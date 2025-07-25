BY CLAYTON J. BAKER

An unjust law is no law at all. –St. Augustine If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey it, he is obligated to do so. –Thomas Jefferson Anyone in a free society where the laws are unjust has an obligation to break the law. –Henry David Thoreau One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.

–Martin Luther King, Jr.

When the originator of natural law theory, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, the greatest American Transcendentalist philosopher, and the patron saint of the American civil rights movement all stand in full agreement on a particular question of justice, the United States Department of Justice ought to pay heed.

When the case at issue is a signal act of conscience, courage, and protection of one’s fellow human beings, done in defiance of the greatest state-sponsored act of tyranny in modern history, the United States Department of Justice must either act appropriately or permanently besmirch itself.

Enter Dr. Kirk Moore and US Attorney General Pam Bondi.

From May 2021 through September 2022, during the Covid vaccine rollouts and the peak of Covid vaccine hysteria and coercion, Dr. Moore, a plastic surgeon practicing in Utah, issued false Covid-19 vaccination cards to patients who wished to avoid the shots, disposed of Covid-19 vaccines, and at parents’ request, gave saline shots to some children in lieu of actual Covid-19 vaccines.

In January 2023, Dr. Moore was chargedby the US Department of Justice, then run by Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland, with offenses that could have totaled 35 years in prison.

What crimes was Dr. Moore accused of that would justify such long imprisonment? Was he killing his patients with deadly, barely tested vaccines? No, Kirk Moore was charged with much more heinous acts, like “Conspiracy to defraud the United States” (for allegedly issuing fake Covid vaccination cards), “Conspiracy to Convert, Sell, Convey, and Dispose of Government Property,” (for allegedly disposing of Covid-19 vaccines), and “Conversion, Sale, Conveyance and Disposal of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting” (for allegedly disposing of the vaccines and issuing saline injections instead).

Essentially, Moore was charged with “defrauding” the US government and destroying US government property. None of the charges accused him of harming or intending to inflict harm on his fellow citizens.

Since then, multiple changes in United States Government policy, and multiple case law decisions have demonstrated that the coercive vaccine-pushing policies of that time, to which Dr. Moore gave his patients an alternative, were indeed unconstitutional and unjust. For example, US military members who were dismissed for refusing the Covid shots have been reinstated with back pay, and as early as 2022, the Supreme Court ruled against OSHA for overreach regarding its vaccine mandates.

Numerous other lawsuits against abusive and coercive Covid vaccine policies have since succeeded, including this partial list:

Navy SEALs 1-26 v. Biden (2022)

Medical Professionals for Informed Consent v. Bassett (2023)

BART Employees Lawsuit (2024)

NorthShore University Health System Class-Action Settlement (2022)

Simply put, Moore was being prosecuted for defying state-sponsored tyranny, which has since been acknowledged by the courts, and even by the State itself. He took action to protect his patients from the US Government while it committed medically unethical, frankly unconstitutional, and, as it turned out, harmful and deadly acts against its own citizens. He did it for the benefit of his patients and at great personal risk.

The case against Moore and his co-defendants attracted national attention, which rose to a fever pitch at Moore’s recent trial. This happened in part because of its connection to the tyranny of the Covid vaccine rollout and “vaccine card” era, but also because of recently growing distrust surrounding the questionable motivations, potential conflicts of interest, and basic honesty of embattled current Attorney General Pam Bondi. Bondi, President Trump’s nominee and Garland’s replacement, had allowed the Moore case to proceed.

After 3 days of trial testimony, which by multiple accounts was not going well for the prosecution, and which was accompanied by large protests that were heavily covered on social media, Bondi announced on X that her DOJ was dropping the case.

Bondi tweeted the following explanation on X:

At my direction @TheJusticeDept has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore. Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today.

Soon after, she added this:

This would not have been possible without @RepMTG [Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene] who brought this case to my attention. She has been a warrior for Dr. Moore and for ending the weaponization of government.

Rep. Greene indeed supported Dr. Moore admirably and publicly. Nevertheless, for those who have followed the case closely, Bondi’s explanation of her own eleventh-hour rescue of Dr. Moore rings hollow, for several reasons.

First, the case has been a high profile cause celebre on social media for weeks heading into the trial, and has had an ongoing, if less intense, presence for well over a year. Numerous large platform influencers and politicians expressed public support for Moore, and outrage was widespread over the Trump DOJ’s continued pursuit of the case. It seems difficult to believe that an Attorney General – especially one as media-focused as Bondi – would only have found out about Moore’s case after day 3 of the trial.

Second, there is ample evidence that Bondi’s DOJ – likely with her knowledge – actively and deliberately continued to pursue the case against Moore right up until her sudden announcement.

According to independent journalist Robin Westenra, at the beginning of Bondi’s tenure as Attorney General, Dr. Moore’s legal team submitted a motion to dismiss the case, specifically directed to Trump’s brand-new Weaponization Working Group committee (WWG), which is overseen by the Attorney General – Pam Bondi – herself. The expressed purpose of the WWG is to end the abuses of the Biden DOJ. That motion to dismiss provided the perfect opportunity for Bondi to do what she had waited until mid-trial to do. The motion to dismiss, however, was refused by Bondi’s DOJ.

