BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

View original article at Brownstone.org.

or more than two decades, Anthony Fauci kept a private diary. It was discovered by the new administration more than two years after Fauci had resigned. The contents were treated as private. In fact, the diaries were a public record because he wrote them on government computers with the assistance of staff of the National Institutes of Health.

To be sure, Fauci never intended them to be seen in this form. They were notes toward an autobiography. He left a copy behind because of public-records preservation requirements. Once they had been discovered, they went through various channels and finally landed in the offices of Senator Rand Paul, who in 2026 released them in four separate installments.

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These documents are brought together here for the first time in a single chronological edition, in three volumes.

Volume I covers 2001 through 2014, the years in which Fauci, as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, became the federal government’s leading voice on infectious disease. It opens with his own history of the AIDS epidemic and moves through the anthrax attacks of 2001, the creation of PEPFAR under President George W. Bush, the H5N1 bird flu scare and the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, and the 2014 Ebola outbreak, including the cases treated in the United States. Throughout are his dealings with presidents, cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, and the press.

Volume II covers 2015 through 2020. It begins with the aftermath of Ebola and the Zika outbreak and follows the transition from the Obama administration to the Trump administration. In 2020 the diary becomes a near-daily record of the Covid-19 pandemic: the White House Coronavirus Task Force, his work alongside Deborah Birx, Robert Redfield, and Francis Collins, the fights over shutdowns and treatments, the early questions about Wuhan, his constant media appearances, and the threats that brought him a security detail.

Volume III covers January 2021 through December 17, 2022, shortly before Fauci left government. As Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden, he records the vaccine rollout, the Delta and Omicron waves, boosters and mandates, the arrival of Paxlovid, and his clashes with Senator Paul over gain-of-function research and the origins of the virus, along with his view of his critics and his preparations to step down.

Fauci’s entries are reproduced as written and uncorrected; material written by others has been omitted. What remains is his own account of his work, his schemes and worries, his excuses and fears, his contacts and psychological state, and the identities of many people around him, recorded as events unfolded.

They are now available for purchase in softcover or digital editions . You can also download them in PDF here and share them widely.

The Diaries of Anthony Fauci, Volume I: 2001-2014 1.67MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Diaries of Anthony Fauci, Volume II: 2015-2020 1.63MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Diaries of Anthony Fauci, Volume III: 2021-2022 1.32MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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