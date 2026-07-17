BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

View original article at Brownstone.org.

Let’s begin with what we know with the proviso that much in this case has been shielded from public view.

Andrea Shaw (23, of Payette, Idaho) has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder by suffocation in the deaths of her 18-month-old fraternal twins, Dallas and Tyson Shaw. She is in prison now and faces a life sentence or possible death penalty for murder.

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The story begins on April 23, 2025, when the twins received three vaccines (Hepatitis A, flu, and DTaP) on the same day during a wellness visit. Andrea warned ahead of time that the father’s family has a history of negative reactions to the flu shot. The next day (April 24), the children developed diarrhea, lethargy, a low-grade fever, sunken eyes, and blue lips.

Shaw took them to the emergency room. They were diagnosed with a “post-immunization reaction,” given Tylenol and popsicles, and discharged. The symptoms continued in the following days and improved slightly by April 30.

On the morning of May 1, 2025, Shaw found the twins dead in their shared bed. Police responded around 11:30 a.m. to a report of a possible deceased child. Andrea was home alone. The police investigated this as a possible asphyxiation, i.e. murders.

Three days later, Shaw and her husband Nathaniel appeared in a Children’s Health Defense (CHD) interview, saying that the vaccines caused the deaths. They described the timeline and said police had suggested asphyxiation and possible postpartum blackout during questioning. How a person strangles children while blacked out is not explained.

In January of 2026, Shaw became the lead plaintiff in a RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics, alleging vaccine harm. The vaccine maker cannot be sued, of course, due to indemnification nor the doctors who administered the shots. That leaves the professional organization, which is largely funded by pharmaceutical companies. AAP functions as a pharma lobby.

Police supposedly conducted a 14-month investigation with assistance from other agencies (e.g., Idaho State Police Forensic Services). No public cause of death was released during this period. Autopsy details are withheld pending the criminal case.

On June 29, 2026, a Payette County grand jury indicted Shaw on two counts of first-degree murder, alleging she intentionally suffocated the twins (premeditated or during aggravated battery). They did this based on a lower level of evidence (probably cause) than is required in a trial (beyond a reasonable doubt). It is typical of such cases that the jury is presented a plausible scenario and timeline by experts and asked to accept it.

The grand jury deferred to the experts called by the prosecution.

On June 30, 2026, Shaw was arrested in Boise by Boise police. She had recently given birth and was breastfeeding a new child. She is now held on a $2 million bond in Ada County Jail, pending extradition/transfer to Payette County. On July 2, 2026, she was arraigned in Payette County Court. Her attorney stated that she denies the charges and that the state cannot prove them.

That’s all we know of the case. Here are the complete court documents we have thus far, none of which speak to any evidence of murder. The evidence we do have includes the fact of three shots each on one day, the resulting adverse reactions, the hospital’s judgment that it was vaccine injury, and the deaths one week later.

The case has garnered a level of press attention not usually associated with such a case. It’s been a barrage of news coverage. We have NYT, WSJ, Washington Post, CNN, USA Today, Epoch, ABC News, Independent, Newsweek, Gizmodo, Associated Press, Daily Beast, and so on.

All this attention suggests that pharma-backed media believes it has an ace in the hole, a clear case of a crime that the anti-vaccine movement wrongly believes is a case of vaccine death. The hope here is to humiliate the movement and use the case as paradigmatic of anti-vax fanaticism used to cover a terrible crime.

The frenzied attention comes following the shocking removal – not retraction but removal – of a 2021 paper on “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome” appearing in the journal Toxicology. The paper is “Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature” by Neil Z. Miller. You can still read the paper on ResearchGate while the final publication is deleted from view.

The paper analyzed reports of infant deaths (including those labeled as SIDS) from the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database between 1990 and 2019. Miller reported that a large percentage (58% within 3 days and 75-78% within 7 days) of the deaths occurred shortly after vaccination. He suggested that the temporal clustering indicated a possible causal link between vaccines and SIDS, while also reviewing other literature and claiming infant deaths post-vaccination are often misclassified as SIDS.

This is hardly the only such report. The research connecting SIDS with vaccination is extensive – and has been a topic of public controversy for many years – though dogmatically denied by mainstream science. Indeed, infant deaths from vaccination have been documented in medical literature since at least 1933.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. sent a letter to the journal in question, noting how unusual the action was. “The notice of removal you issued had only two sentences explaining the retraction. Given the high levels of public interest in vaccine safety and a history of both overt and obscure pressure against the study of some of these topics, such a brief notice of removal is woefully insufficient.”

The deadline for an explanation is now passed. Did he respond?

Big Pharma has clearly stepped up its campaigns of covering up, smearing its critics, censorship, and otherwise skewing scientific debate in a manner that makes its products appear safe and effective while tolerating no evidence to the contrary. In July 2025, for example, Brownstone Institute published a memo from the pharma lobby BIO with a detailed plan to subvert any attempt by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to hold the industry to account. What precisely is pharma covering up and how bad is it?

The case of the jailed Andrea Shaw and her now-dead twins is a deeply troubling one. All evidence we have points to another probable case of death by vaccine. Whatever evidence there is that she killed them will be presented in trial, along with discovery of all communications and whether and to what extent the American Academy of Pediatrics is involved. It bears watching closely.

We will likely see the usual parade. All of the best experts at the best universities will protect pharma’s position because that is what they have been trained to do throughout their careers, while the most informed dissidents might not be admitted at all. The media have financial conflicts of interest in reporting on this. The politicians who comment on this have financial conflicts of interest. There is never a moment in which the judge and jury are outside the epistemic bubble created by the pharmaceutical industry.

The reason Pharma feels confident that it can make an example out of Andrea Shaw is because they control the entire knowledge production process, from soup to nuts, in connection with vaccines. They would rather spend millions to convict Andrea Shaw – as a lesson to others who might come forward – than risk losing a case of racketeering.

It may very well be that the suspicions of police and prosecutors have merit and that Shaw will be found guilty by a jury of her peers. However, given what we have come to know about the sheer dishonesty and vindictiveness of big Pharma, and its many pay-to-play allies in the mainstream media, it would be irresponsible to not raise the possibility of a corporate-designed miscarriage of justice.

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