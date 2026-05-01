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Lapun Ozymandias's avatar
Lapun Ozymandias
9h

I object to your sub-heading which states that Morens is “the first lamb sacrificed”. It is insensitive and false to present him as ‘a lamb’. The term ‘lamb’ has religious significance. I don’t know about for Jews, but for Christians it denotes an innocent life that is sacrificed. A more appropriate term to use would be ‘wolf’, so that the subheading should read that Morens is the “first wolf sacrificed” - but I am not even sure if ‘sacrifice’ Is an appropriate metaphor to describe the amoral individuals in positions of great power who wrought such terrible harm on humanity. I mean you wouldn’t describe a person such as Göbbels as a ‘lamb’. Please Brownstone, consider changing the text.

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