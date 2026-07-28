BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Did you see the news? Likely you did not because it has yet to hit the headlines, if it ever does. Senator Rand Paul has released the personal diaries of Anthony Fauci as he wrote them from 2020-2022. They are tremendously revealing of a man obsessed with image, busy from morning to night daily with media appearances.

He was not reading the journals or pre-prints. He was not following the data. He was not consulting other actual experts. His was a full-time media job, one he had never been assigned. He just took it upon himself, while gradually ramping up his recommendations from stay safe to panic to keep everything closed as long as possible.

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Was it really the case that society had to be wrecked in order to control a respiratory infection? Many had doubts. Fauci had none.

You see in these diaries how he became intensely political over time. He began with an appreciation for Trump because Trump liked him. By the end of year one, he had become a crusader for lockdowns and shot mandates while demonizing anyone who disagreed with him as being “far-right.”

It was a transformation amidst a level of media hagiography rarely seen in our times. He took note of every t-shirt, bobblehead doll, cupcake with his face, and revelled in the adoring crowds everywhere he went. He came to believe that any attacks on him, any criticism of him, was nothing short of an attack on science itself. He said so in interviews.

It appears now that the wheel of fortune has turned for this man who experienced a level of celebrity rivalled by Hollywood stars of yesteryear. The storms were already gathering as Biden left office. He was granted a pardon even though he was under no investigation and faced no real possibility of prosecution.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky stayed on the case, gathering millions of documents of all communications of Fauci and all his associates. In anticipation of a hearing this week, in which Fauci has been subpoenaed to appear, the Reading Room has released many of them. They include detailed notes on how the staff of NIH lobbied for many paid awards to be given to Fauci.

This should be fascinating to watch. Don’t expect contrition. Expect amnesia. Even if nothing comes of the hearing, we now have many thousands of pages of documents to at least know more about how and why this happened to our country and to the world.

Knowing is an essential first step to reform. As of now, the pandemic plan for this country remains what we saw: lockdown until most of the population is vaccinated. Nothing has changed about that but it must change. A shift in the public perceptions concerning Fauci’s role is an essential step.

Alongside this grand theater, the cause of freedom is threatened on multiple fronts. Flock cameras have invaded our communities in order to further build the control grid. The courts are blocking vaccine exemptions even for the Amish. States are getting tougher with mandates.

It feels like a real turning point. We either plunge further into tyranny or make a sharp turn toward freedom. You know where we stand.

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We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

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Here is some content since our last email.

The Diaries of Anthony Fauci: 2020-2022 By Brownstone Institute. Senator Rand Paul released the full diaries of Anthony Fauci, the former head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the leading voice of the Covid response during the most critical time in US history in the 21st century.

GenderSpeak: Weaponizing Gender Against Sex By Wendy McElroy. Words should not be propaganda that blocks thought; disagreement is no crime. And sex is reality, while gender is not. The concept and the word “gender” should be abandoned by people who respect either accuracy or truth.

The Hinge of History That Was 2020 By Brownstone Institute. Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) efforts to compel honesty from Anthony Fauci, and Senator Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) indefatigable efforts to chronicle shot harm (they knew the risks), are both deeply honorable. But they are only the beginning of necessary efforts.

The Future of Free Speech By Aaron Kheriaty. Freedom of speech is an integral aspect of freedom, grounded in the human capacity to adhere to truth through persuasion rather than imposition. While truth is objective and independent of the knowing subject, it can only be received by the subject freely.

The Great Menopause Grift By Alan Cassels. The grift goes wide and deep. Many influencers and physician-educators have financial ties through sponsored content or brand partnerships, sometimes pushing lines of supplements, telehealth services, books, or their appearances on the speaking circuit.

The Money Printers Fueling Socialism’s Rise By David Stockman. An economy this top-heavy with paper wealth – as the poor and middle class get destroyed with persistent inflation, slow growth, and unstable labor markets pervasive with dropouts – is not sustainable. It’s not capitalism but rather corruption by the printing press.

The Reflex to Prescribe By Joseph Varon. Perhaps the greatest measure of clinical maturity is not the confidence to prescribe, but the confidence to refrain. The highest expression of medical judgment is not knowing which medication to choose. It is recognizing, with knowledge, when no medication is necessary.

Cycles of Enthusiasm, Reversal, and Revival in Medical Practice By Alan Cassels. It’s hard to generalize, but when reversals are based on better quality evidence, we should presume they’re in the public interest. However, when they are based on manufacturers pushing for a new market and other invested agencies, can we be sure?

Who Is Really in Charge of Public Health? By Maryanne Demasi. The report ultimately lands on a clear position: that governments should take responsibility for public health decisions—how risks are assessed, how trade-offs are weighed, and how responses are chosen.

Congress Forces NIH to Reverse Policy By Paul Thacker. The White House is finalizing Trump’s plan to deal with dangerous gain-of-function virus research as laid out in a May 2025 executive order. The new policy will take a risk-based approach to determine whether a pathogen study will be funded.

How the American Republic Became a Managerial State By Bruce Pardy. The United States was the land of the free. Limited government. Checks and balances. Separation of powers. The Bill of Rights. But America has instead become a managed society. Its government dominates its people. How did it go wrong?

Has Automation Stolen What It Means to Be Human? By Jessica Rose. This automation of human work poses a real existential crisis. Giving up these wonderful ritualistic habits that translate to being able to eat that day, or being with our loved ones, has led us nowhere but isolated and dependent.

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