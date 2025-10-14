BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Happy Columbus Day! We just wanted to say that because we can.

It was five years ago that the Great Barrington Declaration was published. It was just 750 words of plain truth that everyone knew only a year earlier. It was not the first such statement but it was the first to break through the censorship. It alarmed the ruling elites enough to demand that it be destroyed. But every attack only caused it to grow in importance.

Brownstone Institute, founded as the spiritual child of this GB Declaration, will publish the definitive book on the history-making statement, edited by the authors. It will likely appear in the Winter of 2026, if not before, so get ready. If you want to support the effort to make sure it is never forgotten, support Brownstone here.

Meanwhile, we are on day 9 of the government shutdown. Major sectors of the CDC are being dismantled. This is as it must be. This was the headline agency that fronted for the entire Covid response, including mail-in ballots, social distancing, school closures, and the destruction of countless small businesses. The least that can happen: some job losses at the agency that purported to be in charge.

The Theater of the Absurd Ends with a Whimper By El Gato Malo. You’ll know it’s over in earnest when, just as in Covid, people start changing jerseys and claiming to have played for the other side all along. It’s already starting. And just like Covid, it will be slowly, slowly, then all at once.

The Spirit of Time By Jeffrey Tucker. Time in America past: slow, deliberate, thorough, and relentless. Time in America present: rushed, haphazard, panicked, sloppy, and with no longevity. We live long lives, God willing. We can make the best of them by putting quality over speed.

Can the Polyface Approach Feed the World? By Joel Salatin. Decomposing carbon builds soil, not 10-10-10 chemical fertilizer. Grass and forbs build soil faster than trees. Ponds provide the key to landscape hydration. Polyface is devoted to these protocols from nature; thank you for being a part of the restoration.

Javier Milei’s Rallying Cry before the WEF By Robert Malone. Do not be intimidated either by the political class or by parasites who live off the state. Do not surrender to a political class that only wants to stay in power and retain its privileges.

Bootleggers and Bureaucrats Agree on Global Health By Roger Bate. Effective global health governance requires mechanisms that check virtue with evidence, constrain expansion with accountability, and remind bureaucracies that their legitimacy derives from results, not rhetoric. Institutions should serve the public good — not their own survival.

The Doctor Will Kill You Now By Clayton J. Baker. Covid demonstrated that Western allopathic medicine has a dark, sadistic, anti-human side – fueled by 20th-century scientism and 21st-century technocratic globalism – to which it is increasingly turning. Physician-assisted suicide is a growing part of this death cult transformation.

A Call for Peer Re-Reviews of Articles on Covid Vaccines By Eyal Shahar. Matters got worse during the pandemic. Studies that praised the Covid vaccines were quickly certified “peer-reviewed,” whereas critical, post-publication peer review was suppressed. As a result, we now have a historical collection of published poor science.

The Forgotten Dry Run for Lockdown By Paula Jardine. It’s time that the 2009 swine flu shakedown comes out of the memory hole for no other reason than it might help stop the experts, such as some of the ones who appeared at last week’s Scottish Government’s Covid Inquiry.

The Spirit of Agronomy By Jeffrey Tucker. It’s impossible to speak of American history without reference to the life of the farmer. It formed the basis for the belief in freedom itself, the conviction that a family can provide for itself through hard work.

Your Credibility Card Has Expired By Richard Kelly. What troubles me is the outward visible sign of the monstrous social disgrace that was inflicted on us all. To have a vax clinic inside the meeting room from which unvaccinated parishioners were excluded during morning teas sticks in my craw.

Aluminium in Vaccines Is Harmful By Peter C. Gotzsche. It has been surprisingly difficult to get an answer to a simple and highly relevant question: Is aluminium in vaccines harmful? After having studied the best evidence we have, the randomised trials, I conclude that the answer is yes.

A 500-Year Storm Just Hit Healthcare By Tom Markson. On one side stand the entrenched medical authorities and their corporate allies. On the other stand President Trump, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dr. Marty Makary, and independent physicians who insist on transparency and patient autonomy.

