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Brownstone Insights

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Andrea Dunlap's avatar
Andrea Dunlap
15h

I disagree with your understanding of what has been transpiring here - removing the black box warning was fixing a long held false belief promoted by WHI study that estrogens are BAD no matter who gets them or how. Actually the data when more appropriately evaluated shows that giving women HRT helps prevent urinary infections and sepsis (this is just vaginal estrogen) and natural bio identical hormonal transdermal and oral therapy also helps prevent heart disease and bone disease later in life. You are using the "pharma bad" narrative - which incidentally as a pharmacist I totally believe but does not apply to all that is happening within this clinical space currently - as a large brush stroke to come to conclusions about this topic without fully digging into the clinical data. We live longer than we did a few centuries ago but our ovaries still shut off at the same age. As women - supporting our bodies with natural progesterone ( which is generic and cheap) and natural transdermal estrogen (which is available generic and cheap) helps us live productive and healthier lives. There is significant literature supporting this and many of the physicians promoting this are not doing it to promote pharma they are doing it because women's health has been left behind in this area for years and they have strong scientific data to support their views. I am disappointed in this article coming out of brownstone.

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