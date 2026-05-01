BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

View original article at Brownstone.org.

Dr. David Morens was Anthony Fauci’s long-trusted assistant at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one of many subdivisions of the National Institutes of Health. He worked there for nearly a quarter of a century, a job he snagged out of his training as a virologist and his tenure at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He was loyal to his boss, clearly to a fault.

Now he is the first lamb sacrificed in what is likely to be a long series of prosecutions.

Morens, now 78 years old, has been indicted by the Department of Justice “with conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting.”

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All of this is clearly documented in emails obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests and Senate investigations, in which Morens is promised wine for his “behind-the-scenes shenanigans,” and arranged for its delivery to his home. He was also promised – very likely by Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, the recipient of Fauci’s largesse – “additional things of value, including meals at Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris, New York, and Washington, D.C.”

Clearly something had gone very wrong in the normal affairs of state. What was the point of all this cloak-and-dagger? To cover up what everyone suspected, that the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, that benefited from funding from the US government channeled through a favored contractor, the EcoHealth Alliance. Daszak himself was involved in the coverup in those early months, even authoring a very early (Feb 28, 2020) op-ed in the pages of the New York Times.

“As the world struggles to respond to Covid-19,” Daszak wrote, “we risk missing the really big picture: Pandemics are on the rise, and we need to contain the process that drives them, not just the individual diseases.” In other words: this is just Disease Xl; blame nature, not scientists in government.

In an April 21, 2021 email to Daszak, Morens wrote: “PS, I forgot to say there is no worry about FOIAs. I can either send stuff to Tony on his private gmail, or hand it to him at work or at his [Fauci’s] house. He is too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble.”

In preparation for his grilling by the Senate on May 22, 2024, Morens wrote Daszak: “I should be prepared to be hit with criminal charges and firing and possible jail time for using my Gmail for supposed government business.…Please come visit me in prison and help me find a job when I get out. At least if that happens I will finally have the ability to speak out and write about what has been going on. I won’t mince words.”

The best we can hope for, then, is precisely what Morens promises: that once in prison, he will sing like a bird. He certainly knows vastly more than he has thus far said, as he admits. Or perhaps he avoids prison by turning on his past associates and ratting them out not only for the lab funding and leak but for what followed: the complete destruction of the country (and much of the world) with a lockdown awaiting an inoculation with a terrible efficacy and safety profile.

This is the real nub of the issue. For six years, people have wondered why it was so crucial for Fauci and his cohorts – among whom there were many, including actors in national security agencies – to work so hard to cover up the possibility of a lab leak, even to the point of commissioning a scientific paper to make the implausible case for a zoonotic origin. The best possible explanation is that they wanted to avoid culpability.

Another conspirator on the other side of the pond, Dr. Jeremy Farrar of Wellcome in the UK, jumped the gun with his 2021 book Spiked. He was a bit too forthcoming.

“In the last week of January 2020,” he writes, “I saw email chatter from scientists in the US suggesting the virus looked almost engineered to infect human cells. These were credible scientists proposing an incredible, and terrifying, possibility of either an accidental leak from a laboratory or a deliberate release. That got my mind racing….It seemed a huge coincidence for a coronavirus to crop up in Wuhan, a city with a superlab. Could the novel corona-virus be anything to do with ‘gain of function’ (GOF) studies?”

One wonders why he even raised the possibility. He continues:

In those weeks, I became exhausted and scared. I felt as if I was living a different person’s life. During that period, I would do things I had never done before: acquire a burner phone, hold clandestine meetings, keep difficult secrets. I would have surreal conversations with my wife, Christiane, who persuaded me we should let the people closest to us know what was going on. I phoned my brother and best friend to give them my temporary number. In hushed conversations, I sketched out the possibility of a looming global health crisis that had the potential to be read as bioterrorism. ‘If anything happens to me in the next few weeks,’ I told them nervously, ‘this is what you need to know.’

What a picture of crazy times. But there seemed to be a solution on the horizon. A technology called modified mRNA had been in the works, funded by Fauci, for decades. It promised a quick turnaround from a genetic sequence. They could get this done now with a proper level of panic and thus bypass the FDA’s normal approval route plus get an easy liability shield for the product. They needed only to convince Trump that he will have his inoculation in plenty of time for the November election.

One stipulation: government needs to minimize the extent to which people get exposed and gain immunity without the shot. After all, we don’t want the inoculation to be superfluous. For this experiment to work, as many people as possible needed to retain immunological naivete to the pathogen in question. Hence: the lockdowns need to keep people isolated and separate for as long as possible. Hence: the removal of alternative therapeutics from distribution.

After Trump granted approval for society-wide lockdowns for two weeks – they said he would otherwise be responsible for the deaths of millions – they would only need to extend them. The entire apparatus of the bureaucracy will have taken hold by that time and there would be nothing Trump could do to stop them. This could continue all the way to November, which Trump would lose thanks to mail-in ballots urged by the CDC. In which case, the distribution of the vaccine could wait and the lockdowns stretched for many months.

In the meantime, Morens and Fauci cooperated on a social-distancing manifesto that appeared in Cell in August 2020. “Living in greater harmony with nature,” they opined, “will require changes in human behavior as well as other radical changes that may take decades to achieve: rebuilding the infrastructures of human existence, from cities to homes to workplaces, to water and sewer systems, to recreational and gatherings venues. In such a transformation we will need to prioritize changes in those human behaviors that constitute risks for the emergence of infectious diseases.”

There we have it: lockdowns are just part of a long-term plan to completely reconstitute the social order. Enjoy your new safety. And remember never to shake hands again.

Imagine: all of this to cover up the culpability of a few for the funding of gain-of-function research in cooperation with the CCP.

If you think this kind of plot seems far-fetched, that surely no one in the government could be that sadistic concerning the treatment of the civilian population, think again. From the point of view of people at the top, you can obtain several wins out of this. You get a coverup of the lab leak. You get a trial run of a new vaccination technology that is potentially worth trillions in the long run. You get Trump – and Boris Johnson – out of office, Plus media and tech will love it: more eyeballs on screens and more customers for online learning platforms.

The whole scheme seemed like a winner too. But there was a serious problem. The shot failed to work and caused more harm than any shot called a vaccine in modern history. The sheer social carnage of the lockdowns was astronomical once you consider inflation, broken supply chains, bankrupted businesses, learning loss, and civic disruptions and displacements. Indeed, the population has been in a slow-burn revolt against everything and everyone since those days.

David Morens has previously said that he would welcome time in prison provided he would be free “to speak out and write about what has been going on.” Prosecutors need to hold him to his pledge: “I won’t mince words.” Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci has already been granted a full pardon by President Biden. There is surely a reason for that.

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