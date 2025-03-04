BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Many have waited for years for the grand documentation of what happened to the world from 2020 to 2023. In many ways, it is ongoing despite many efforts to dial back the Leviathan that so wickedly reared its head. At last, we have a competitor for great narrative history, serialized at Brownstone.org over 10 days. We’ve posted four parts already.

We encourage you to have a look, starting with the introduction and moving on. You can listen on audio. Many chapters are quite long. The research behind this series involved a vast and international effort, with many top researchers and authors associated with Brownstone. The series is called Covid Response at Five Years.

It’s a painful but necessary read. We cannot possibly move beyond this until we come to terms with what happened.

The upheaval is ongoing, not only affecting the US but many countries around the world. We continue to keep abreast of the unfolding situation, with high hopes that some return to normalcy is coming.

Brownstone Institute hand-delivered two copies of David Stockman’s How to Cut $2 Trillion from the Federal Budget – published in record-breaking time – to every office of members of the US House of Representatives and the US Senate. The response has been outstanding, though the US Congress is nowhere near understanding the prevailing and intensifying public fury.

There is still much work to do, and many great thinkers and writers still need your support.

Moreover, the trends in the US still await their spread around the world. This is why we are pleased to announce a European expansion. Please subscribe to Brownstone España, which is up and running and doing fantastic work.

The next Philadelphia Supper Club takes place on March 13th, where we welcome Brownstone Fellow and independent journalist Debbie Lerman, who will talk to us about her upcoming book, The Deep State Goes Viral. Get tickets here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Technocratic Blueprint By Josh Stylman. Knowledge of these systems provides the first step toward resistance. By understanding their development and recognizing their implementation, we can make conscious choices about our engagement. While we cannot completely escape the technocratic grid, we can maintain our humanity.

Covid Response at Five Years: Lockdowns By Brownstone Institute. Beginning on March 16, 2020, nearly every state imposed “stay-at-home” orders. This totalitarianism was not reserved for brash political celebrities like Andrew Cuomo or Gavin Newsom. Supposedly moderate figures like Maryland’s Larry Hogan unleashed their authoritarian impulses.

Covid Response at Five Years: Religion By Brownstone Institute. In 2020, Kentucky State Police arrived at an Easter service to issue notices that attendance was criminal. In Mississippi, police issued citations to a church congregation that hosted a drive-in service despite attendees remaining in their vehicles for the service.

The Top 137 ‘Covid Contrarian/Freedom’ Substack Newsletters By Bill Rice. Below I rank and list the top 137 Substack newsletters that meet my subjective labels of newsletters produced by “Covid Contrarian” and/or “Freedom” authors. From this “leaderboard,” readers can identify writers who have become noteworthy critics of myriad Status-Quo narratives.

The Destruction of the Great Library of Alexandria By Russ Gonnering. So many things have changed in the past five years, and yet, so much is the same as it was 16 centuries ago when ideology allowed the last remnant of the Great Library to be destroyed.

A Tale of Two Continental Tyrannies By Don Olanrewaju. The initial prediction for Africa was that there may be up to 3.3 million deaths. Africa had two main issues that prevented full-blown tyranny like in Europe – lack of enough resources/infrastructure to enforce tyranny and the poverty level.

Covid Response at Five Years: The First Amendment Versus the U.S. Security State By Brownstone Institute. While public officials touted party lines, a more insidious censorship operation worked to eradicate dissent from the marketplace of ideas. As Judge Terry Doughty wrote, Covid censorship sparked arguably “the most massive attack against free speech in United States history.”

Operation Warp Speed: The Good, the Bad, and the Deadly By Steven Kritz. A unique feature of OWS was that it was used by Trump’s supporters and detractors to laud or denigrate the initiative. This bifurcation extended to the healthcare establishment, a clear indication that medical science had been eclipsed by political science.

Covid Response at Five Years: Introduction By Brownstone Institute. This series is meant to outline the freedoms that we sacrificed, and the people and institutions that benefited from the erosion of our liberties. The bedrocks of liberty enshrined in the Bill of Rights disappeared while the nation panicked.

“Medical Freedom Movement” Circular Firing Squad By Robert Malone. The self-styled “Medical Freedom Movement” is turning its guns on yet another of its heroes, HHS Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Circular firing squads are a chronic cultural feature of Washington, DC bureaucracy.

International Public Health: Revival of the Colonialist Agenda By David Bell. Seeing public health institutions as the neocolonialist instruments they have become, and understanding what drives those within them, is essential for progress. A future world that is healthier is still possible, but the public health momentum is clearly pointed elsewhere.

Judicial Adventurism Can Imperil Democracy By Ramesh Thakur. I believe that politicians and the political process pose less of an institutionalised threat to people’s freedoms, liberties, and speech than unelected judges who often, in the guise of interpreting laws, don’t hesitate to make – and make up – laws.

What Will the Trump Wrecking Ball Hit Next? By Gigi Foster, Paul Frijters, and Michael Baker. We recommend a ‘create chaos in the establishment while planting the seeds of new organisations’ strategy for reform. We hope for example to see reform efforts in the media sector before Trump’s presidential term ends.

Can First Principles Fortify the Fourth Amendment? By Daniel Nuccio. Soyfer said his organization would like to better fortify Fourth Amendment law. Simultaneously, this involves proposing a new standard for evaluating the threat of mass surveillance and other government searches to Americans while returning the Fourth Amendment to first principles.

Donald Trump Was Right about Autism By Sinead Murphy. ‘Something’s wrong.’ So said Donald Trump, about the rising prevalence of autism in children. Conservative estimates are that there has been a 1,000-fold increase in diagnoses of autism in children since the turn of the millennium.

None of the 70,000 Adverse Events of Puberty Blocking Drugs Were a “Safety Priority” for Biden’s FDA By David Gortler. Trump’s executive order to Protecting Children From Chemical And Surgical Mutilation is a step in the right direction, but FDA leadership should have been concerned with that independently, and years ago.

