented pattern of legal, financial, and administrative changes.

Covid Bias at the BMJ By Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson. This week, Ioannidis and his colleagues published a paper on Covid-19 advocacy bias in the BMJ, concluding that the ‘BMJ had a strong bias in favour of authors advocating an aggressive approach to COVID-19 mitigation.’

Ethical Collapse in the Peer Review of a Leading Vaccine Journal By Yaakov Ophir and Yaffa Shir-Raz. This article tells the story of one of the most disturbing breaches of scientific ethics we’ve encountered in our academic careers—buried in the peer-review process of one of the world’s leading vaccination journals.

More articles

Donate