Furthermore, Bondi is under severe criticism for having recently dropped a DOJ case against none other than pharmaceutical giant and serial criminal corporation Pfizer. (Recall that Pfizer is both a manufacturer of the toxic Covid jabs that Moore protected his patients from, and the current record holder for the largest criminal penalty in Big Pharma’s sordid legal history, ever since DOJ handed it a $2.3 billion fine in 2009.) Again, Westenra reports:

In February 2025, directly after her [Bondi’s] confirmation, and while Dr. Moore’s case was being considered for intervention and dismissal by Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Weaponization Working Group (WWG) committee, her office made the controversial decision to end an active investigation into Pfizer’s operations in China and Mexico, specifically foreign corruption violations.

According to the Miami Herald, prior to becoming Attorney General, Bondi had represented Pfizer while in private practice with the Fort Lauderdale law firm Panza Maurer.

Talk about terrible optics for Bondi: First, her DOJ allows Pfizer – an established criminal corporation of record proportions and a chief villain of the Covid era andher former client – to skate, while simultaneously insisting on pinning the courageous little-guy hero Dr. Kirk Moore to the wall!

And we haven’t even mentioned Jeffrey Epstein yet.

As everyone knows, Pam Bondi is under intense public criticism regarding her self-contradictory and highly questionable proclamations about the Jeffrey Epstein files. Social media in the days surrounding the Moore trial overflowed with calls for Bondi to resign or be fired due to the Epstein issue, and reports of clashes between Bondi and assistant FBI Director Dan Bongino were widespread.

While it is cause for rejoicing that Dr. Kirk Moore is now free, his exoneration does not extend to Pam Bondi. The evidence suggests that she was in agreement with continuing Moore’s prosecution at the hands of Biden-era holdovers at the DOJ, until she felt compelled, both by public indignation and outside scandals of her own making, to finally act justly. At best – and as she suggested in her tweets – she just happened to be utterly clueless about a high-profile medical freedom case that also served as a vital test case for President Trump’s new Weaponization Working Group.

Meanwhile, as Bondi returns her attention to damage control regarding Jeffrey Epstein, not a single one of the real Covid criminals has faced charges of any kind through her DOJ. Anthony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, Peter Daszak, Ralph Baric, Avril Haines, Deborah Birx, Stephane Bancel, Albert Bourla, and many others who perpetrated the greatest assault on human rights and civil liberties in our lifetime continue to walk free, completely unhindered by the United States Department of Justice.

Oh, well. All’s well that ends well, right?

Not exactly. Dr. Kirk Moore stood on trial, effectively for his life, and endured all the expense, anguish, and suffering associated with that ordeal. He had already spent 22 days in jail and faced the prospect of 35 more years behind bars, all for charges that ultimately were dropped at the last moment, most likely for political reasons. When tyranny is imposed upon the righteous, the process is often the punishment.

Is Dr. Moore a hero? I believe he is. I am confident that St. Augustine, Thomas Jefferson, Henry David Thoreau, and Martin Luther King, Jr. would agree with me.

Let’s not forget that before he became an American hero, Jefferson was a criminal with a price on his head.

When Jefferson signed the Declaration of Independence, he committed the high crime of treason against his country of Great Britain. It was punishable by death. He knew it, as did all the other signers. Nine of the 56 signers did not survive the Revolution, and 17 lost everything they had. It was not only for comic relief that Ben Franklin quipped at the time, “We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”

Henry David Thoreau went to jail for refusal to pay taxes in protest of slavery and the Mexican War. Martin Luther King, Jr. was arrested 29 times, and ultimately paid with his life for his activism – probably at the hands of the Deep State – the FBI files for which Pam Bondi has promised us, but to date has failed to deliver.

God knows exactly how, but Dr. Kirk Moore, a man who heeded the morality of St. Augustine, Jefferson, Thoreau, and King, has been relieved of further torment at the hands of Leviathan. He followed his conscience, and he has been delivered. The Lord works in mysterious ways.

What is to be done now? Here is my analysis.

Americans and free people everywhere should celebrate Dr. Moore’s exoneration and actively promote it as a victory for justice itself. Not only is a good man free from further persecution, but the vital message has been sent that – at least under this administration – it is possible to act according to one’s conscience against state tyranny without suffering personal annihilation.

We must realize that public attention and pressure can and do get results. The “little people” who supported Dr. Moore made a big difference. A new era of civic activism is upon us, bringing greater civic responsibility to us all. We must constantly and actively direct those in power to do the right thing, or too often they will fail to do so. Fortunately, we have the capacity to do so like never before.

We should thank Pam Bondi. Whatever the politics were that initially misdirected her with regard to the Moore case, ultimately, she acted with justice. Credit where it’s due, better late than never, and all that kind of thing. Despite her obvious shortcomings and despite the fact that she clearly lacks full institutional control of the DOJ at present, it is inconceivable that such a determination would have happened under Merrick Garland.

Finally, we should urge Ms. Bondi (and everyone in President Trump’s administration) to follow Dr. Moore’s example while in positions of power. The Moore case is behind Ms. Bondi. She still faces the Epstein debacle. She still has the entire Covid reckoning to address. She has many other concerns. Perhaps most problematic of all, she commands a holdover army of vindictive career bureaucrats who, if left unchecked, will continue the tyranny of the Garland DOJ.

Kirk Moore is a free man. Pam Bondi is on trial now. She is under tremendous public pressure to resign, as is the President to fire her. Her fate is uncertain.

However, Dr. Moore’s win is also a win for her and for President Trump as well. This case should demonstrate to the entire administration – indeed to the whole world – that acting justly, decisively, and according to conscience is a winning strategy. We free citizens must continue to insist that Pam Bondi, the DOJ, the Trump administration, and all leaders apply this strategy to every problem they face moving forward.

