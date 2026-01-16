Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
10h

I have paid income taxes (and other taxes) for 55 years. I considered myself to be a patriotic citizen, felt privileged to live here, and expected to contribute to the country.

We all know that politics is corrupt. The fact that elected officials often start their careers in D.C. with limited financial means and quickly become multi-millionaires makes the corruption obvious.

But the recent revelations about the extent of massive fraud allowed or even enabled by our government at all levels should change the way taxpayers view paying taxes. If significant steps are not taken to deal directly with this, taxpayers should reconsider how we think about funding the government.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brownstone Institute -- CC-Attribution · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture